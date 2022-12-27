 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Florida Man jailed for assaulting partner with Christmas ornament. This is not a repeat from another Florida Man 11 days ago using the entire tree   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Battery, Legal terms, Criminal law, Felony, Frankie Caldwell, 53-year-old woman, Victim, Allegation  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 4:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With those eyes I'm surprised his aim is still good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I always asked myself the question "How does this garbage become news?"

Then I remember:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Available at your local monopoly
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's branching out.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: With those eyes I'm surprised his aim is still good.

[Fark user image image 265x327]


It's Clearwater, he's full of Thetans.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can we just say boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, or husband when describing intimate relationships? Why do we constantly have to alter our entire language to keep from offending snowflakes who can't handle the idea that same-sex couples exist?

And if you're going to throw up that whole "non-binary" argument, then label it still as a romantic involvement between involved parties. "Partner" makes it sound like a business.
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"on-again-off-again girlfriend of nine years."

I'm guessing it's gonna be off again for a while. Probably 2-6 months depending on the other off-agains over the nine years.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Considering the Fark theme when it comes to Christmas ornaments, did it end up in someone's butt?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Can we just say boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, or husband when describing intimate relationships? Why do we constantly have to alter our entire language to keep from offending snowflakes who can't handle the idea that same-sex couples exist?


Because you touch yourself at night
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Must have been a pretty heavy ornament for that to be a felony.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: He's branching out.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Claude Ballse: Can we just say boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, or husband when describing intimate relationships? Why do we constantly have to alter our entire language to keep from offending snowflakes who can't handle the idea that same-sex couples exist?

Because you touch yourself at night


Oh fiddlesticks!

I touch myself every night and lots of good stuff happens too. But nobody gives me credit for thosethings!

If you're having a good day today, thank my genitals.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife had a pickle ornament that my son had to find on the tree this year.

I could see that one being used.

/lube, of course.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read the comments Ray...

I'm now making $200/time unit working from home
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Considering the Fark theme when it comes to Christmas ornaments, did it end up in someone's butt?


Head down to Florida, you can still make it happen for the holidays
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
struck his girlfriend in the head with an "angel figurine"

They can be tough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MBooda: struck his girlfriend in the head with an "angel figurine"

They can be tough.

[Fark user image image 406x493]


marriedtothesea.comView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Can we just say boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, or husband when describing intimate relationships? Why do we constantly have to alter our entire language to keep from offending snowflakes who can't handle the idea that same-sex couples exist?

And if you're going to throw up that whole "non-binary" argument, then label it still as a romantic involvement between involved parties. "Partner" makes it sound like a business.


Merriam-Webster: Partner

1.b: a person with whom one shares an intimate relationship : one member of a couple
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some people are just better off adopting a dog than being around other people...

Angel
Youtube VLZ9Ike2Geo
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Can we just say boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, or husband when describing intimate relationships? Why do we constantly have to alter our entire language to keep from offending snowflakes who can't handle the idea that same-sex couples exist?


Since you asked... the previous story (with the tree) was about a wife, and this one was about a girlfriend, so "partner" was applicable to both.

Perhaps I should have altered my entire language to keep from offending. :^p
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Picking a porcelain angel ornament as an improvisatory weapon is Jackie Chan level of using whatever is at hand
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.