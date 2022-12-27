 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Disney Parks update their website to break the First Two Rules Of Mickey Mouse Club   (ktla.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is Disneyland always crowded?

The answer will shock you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People get crabby waiting 90 minutes for a ride they bought the speed pass for.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First rule: Don't talk about Mickey Mouse Club
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heck did my cousin do now?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disneyland and Disney World have added "courtesy" sections to their websites apparently in response to an increase in fights at the theme parks.  "We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules," it reads.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are still cheesed off about waiting in line for thirty minutes?
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney Club
Melee Weapon, Range 6 feet
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like mcdonalds
Another place I dont have to care about due to being too ugly to have kids
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Why is Disneyland always crowded?

The answer will shock you.


Because no one goes there anymore.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'd be in a bad mood as well once you realize you're spending $30 for mouse ears to provide to your kids imagining you will need a second mortgage for the credit card bills awaiting you next month.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CokeBear: First rule: Don't talk about Mickey Mouse Club


Second rule: If this is your first time, you must ride It's A Small World.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: Second rule: If this is your first time, you must ride It's A Small World.


A while ago I was on the train and some students would sing the first couple of lines of It's A Small World when new people would get on the train and then talk about how the song gets stuck in everyones head.

The next time they tried it, I finished the 1st verse and started the second.  The one guy called me a rude name and the other said "well played."
 
IronJelly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crabs_Can_Polevault:
Second rule: If this is your first time, you must ride It's A Small World.


I have, and often tell a CSB about that ride.  When I was a teenager, the Summer Camp I went to in CA included a day at Disneyland.  A few of us accidentally sank one of the boats on It's a Small World, caused the ride to have a major traffic-jam, and got kicked out of the park.

So I had what may be one of the best experiences possible to have on that annoying-ass ride.


//went back earlier in 2022 for the first time in like 15 years.  It was really sad seeing costumed characters behind fences so little kids couldn't come up and hug them.  Weirdly dystopian.   Kind of like the costumed characters were in prison, made to dance for the crowd by some unseen master.  My 2 year old niece bawled her eyes out when she couldn't run up to Minnie.  So much for being the happiest place on earth.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the park rules site: Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Why do they hate America?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rjakobi: People are still cheesed off about waiting in line for thirty minutes?


Thirty?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Crabs_Can_Polevault: Second rule: If this is your first time, you must ride It's A Small World.

A while ago I was on the train and some students would sing the first couple of lines of It's A Small World when new people would get on the train and then talk about how the song gets stuck in everyones head.

The next time they tried it, I finished the 1st verse and started the second.  The one guy called me a rude name and the other said "well played."


The only thing that can stop a bad guy with "It's a small world" is a good guy with "It's a small world".

/ I feel sorry for the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Like mcdonalds
Another place I dont have to care about due to being too ugly to have kids


Bro I'm too ugly to have kids... didn't stop me from trying a few literal few thousand times with an ex wife and...9? Ex gfs?

Bonus I used to be a cast member on big thunder mountain like literally 20 years ago. There was also a lot of baby making at the cast member college and career and career start programs parties. Holy fark did those Epcot women know how to party.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?


Brazilian tourists.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?


people who like to throw money at a frozen jew hater.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?


I've got family in Ontario who for some twisted reason make an annual pilgrimage to Disney almost every year and they actually drive the whole way regardless of the conditions. It's like a Mecca pilgrimage for those enthralled in the Church of Mouse. I cannot fathom why in the hell they do it. I've been there once...ONCE, and I was 6 years old.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: erewhon the opinionated: Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?

Brazilian tourists.


*group of 80 people all wearing the same red t shirt following one person holding a triangle flag on a stick and all giving the same loud chant while in the que.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that a classy place like Disneyland has to take such drastic action.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: rjakobi: People are still cheesed off about waiting in line for thirty minutes?

Thirty?


Try ninety.

The locals call it Disneyline for a reason.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: CokeBear: First rule: Don't talk about Mickey Mouse Club

Second rule: If this is your first time, you must ride It's A Small World.


It's a great ride for a nap
It's a great ride for a nap
It's a great ride for a nap
It is all in-doors
 
darinwil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?


Every guest before 1971?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: leeksfromchichis: rjakobi: People are still cheesed off about waiting in line for thirty minutes?

Thirty?

Try ninety.

The locals call it Disneyline for a reason.


Try 4 hours with cast members holding signs saying 4 hours from this spot that is near the entrance turnstiles at Animal kingdom for the Avatar main attraction ride in the animal kingdom Avatar Pandora land. 4 hours wait so backed up it leaves the "land" it is in and the line then snakes to the entrance.
 
starlost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why i just drop the kids off at Chuck E Cheese and tell time i will pick them up when it is closing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well they should just raise prices again.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: From the park rules site: Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Why do they hate America?


Some of their guests were showing poor manners.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That fateful day in 1998, when Disney permanently closed Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, their parks were cursed until the end of time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: erewhon the opinionated: Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?

people who like to throw money at a frozen jew hater.


To be fair, fresh is superior.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like to keep my money local and just get into screaming matches and fights at Chuck E Cheese
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: frozen jew hater.



/ Don Pardo voice on
// "Tonight's musical guest..."
/// Don Pardo voice off
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Holy fark did those Epcot women know how to party.


Penthouse gave the EPCOT Cast Member dorms their highest marks for purported hooking up among attractive European imports...
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RandomInternetComment: Try 4 hours with cast members holding signs saying 4 hours from this spot that is near the entrance turnstiles at Animal kingdom for the Avatar main attraction ride in the animal kingdom Avatar Pandora land. 4 hours wait so backed up it leaves the "land" it is in and the line then snakes to the entrance.


Yeah that's horrible.

I haven't been out there in decades, but what we did was show up early and when the park first opens literally run to the best ride, hop on immediately, and then get back in line as fast as we could.

We would cold smoke all the families with little kids, which is most of the people there.  The farther the main attraction was from the gate, the better.
 
