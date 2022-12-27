 Skip to content
(CNN)   Extreme cold has led to Lake Michigan being covered in ice pancakes. Mmmmmm, ice pancakes   (cnn.com) divider line
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's suppose to get up into the 50s here in Michigan in a few days so enjoy that while you can.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to toss a fish in the back seat of your neighbor's car.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone get the maple syrup.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Laced with delicious chemical syrup
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are Ice Pancakes better than Moon Waffles?
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Syrups?
Maple Syrup Heist
Youtube dY1si48UEMQ
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pancake Ice. It's called Pancake Ice. It's one of the things that sea ice does when it's REALLY cold. TLDR, it forms circular sheets about 20-30 inches across. It was bad for wooden sailing ships because the ship could push into it...but enough of it would make the going slow. And if it ever turned solid...the ship would go the way of Terror, Erebus and Endurance.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's only one thing for ice pancakes and that's Frostee Syrup!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pancakes are the inbred degenerate cousin to the noble waffle.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ice waffles are much better.
 
