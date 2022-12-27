 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you have any large fentanyl shipments to smuggle, hold off until January 1st   (cnn.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The majority of fentanyl probably coming from shipping barges and not across the Mexican border.

Or

You can believe the media when it comes to the truth about activity at the border.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why "fail" subby?

Do you believe that's, somehow, spy planes are a good tool to address the public health crisis that is drug abuse?

How twisted does one's mindset have to be to answer "how can we address drug abuse" with "GET ME FAIRCHILD AIRCRAFT ON THE PHONE!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OH NO, I LOOKED AT THE PICTURE OF FENTANYL!
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The USAF loves to decommission useful aircraft in favor of flashy vanity projects that almost always end up as expensive boondoggles (see the F-35, the aerial refueling fleet problems, ground attack aircraft, etc).

That being said, our country as a whole has done a terrible job trying to stop drugs from coming to the country.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
AIR FORCE QUIETLY SPEEDS UP PLANS TO ELIMINATE SPY PLANES ON THE FRONT LINE OF AMERICA'S FENTANYL WAR
 
Cythraul
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I took fentanyl once, and now I use Fark.  Coincidence?  I think not.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope exposure to this thread doesn't cause me to overdose.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Somehow I suspect what is being left out is that the planes are being retired because they are being replaced with drones.  Either flown by the Border Patrol, which would make much more sense, or some other agency.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Spy Planes

You too?
 
Calehedron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Somehow I suspect what is being left out is that the planes are being retired because they are being replaced with drones.  Either flown by the Border Patrol, which would make much more sense, or some other agency.


Here's one that is run by the creator of the Oculus. Anduril Industries
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With only $850 billion in funding, surely you can't expect the military to keep up this expensive and dangerous mission. Just what do you think it's for?

/s
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Why "fail" subby?

Do you believe that's, somehow, spy planes are a good tool to address the public health crisis that is drug abuse?

How twisted does one's mindset have to be to answer "how can we address drug abuse" with "GET ME FAIRCHILD AIRCRAFT ON THE PHONE!"


I agree, spy planes should be used for what they were meant for.  Keeping bears off our streets.
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size


It obviously works because I haven't seen a bear in Richmond VA in years.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Calehedron: winedrinkingman: Somehow I suspect what is being left out is that the planes are being retired because they are being replaced with drones.  Either flown by the Border Patrol, which would make much more sense, or some other agency.

Here's one that is run by the creator of the Oculus. Anduril Industries


That's what I thought.  Those all look much more effective at detecting and preventing drug smuggling, and as I said, probably save money when you factor in cost per hour.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For those who had just disguised smuggling planes as spy planes this is twice as heartbreaking.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you're winning the War Against Drugs, where's your continuing funding coming from, eh?...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: NateAsbestos: Why "fail" subby?

Do you believe that's, somehow, spy planes are a good tool to address the public health crisis that is drug abuse?

How twisted does one's mindset have to be to answer "how can we address drug abuse" with "GET ME FAIRCHILD AIRCRAFT ON THE PHONE!"

I agree, spy planes should be used for what they were meant for.  Keeping bears off our streets.
[static.simpsonswiki.com image 250x193]

It obviously works because I haven't seen a bear in Richmond VA in years.


I think you're looking in the wrong bars
 
