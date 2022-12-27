 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Man arrested for putting the lotion on its skin, multiple times   (wbaltv.com) divider line
11
    More: Creepy, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, assaulting police officers, Anne Arundel County police, 19-year-old man, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, sort of lotion, Crime, Tuesday.Jamir Madden  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 7:25 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attempted girl skin dress making, why else would he spray the lotion on the women?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, are you about a size 14?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Giving him the hose might violate the Eighth Amendment, unfortunately.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He probably works for the store and got a little aggressive with the free samples.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 530x67]


Perhaps you need to stand closer to really take in the fragrance...
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Followup tag is going to tell us it's made of his jizz, isn't it?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

"If I accidentally put too much on my hands, perhaps I could run some of it on you."
 
Subversive Ping-Pong Balls
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think I want to know what was in the "lotion".
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eucerin serious trouble.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.