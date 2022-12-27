 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Sunnyvale, California, the happiest city in the United States, despite being located adjacent to a Hellmouth   (thehill.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I never could stomach about living in California - all the damn vampires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yay! It's my home town!
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hellmouth

Which is hotter than Hooker.
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Such an underrated show.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know San Jose is pretty bland but that seems a tad harsh subby.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh. I don't think I've ever stopped in Sunnyvale. Apparently I should because there is a high concentration of South Asian restaurants to explore there. That would make me very happy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
heywise.mblycdn.comView Full Size


It's all the drugs
 
Paleorific
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It's hotter than Hellmouth in Heaterville"

/ Obscure?

A Bozo
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know Cupertino is bad, but I wouldn't call it a Hellmouth.
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Little known Sunnyvale factoid: Sunnyvale is the hometown of two of the greatest pinball players ever to walk the planet. Rick Stetta and Neil Shatz.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Huh. I don't think I've ever stopped in Sunnyvale. Apparently I should because there is a high concentration of South Asian restaurants to explore there. That would make me very happy.

[Fark user image 850x663]


May I recommend Indian Tadka on El Camino. My favorite.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Taco trucks.
The secret is taco trucks.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I ever find myself close to Sunnyvale, I will stop at the Arby's there because it is the closest one to Newark.  I shouldn't have to drive that far out of my way for fast food, but sometimes that crave hits, so it becomes a stop if I have things to do in Santa Clara or Mountainview.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing angers the red states than hearing how much better, more prosperous, and happier California is than them. States are laboratories, and the results are in---states like California are best.
 
Paleorific
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Paleorific: "It's hotter than Hellmouth in Heaterville"

/ Obscure?

A Bozo


Wow did I mess that up

Heaters, Hookers and Hellmouths

get on the bus
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phishrace: Neil Shatz.


That is such an unfortunate last name.
 
The Brains
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Nothing angers the red states than hearing how much better, more prosperous, and happier California is than them. States are laboratories, and the results are in---states like California are best.


Depends...

I would love to live in the sparsely populated areas of CA. Maybe even do some exploration of SF, LA.

NO WAY IN HELL do I want anything to do with Inland Suburbs etc
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: If I ever find myself close to Sunnyvale, I will stop at the Arby's there because it is the closest one to Newark.


Is this you?

Arby's
Youtube 6vxQqdFOeoM
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Nothing angers the red states than hearing how much better, more prosperous, and happier California is than them. States are laboratories, and the results are in---states like California are best.


Yeah, nothing angers Blue Staters more than to point out that the supposed Red State of Utah beats California as "happiest states" by 3 points. Utah is #4, Ca is #7. and "healthiest" states? Once again, Red State Utah, #3, and California was what? #9? Oh, and Utah has the lowest income inequality in the country as well.

So maybe it isn't a stupid "red state vs. blue state" thing, after all.

These are using the links in TFA, by the way.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No tornado season.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Huh. I don't think I've ever stopped in Sunnyvale. Apparently I should because there is a high concentration of South Asian restaurants to explore there. That would make me very happy.

[Fark user image 850x663]


Lots of South Asian, lots of East Asian, lots of Southeast Asian, not just in Sunnyvale but all around.  Sunnyvale, Santa Clara (to the east), and San Jose (further east and south) are all plurality-Asian as of the latest census estimates; Cupertino (to the south) is like 70% Asian now.

We moved to Sunnyvale in 2011, and it's been a really nice place to live in general.  Main problem is that two of the three kids are unlikely to be able to stay in the area because housing prices are just insane.  (The third one has a tech job and his own apartment, also in Sunnyvale.)

/ Wife loved the idea of living in a place with a cheerful name like 'Sunnyvale'
// I still remember Sunnyvale being the far-off mystical place that Atari games came from when I was ten
 
cSquids
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: If I ever find myself close to Sunnyvale, I will stop at the Arby's there because it is the closest one to Newark.  I shouldn't have to drive that far out of my way for fast food, but sometimes that crave hits, so it becomes a stop if I have things to do in Santa Clara or Mountainview.


I stop there sometimes when visiting friends in the area.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: If I ever find myself close to Sunnyvale, I will stop at the Arby's there because it is the closest one to Newark.  I shouldn't have to drive that far out of my way for fast food, but sometimes that crave hits, so it becomes a stop if I have things to do in Santa Clara or Mountainview.


I was going to comment that you at least had a Sonic nearby, but apparently the nearest one is in, like, Tracy now.  Which is also where the next-nearest Arby's is.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: make me some tea: Huh. I don't think I've ever stopped in Sunnyvale. Apparently I should because there is a high concentration of South Asian restaurants to explore there. That would make me very happy.

