(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave music has been preempted for a replay of our John Peel celebration. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello folks.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not sure I'll be around much today. family stuff. hoping to break free in a bit though.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best way to get to know a band was by picking up their Peel session. They were live performances recorded just for his show. There are many years of them and if he said a band was good, they were good.
Just go to the tubes and search Peel session

The Vapors - Peel Session 1979
Youtube vF6hdrTpPp0
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and the recordings were taken off a board, not just a mic in a room.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and the recordings were taken off a board, not just a mic in a room.


yes, we've covered all that before. we're a big fan of jp on the show :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since there's no way it would ever be on the show

The Cure - Peel Session 1980
Youtube bsUXcQakUno
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How was your Holiday socalnewwaver ?
Catch the Reds on Boxing Day?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pc_gator: How was your Holiday socalnewwaver ?
Catch the Reds on Boxing Day?


i did not. i was being held captive in a large christmas decoration warehouse store. and that's not a euphemism.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: How was your Holiday socalnewwaver ?
Catch the Reds on Boxing Day?

i did not. i was being held captive in a large christmas decoration warehouse store. and that's not a euphemism.


I see you've been to Hell and back. Care for a strong cuppa tea?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Since there's no way it would ever be on the show

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bsUXcQakUno]


They did quite a few Peel sessions (along with sessions for other shows too).
I might know someone who has them....... maybe ;o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: How was your Holiday socalnewwaver ?
Catch the Reds on Boxing Day?

i did not. i was being held captive in a large christmas decoration warehouse store. and that's not a euphemism.

I see you've been to Hell and back. Care for a strong cuppa tea?


three cups ahead o' ya. many thanks for the offer though.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: cretinbob: and the recordings were taken off a board, not just a mic in a room.

yes, we've covered all that before. we're a big fan of jp on the show :)


that's rude
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I be here. Also remember this being a fun show.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
for those who don't have it : https://www.bbc.co.uk/radio1/johnpeel/sessions/top125/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: socalnewwaver: cretinbob: and the recordings were taken off a board, not just a mic in a room.

yes, we've covered all that before. we're a big fan of jp on the show :)

that's rude


rude? in what way? pointing out that we like john peel? but how else would you know we do? it's not like you're here very often. or at least not during the actual show 🤷🏼
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not very welcoming and has a nosering-in-the-air "My farts don't smell" about it.
I'm sure that's not how you meant it, but it is what you said.
I know you'll do better, and I want you to look your best.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
and just because someone doesn't post every day doesn't mean they don't listen every day during their 45 minute drive home.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
relax mate, it's the holidays. have another eggnog and enjoy the show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This brings back memories of hovering over the pause button when listening to Peel late at night when I was a kid
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cretinbob:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
