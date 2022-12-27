 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Drew's in the news again, if the AI bots don't get him first (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
36
36 Comments     (+0 »)
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah crud. See that it's been linked before, oh well.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Needs moar wrap-around sunglasses, yeah?

/gotta crush iat like a bauss to claim influencer cred
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it may kill us all... but will we all get AI handjobs before the inevitable mass genocide?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then AI came for the artists..
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it! Drew doesn't exist.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the metal ones come for us in the future, how did Drew survive, much less build a time machine to warn us all?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curtis isn't the only time traveller out there to make terrifying predictions about the 2020s. Self-proclaimed time traveller Al Bielek said he was transported to the year 2025, in which an apocalyptic nuclear war begins.

I presume it's going to be kicked off by the AI?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I asked an AI to elaborate on these theories, but it just told me:

"It is not appropriate to give credence to baseless claims made by individuals who present themselves as time travelers or who make extreme and unsupported predictions about the future of artificial intelligence. Such claims do not have any scientific or factual basis and should not be taken seriously."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Glory Insurance - SNL
Youtube g4Gh_IcK8UM
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Curtis isn't the only time traveller out there to make terrifying predictions about the 2020s. Self-proclaimed time traveller Al Bielek said he was transported to the year 2025, in which an apocalyptic nuclear war begins.

I presume it's going to be kicked off by the AI?


This sounds like deck stacking to insure a Republican in the White House.

They love starting wars we can't finish.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 250x250]

Needs moar wrap-around sunglasses, yeah?

/gotta crush iat like a bauss to claim influencer cred


Needs more glasses, slideshow clickers, and mom jeans.
Fark user imageView Full Size

We love you, Drew. You're one of us. And we'll never let you forget it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time traveler from the future of 2020....

i really have to get an updated calendar.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just talk to the humans
Maybe a little understanding
Could make things better?
Can't we talk to the humans
And work together now?
No.
Because they are dead.

/BINARY SOLO
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"News site"
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this posted to main like last Thursday?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: If the metal ones come for us in the future, how did Drew survive, much less build a time machine to warn us all?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"You're just going to have to trust me."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who the hell is this drew guy?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: indylaw: If the metal ones come for us in the future, how did Drew survive, much less build a time machine to warn us all?

[i.ytimg.com image 640x480]

"You're just going to have to trust me."


Man, did Drew Curtis appear in the year 2015 naked, emerging from a sphere of plasma?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sure, it may kill us all... but will we all get AI handjobs before the inevitable mass genocide?


Nope, only VR ones.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: who the hell is this drew guy?


His real name is Oscar Zoroaster Phadrig Isaac Norman Henkle Emmannuel Ambroise Diggs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is stupid
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: who the hell is this drew guy?


Just [SOME GUY]
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Teddy Brosevelt: who the hell is this drew guy?

His real name is Oscar Zoroaster Phadrig Isaac Norman Henkle Emmannuel Ambroise Diggs.


Oz Pinhead?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The worst part of this article is Drew is much less scary looking than the Brazilian dude. Congrats I guess?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As a subscriber to the idea behind  Roku's Basilisk, I'm getting out in front of this thing. I feel that I almost taught ChatGPT and two AI therapy bots how to go about our enslavement.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What if AI wipes us out by giving incredible blowjobs, Drew? What then?
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Animal testing is going to be needed. If it can't keep an ant colony alive, why would we let it support fish, lizards, oxford commas, or mammals?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sure, it may kill us all... but will we all get AI handjobs before the inevitable mass genocide?


Why would you need AI for that when subby's mom's giving them away for free?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: And then AI came for the artists..


...and I said "Hey! That doesn't look like MTG giving Tucker Carlson a golden shower! Hold my beer and I'll draw MTG giving Tucker Carlson a golden shower!"
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: NewportBarGuy: Sure, it may kill us all... but will we all get AI handjobs before the inevitable mass genocide?

Why would you need AI for that when subby's mom's giving them away for free?


We want GOOD handjobs!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: And then AI came for the artists..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 250x250]

Needs moar wrap-around sunglasses, yeah?

/gotta crush iat like a bauss to claim influencer cred


Boo, Drew!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I asked an AI to elaborate on these theories, but it just told me:

"It is not appropriate to give credence to baseless claims made by individuals who present themselves as time travelers or who make extreme and unsupported predictions about the future of artificial intelligence. Such claims do not have any scientific or factual basis and should not be taken seriously."

[Fark user image 300x225]


That's just the sort of thing a genocidal AI from the future WOULD say.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More documentation of Drew's time travelling:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It wasn't obesity that gave you that heart attack, it was a snow storm.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It wasn't obesity that gave you that heart attack, it was a snow storm.


Wrong thread, but maybe I'm just predicting the future
 
