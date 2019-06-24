 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Turkish restaurant near mosque apologizes for traumatizing local Muslims with "almost naked" belly dancing that was in fact not almost naked   (stomp.straitstimes.com) divider line
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They were completely naked underneath their clothes.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Usually belly dancers are not necessarily people I want to see almost naked.  This is not one of those times.

/yes I'm too shallow to place talent above attractiveness for pics and videos on the inter webs
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's one attractive and talented young lady.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Gay, straight, male, female, religious or otherwise, how could you be offended at seeing this?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This unclean woman was gyrating most suggestively! I bet she's unmarried and no longer a virgin! We must kill her for the honor of her father and brothers who must be howling in their shame!
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image image 700x420]


Gay, straight, male, female, religious or otherwise, how could you be offended at seeing this?


Can't you see what a naughty, naughty girl she really and truly is?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Religious people by and large are insufferable. JFC

So pray tell what radius outside your precious house of worship would it be acceptable for belly dancing?

Farking keep your shiat in house.

/
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 700x420]


Gay, straight, male, female, religious or otherwise, how could you be offended at seeing this?


Strict Muslims don't even allow Women to drive CARS. Until Recently...but not alone.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/24/world/middleeast/saudi-driving-ban-anniversary.html
But they still need a relative...to over see them.
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

covfefe: stuhayes2010: [Fark user image image 700x420]


Gay, straight, male, female, religious or otherwise, how could you be offended at seeing this?

Can't you see what a naughty, naughty girl she really and truly is?


No, but I'd be willing to look into it further.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Religion doesn't get any less stupid as time continues.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'


Plus it's Singapore, Muslim or otherwise that place has one enormous stick where the sun don't shine.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She is wearing more than a Vegas show girl during a matinee.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'


If those two groups ever realize they're on the same team, we'll all be screwed.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'


Well, not really. Except for the fundie Christians for gay stuff...and that's even kinda split.
I mean it's not like Fundie Christians outlaw bacon. Even tho it's the same book.
And gawd forbid Fundie Christians READ THE BOOK and outlaw "Touching the skin of a pig" which would pretty much do it in for football and pork rinds.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When then they certainly shouldn't watch this...  (but you should):
Belly Dance Didem
Youtube wcXiJyskEz8
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Stoning
Youtube FQ5YU_spBw0
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
why apologize?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I REALLY wish this restaurant was close to my house (I love belly dancing)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: why apologize?


Because they don't want a lot of stone age MFers showing up to murder them?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here you go.  Show me where it says dancing is haram.  Take the rest of your useless life if you have to.

Did you think the Bible was vague and open to totally subjective interpretation?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: why apologize?

Because they don't want a lot of stone age MFers showing up to murder them?


Like an apology is going to stop that?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: why apologize?

Because they don't want a lot of stone age MFers showing up to murder them?


And no stone age MFers does not mean Muslims - it means theocratic fundie assholes of any flavor at all.  Ain't like there aren't plenty of the Christian edition model in the U.S. and elsewhere
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GROSS!

/zip
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: why apologize?

Because they don't want a lot of stone age MFers showing up to murder them?

Like an apology is going to stop that?


Yep - it often will.  You kowtow and toady and apologize and suck up to their need to be the big dick boneheads of record - it works more often than you'd figure.  Of course you empower them thereby, but for a rando restaurant you're pretty low on other viable choices in an area where the fundies have power
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 700x420]


Gay, straight, male, female, religious or otherwise, how could you be offended at seeing this?


I'd like to see a very long video so that I can judge for myself if the stiff, rigid interpretation of the whoever is warranted. I'll need to fully unzip this situation and look at it from all angles. We really need to get to the head of the matter.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: BonoboJeezus: Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'

Well, not really. Except for the fundie Christians for gay stuff...and that's even kinda split.
I mean it's not like Fundie Christians outlaw bacon. Even tho it's the same book.
And gawd forbid Fundie Christians READ THE BOOK and outlaw "Touching the skin of a pig" which would pretty much do it in for football and pork rinds.


Footballs are made of leather, you know, from cows
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes, people all over want more, more, more, more. It's not enough to have a place of worship. They want an exclusion zone for miles. Whether it's a liquor store, a dispensary, an adult bookstore, a bar, you name it, some religious jackhole thinks that their religious freedom means that you shouldn't get to do it. We see it all of the day from the Christians, it's nice to be reminded that, despite what Fark says, it's not only white American Christians who are farking up everyone's day. In the end, ANY group that feels they deserve accommodations, whether right or wrong, will never have enough. They will always demand more concessions.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
if your religion causes you to be offended and outraged by what others do in public, who do not share your faith, you have an oppressive bad religion. And are using your faith to try and make the rest of the world conform to your belief system

fark off all the way to hell or your equivalent
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image image 700x420]


Gay, straight, male, female, religious or otherwise, how could you be offended at seeing this?


