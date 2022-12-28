 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   This is why the Postal Service needs new trucks
7
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get better, we're all counting on you.

/seriously, my package is 6 days late!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
gray-wcax-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Look at those freaking roads!  Is that normal for y'all to drive on up there?  I'd take one look at that and call into work with a big 'nope.'
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark's sake, the injury catalogue... I know lucky to be alive is a cliche but DAMN...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Family members identified the USPS driver as Dora Schweiger. On a GoFundMe page, Schweiger's daughters said she suffered two broken ankles, two broken legs, a broken pelvis bone, a broken tailbone, broken ribs, two broken wrists, and two broken arms.

...and a partridge in a pear tree.

When she gets out, she's sworn to track down and destroy that truck at all costs.

"From Hell's heart, I stab at thee!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Family members identified the USPS driver as Dora Schweiger. On a GoFundMe page, Schweiger's daughters said she suffered two broken ankles, two broken legs, a broken pelvis bone, a broken tailbone, broken ribs, two broken wrists, and two broken arms.

...and a partridge in a pear tree.

When she gets out, she's sworn to track down and destroy that truck at all costs.

"From Hell's heart, I stab at thee!"


I'd friggin' support that effort - I mean it seems fair enough sheesh
 
eikni
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Head on by a semi truck.  So the electric vehicles they are going to replace them with actually electric M1 tanks?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Look at those freaking roads!  Is that normal for y'all to drive on up there?


It's doable at delivering mail speeds.
 
