(WTHR Indianapolis)   You ever get so drunk you re-enact that one episode of "The Office" where Michael Scott drove into a lake?
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB: when I was a kid my dad would take me on his golf excursions. Back then, as now, I think it's a boring game, but he'd have loads of fun whacking that little ball around numerous courses with his buddies, placing magers and such.  To keep me occupied he'd let me drive the golf cart, which I thought was a farking blast.  They're rather simple machines with basically a forward-backward switch, an accelerator, and a combination brake/parking brake.  Well, once 9 year old me once didn't apply enough pressure to activate the parking brake while on an incline... that led directly into a "water obstacle." By the time I had hopped out to wash some balls, the inevitable roll had begun.

It didn't sink; we were still able to recover the cart, albeit with dad and his friends laughing their asses off and me beet-red at my epic failure.  Neither the course marshall nor anyone else was any the wiser, other than some poor kid who probably had to clean a cart that looked like it'd been through a warzone of rough earlier that day.

/Still got to drive the cart the rest of the day and for many more golfing excursions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No joke. I still use a Tom-Tom gps and one day while going somewhere new, it clouded up and I lost the satty connection. Soon as it found a signal, it told me to make a right turn, right into a lake. Saw the dotted line and everything...

Good thing I waited to the next available right turn onto a street and then the Tom-Tom figured out it was being stupid.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever get so drunk you

I'm here aren't I?  Next question.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake? No. Trail blaze a pine forest? Maybe.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf Cart Scene - MITM
Youtube HvMvLFN_5bk
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned a valuable lesson about attempting to drive through standing water once on a flooded highway on ramp as a teenager, but that was simply bad judgment. Probably would have been more defensible if I had been drunk.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of the driver taken by some ice skaters on the Reddits.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, "Biankia" sounds like the name of a drunk person.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kepo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just trying to go out for some Ice Pancakes from that earlier headline.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever been so drunk you can only write in references to tired old stupid tv shows?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She almost made it. Should count for something.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, because I'm not a worthless piece of shiat who thinks it's okay to get behind the wheel of a car while drunk.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, but guys guys guys, I have a cool story bro:

In college, an old friend once got completely wasted at a dorm room party. He left to go sleep it off (he lived one floor up, so not a big deal). Ten minutes later, he was back at the party, banging on the door and violently weeping.

Let him in, got him on the sofa, and kept asking him questions about what was wrong. He kept choking out information about how his parents were dead, his parents had been killed. Everyone was horrified, and probed further.

He kept crying, and was talking about the prophecy, about how he had to live with his aunt and uncle.

Motherfarker was so drunk he thought he was Harry Potter.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We took a golf cart over wet grass like we stole it, rolled it, then it began leaking oil and wouldn't start. After an hour it did start and we hosed it off with a sprinkler and bent the canopy into ...sorta right shape.  It was the shiattiest public course in the state and at dusk so no one there to see us do it. Brought it back to the station, joked around with the attendant to distract him and got the fark out of there. There was drinking, but I figure golf carts don't count.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Motherfarker was so drunk he thought he was Harry Potter.


Um... That was not booze talking.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 192x240]


Gotta love those FCA welds
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
