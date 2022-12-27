 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   IRS decides not to punish people for having a yard sale for one more year   (gizmodo.com) divider line
10
    Followup, Internal Revenue Service, Taxation in the United States, Tax, business transactions, implementation of a tax code change, digital payment platforms, IRS announcement, tax tweak  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now would be the time to claim you're with the Trump campaign and solicit Venmo donations.

/Don't do this, it's probably highly illegal
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay your taxes.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Now would be the time to claim you're with the Trump campaign and solicit Venmo donations.

/Don't do this, it's probably highly illegal


I'll register as an R locally, I'll be fine!
 
Caelistis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Pay your taxes.


Corporations and the wealthy first.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Make your scratch selling things on eBay? Pay more taxes!

Be eBay? No worries, no taxes for you kind corporate citizen.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Selling your used stuff isn't income, is it? Recovery of value of goods without claiming intermediate amortization is a loss, right?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Pay your taxes.


Unless you are wealthy.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is funny how the bootlickers want that person who only made $600 to pay taxes but GE and Trump are smart for not paying any.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Selling your used stuff isn't income, is it? Recovery of value of goods without claiming intermediate amortization is a loss, right?


People who sell stuff at yard sales are rarely the type who itemize deductions. Those who *do*, are smart enough to only accept cash so there's no paper trail & can claim they sold their Peloton for $2.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

wildcardjack: Selling your used stuff isn't income, is it? Recovery of value of goods without claiming intermediate amortization is a loss, right?


If you sell for less than your purchase price, correct. Assuming the item is personal, there would be no amortization or depreciation, and the personal loss would also be nondeductible. Which is why almost everyone who holds a yard sale, currently, has no particular need to worry about taxes.

If you sell for a profit there would be gain, even if the item is personal. It might be capital, or it might be subject to special rates for collectibles.
 