I'm offended I missed out on the show
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
""Where (is) the respect to the Muslim community and the Holy Mosque?" he asked in the post, which included two photos of the belly dancer."

Fark user imageView Full Size


You share the world with, well, the rest of the world. Did she enter into the mosque dressed that way? No. Did she enter into muslim homes unwanted and dance? No. THAT is their respect for your mosque and the muslim community. Your faith stops at the end of your fingers, not the end of your vision. If you disapprove then do not watch and do not eat at that restaurant.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: When then they certainly shouldn't watch this...  (but you should):
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wcXiJyskEz8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Goddammit.

I just got out of my bunk!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SBinRR: BonoboJeezus: Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'

If those two groups ever realize they're on the same team, we'll all be screwed.


They know they are on the same team.
Christians hate Muslims because they are jealous.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 491x665]

GROSS!

/zip


Poor lady.  Definitely seems the kind that struggles with fashion.  I bet nothing looks good on her.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image image 700x420]


Gay, straight, male, female, religious or otherwise, how could you be offended at seeing this?


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 491x665]

GROSS!

/zip


Disney has a Morocco pavilion which has some of the worst middle eastern food in the restaurant I've had the displeasure of tasting. And they have a "Belly" dancer too.

When they Built EPCOT...ISREAL pulled out mostly because the country would have to put up the bucks for the funding...but also because they'd be next door to Morocco. And Threats from Muslims for it even existing.
Which would certainly make the illuminations fireworks show more interesting.
https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Israel_Pavilion#:~:text=The%20Israel%20Pavilion%20was%20a,Advertisement
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: optikeye: BonoboJeezus: Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'

Well, not really. Except for the fundie Christians for gay stuff...and that's even kinda split.
I mean it's not like Fundie Christians outlaw bacon. Even tho it's the same book.
And gawd forbid Fundie Christians READ THE BOOK and outlaw "Touching the skin of a pig" which would pretty much do it in for football and pork rinds.

Footballs are made of leather, you know, from cows


Well, NOW they are.
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

powhound: Religious people by and large are insufferable. JFC

So pray tell what radius outside your precious house of worship would it be acceptable for belly dancing?

Farking keep your shiat in house.

/


Do Muslims have something like an Eruv?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SingaporeChinatown
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Where (is) the respect to the Muslim community and the Holy Mosque?" he asked in the post, which included two photos of the belly dancer.

I don't know, Stink Ass, where's the respect for legal adults who don't believe in your grunting superstitions and your apparent need to run into a restaurant and photograph someone who has f*ck-all to do with you and your fellow 10th century hairshirts?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

optikeye: chitownmike: optikeye: BonoboJeezus: Fundie Muslims get offended by everything, and especially by non-Muslims not acting Muslim.
They're as bad as fundie Christians.
Too bad they don't wipe each other out in 'holy wars.'

Well, not really. Except for the fundie Christians for gay stuff...and that's even kinda split.
I mean it's not like Fundie Christians outlaw bacon. Even tho it's the same book.
And gawd forbid Fundie Christians READ THE BOOK and outlaw "Touching the skin of a pig" which would pretty much do it in for football and pork rinds.

Footballs are made of leather, you know, from cows

Well, NOW they are.


But also...the internal inflatable bladder was made from PIG. And while eventually the external 'leather' was cow..there was a widdle bitty piggy inside. All poof up inflated.
 
keldaria
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: why apologize?


A few reasons if you're actually interested.

First, the restaurant is directly in the vicinity of a historic Muslim mosque. How in the vicinity?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Within foot traffic, in fact the street itself is specifically blocked off and set aside as walking paths for the mosque. So much so that the immediate area is considered part of the historical and cultural center of the mosque to the point that alcohol sales aren't allowed. I know many people are harping on the "so where do you draw the line" but in an area specifically built around tourism to a historic mosque, with mosque friendly ordinances, maybe it's considered too close.

But probably the main reason for the apology is because the restaurant owner is Muslim themselves. They recognize that maybe it was questionable for them to allow an activity that seems of questionable religious acceptance so close to a historic mosque and why some might have taken offense to it.
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
