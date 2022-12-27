 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   The roof is only 7 years old   (zillow.com) divider line
56
    More: Amusing, great potential, Sale, supported browser, Mobile Apps, Investment property, story, browser, Schedule  
•       •       •

2377 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


S·MůLE?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll take it! I mean, what are the odds of having a meth-splosion twice?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With your very own fiddler.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Topeka, not even once.
Come to think of it, Kansas, not even once.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it looks like has a neat interior layout, but the whole thing is going to be at best gutted completely, or at worst bulldozed.

Could the inside and outside be salvaged for 100k in repairs?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this what's meant by "it has good bones"? Or does that describe the bodies buried in the basement?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I'll take it! I mean, what are the odds of having a meth-splosion twice?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can give me the lot, but you're going to have to pay me $20,000 so I can rent the bulldozer.

That house is a clear tear-down.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 262x158]

S·MůLE?


Big karaoke fans obviously

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there's a pending offer. Better luck next time, folks.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can afford a $110 mortgage payment?

Damn billionaires keeping the artists and poets down through keeping rates high
 
Binx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that indoor gas grill have something to do with the state of the interior?
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Topuka
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one is the murder room?

They all are
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All in all, seven years isn't terrible for a roof. Got ours done about 15 years ago and it's as solid as a

*connection lost*
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that's not the ritzier side of Polk.  Some nice houses on that street iirc.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: I mean, it looks like has a neat interior layout, but the whole thing is going to be at best gutted completely, or at worst bulldozed.

Could the inside and outside be salvaged for 100k in repairs?


Just add some shiplap and some paint a giant fan looking thing from a barn, good as new

img.texasmonthly.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
122 year old house. There is no way a house that old would survive a modern rebuild. Plumbing, electrical and structure are going to definitely be out of code. Not to mention the fire probably compromised the frame. If the land is worth 20 K, it's a good deal. Otherwise, no point in even attempting it. It would cost more to rebuild it than to just tear it down and build a new one. Of course, that you'd still be stuck in Kansas.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I buy it, do I get to keep the ruby slippers?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Binx: Does that indoor gas grill have something to do with the state of the interior?


CSB:

I had a couple of college buddies that had a bbq (propane grill to those of you that are about to correct me) in their apartment living room.

Grease strip right up the wall, no intention of getting their deposit back.

We used to make hash oil with isopropanol on their other stove top while smoking cigarettes and grilling with open flame in the living room, fark kids are stupid.

/CSB
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Just add some shiplap and some paint a giant fan looking thing from a barn, good as new


...and don't forget the big-assed giant clock that they put in every god-damn home they set up.

I hate those!


foter.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: If I buy it, do I get to keep the ruby slippers?


The angels are gonna want your red shoes.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it include the pickup and trailer? If so, helluva deal!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ohhhhhkay
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: what are the odds of having a meth-splosion twice?


Pretty good, I'd say:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ooh! Free trampoline!
 
phedex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: OhioUGrad: Just add some shiplap and some paint a giant fan looking thing from a barn, good as new

...and don't forget the big-assed giant clock that they put in every god-damn home they set up.

I hate those!


[foter.com image 850x850]


That....that is ugly as sin.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'll take it! I mean, what are the odds of having a meth-splosion twice?


TS Garp nods knowingly.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That room is PERFECT for a scene in a horror movie
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zillow should have a special dedicated landing page for "Broker Buddha's Reminders of Life's Impermanence."
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 122 year old house. There is no way a house that old would survive a modern rebuild. Plumbing, electrical and structure are going to definitely be out of code. Not to mention the fire probably compromised the frame. If the land is worth 20 K, it's a good deal. Otherwise, no point in even attempting it. It would cost more to rebuild it than to just tear it down and build a new one. Of course, that you'd still be stuck in Kansas.


That depends on what your dump and permit fees are like and how much of the framing and mechanicals actually needs to be replaced.  Probably cheaper to tear it down to the studs and go from there than to raze the structure.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 122 year old house. There is no way a house that old would survive a modern rebuild. Plumbing, electrical and structure are going to definitely be out of code. Not to mention the fire probably compromised the frame. If the land is worth 20 K, it's a good deal. Otherwise, no point in even attempting it. It would cost more to rebuild it than to just tear it down and build a new one. Of course, that you'd still be stuck in Kansas.


Check out the neighborhood.

Hint: It's the type of neighborhood where you park on your lawn at the angle you arrived, and, there are great piles of rubbish in your front yard, side yard, and back yard.
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: [Fark user image 850x478]

That room is PERFECT for a scene in a horror movie


Look at the shadow on the doorway to the right...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 122 year old house. There is no way a house that old would survive a modern rebuild. Plumbing, electrical and structure are going to definitely be out of code. Not to mention the fire probably compromised the frame. If the land is worth 20 K, it's a good deal. Otherwise, no point in even attempting it. It would cost more to rebuild it than to just tear it down and build a new one. Of course, that you'd still be stuck in Kansas.


Not just anywhere in Kansas, Topeka.

It's like taking all the parts about Kansas that suck and multply it by about 100.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It has a pending offer, so a flipper or someone looking to cook meth.
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Hey Nurse!: 122 year old house. There is no way a house that old would survive a modern rebuild. Plumbing, electrical and structure are going to definitely be out of code. Not to mention the fire probably compromised the frame. If the land is worth 20 K, it's a good deal. Otherwise, no point in even attempting it. It would cost more to rebuild it than to just tear it down and build a new one. Of course, that you'd still be stuck in Kansas.

Not just anywhere in Kansas, Topeka.

It's like taking all the parts about Kansas that suck and multply it by about 100.


I'm thinking Wichita is a lot worse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Comes with a garage and a mother-in-law suite! Sign me up!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Binx: Does that indoor gas grill have something to do with the state of the interior?



Fark user imageView Full Size

You can't "cook" outside.  The added stench would alarm the neighbors.

No shots of the garage?  It can't be in worse shape.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well subby, if you notice, the roof actually appears pretty much untouched. Imagine if the whole HOUSE had been only 7 years old? This would be a completely different real estate listing...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Comes with a garage and a mother-in-law suite! Sign me up!
[Fark user image 850x478]


All the kid's toys scattered about disturbs me.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

2wolves: Binx: Does that indoor gas grill have something to do with the state of the interior?


[Fark user image 443x500]
You can't "cook" outside.  The added stench would alarm the neighbors.
No shots of the garage?  It can't be in worse shape.


It's the detached metal building in the picture above your post. Completely untouched, but probably boring as fark inside. No cool man cave or machine shop for this house.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, come on. A little spackle, a little paint and voila! Your dream house. Let's go meet the neighbors.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phedex: I mean, it looks like has a neat interior layout, but the whole thing is going to be at best gutted completely, or at worst bulldozed.

Could the inside and outside be salvaged for 100k in repairs?


Probably if you did a lot of the work yourself, the real question is would it even sell for 120k in that neighborhood once you were done.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Binx: Does that indoor gas grill have something to do with the state of the interior?


I don't think so. Look at it. There is stuff piled on top of the grill. I don't think they used it in a while.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Topeka is okay. This neighborhood looks okay. The big shop/garage needs some love. A knock down? Not at all. If I still lived in KC metro and this was not pending, I would be all over it.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 556x588]

ohhhhhkay


It looks like Sans, from Undertale.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark Clubhouse.

Why have Fark parties here and there? I say we all pitch in a twenty and we get a permanent
party.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.