[Fark user image 850x663]

May I recommend Indian Tadka on El Camino. My favorite.


Thanks! I already picked out what I want to try first from the menu. :)
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Brains: Corn_Fed: Nothing angers the red states than hearing how much better, more prosperous, and happier California is than them. States are laboratories, and the results are in---states like California are best.

Depends...

I would love to live in the sparsely populated areas of CA. Maybe even do some exploration of SF, LA.

NO WAY IN HELL do I want anything to do with Inland Suburbs etc


I get the feeling you don't comprehend the size of California. Most of the state is sparsely populated, with widely different regions, from desert, to alpine, to plains, to rainforest, to Mediterranean, to lush rolling hills, to semi-arid rolling hills like Wyoming.  But what makes it the best is, you can choose to live in any size community you want and never be too far away from wilderness. And if you want to get away from humans, you can get hours away from the nearest humans.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, Im happy and I live next to Baltimore.
 
sotua
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least Sunnyvale is honest: it's indeed sunny most of the year. Not like that lying Mountain View which at best gets some of the hills in east San Jose or Los Altos Hills/Palo Alto.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kazrak: harleyquinnical: If I ever find myself close to Sunnyvale, I will stop at the Arby's there because it is the closest one to Newark.  I shouldn't have to drive that far out of my way for fast food, but sometimes that crave hits, so it becomes a stop if I have things to do in Santa Clara or Mountainview.

I was going to comment that you at least had a Sonic nearby, but apparently the nearest one is in, like, Tracy now.  Which is also where the next-nearest Arby's is.


That's not true, there was one on Fremont, on Mission. I think it's still there.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On my hometown FB page, all the right-wingers do is whine all the time. Maybe California cities are happier just because there are fewer Republicans.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Corn_Fed: Nothing angers the red states than hearing how much better, more prosperous, and happier California is than them. States are laboratories, and the results are in---states like California are best.

Yeah, nothing angers Blue Staters more than to point out that the supposed Red State of Utah beats California as "happiest states" by 3 points. Utah is #4, Ca is #7. and "healthiest" states? Once again, Red State Utah, #3, and California was what? #9? Oh, and Utah has the lowest income inequality in the country as well.

So maybe it isn't a stupid "red state vs. blue state" thing, after all.

These are using the links in TFA, by the way.


Are you talking about the link that shows 7 of the top 10 are blue states? Where the top 3 are blue states? Where 9 of the bottom 10 are red states? Yeah, must not be a red vs blue state thing, you make a good point.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: On my hometown FB page, all the right-wingers do is whine all the time. Maybe California cities are happier just because there are fewer Republicans.


There are lots of Republicans, it's just that Democrats outnumber them 2 to 1 or more.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think Sunnyvales scores high because there really isn't a bad part of Sunnyvale. My friend use to live in an Eichler house in Sunnyvale and he would joke that he was on the East Side.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rich people living in rich towns are happier

News at 11
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x379]


I used to work across the street from that building, for Ford Aerospace. Then we moved to a campus on Zanker and Montague in San Jose that was originally built for Atari, but they never moved in, because they fell on hard times in the late 80s.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shinji3i: Mikey1969: Corn_Fed: Nothing angers the red states than hearing how much better, more prosperous, and happier California is than them. States are laboratories, and the results are in---states like California are best.

Yeah, nothing angers Blue Staters more than to point out that the supposed Red State of Utah beats California as "happiest states" by 3 points. Utah is #4, Ca is #7. and "healthiest" states? Once again, Red State Utah, #3, and California was what? #9? Oh, and Utah has the lowest income inequality in the country as well.

So maybe it isn't a stupid "red state vs. blue state" thing, after all.

These are using the links in TFA, by the way.

Are you talking about the link that shows 7 of the top 10 are blue states? Where the top 3 are blue states? Where 9 of the bottom 10 are red states? Yeah, must not be a red vs blue state thing, you make a good point.


I'm talking about the links that show the 3rd healthiest state is a Red state, while the 9th healthiest state is the apparent paradise of California. Also the link in TFA for happiest states. A "link" is an underlined piece of text that takes you to a different website or page in the current site.

Like This: separate WalletHub list Oh look, that one won't post here. Oh well. The link is in TFA, and it says exactly what I stated. The other one works though.
Or This: ninth healthiest

And they produce the things I posted. It's not all about the "color" of the state, despite the echo chamber's results when you hang out here.
 
