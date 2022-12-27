 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Not news: Gen Z and millennials don't like talking on the phone. Fark: You can make $480 an hour teaching them how to do it   (businessinsider.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be the thread to ask.

A long time ago, someone posted a cartoon of a "millennial" in the form of (I think) a cat. It was typing away on its phone. Then, the phone actually rings and scares the crap out of it. It jumps and clings to the ceiling in fright, or something.

I've always tried to find it. Anyone have it?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me tell you Gen Zers how things used to be.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I have a question since going back to work:

Why does everything now have to be a video call? Just have a regular phone calls most of the time. Geez.

I don't need to see you, and you don't need to see me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X here and I hate it too.  Thank Bob for texting.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And I have a question since going back to work:

Why does everything now have to be a video call? Just have a regular phone calls most of the time. Geez.

I don't need to see you, and you don't need to see me.


I put tape over my camera. Thankfully, video isn't required where I work anyway and almost nobody uses video even voluntarily.

As for the $480/hr thing: I'm gonna call bullshiat without even RTFA.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the good news?  It's quite when going out to eat now.

you don't even hear forks and knives clinking.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.


Clearly, you are talking to the wrong people on the phone.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but you have to have massive juggs and bounce up and down on tiktok
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nttawwt
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.

Clearly, you are talking to the wrong people on the phone.


Evangeline Lilly's Live Links Commercial
Youtube dlCzZLHtYds
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like talking on the phone but it has less to do with a "fear" of it more than I just don't want to if I don't have to.

Ordering online has been a godsend when it comes to food delivery.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am an older Gen X and I have always hated talking on the phone, even back when it meant stringing the 25ft long coiled cord from the kitchen, through the living room into my bedroom for privacy. I was an early adopter of screening call with my answering machine.

My first cell phone, an Alpine car phone with the briefcase size battery case you had to attach the phone to in order to carry it around.

It is not that I really mind using the phone to talk, just most people are incapable of getting around to the point of call and or continue to babble about nonsense like the farking weather instead of just keeping it short and to the point. Text is pretty good at keeping people brief and on point.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.

Clearly, you are talking to the wrong people on the phone.


Prefer a phone call for anything serious for one huge reason - emotional shading/humor indications.  Text is just like chat, WAY too farking easy to type something that's meant to be funny or whatnot, and even would be if they could hear you say it, but just dry text with no indicators is gonna get taken way wrong.  Emojis/emoticons kinda sorta work but still people tend to read whatever in the voice they feel like assigning to it, even with those.  Talk to someone that's already pissy?  They're gonna take every single communication in the worst way possible - and that ain't gonna do anyone much good.  Texting/etc. is fine for random communication, but for anything serious or important where there's even a possibility of someone taking what you said other than how you meant it?  I'd recommend picking up the phone

/seriously, seen fights started by "You said said X" when people were texting
//when X is something both people regularly say to each other live, jokingly
///text allows the recipient to assign their own tone and 'voice' to the message - and they will too
////for anyone that disbelieves, how many Fark posts have you seen with someone obviously doing exactly that in a reply?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: As for the $480/hr thing: I'm gonna call bullshiat without even RTFA.


What is that, a couple of avocado toasts?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x425]

the good news?  It's quite when going out to eat now.

you don't even hear forks and knives clinking.


He was right !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Gen Z nephew and his girlfriend didn't even know how to address an envelope so they could mail it.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generation thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And I have a question since going back to work:

Why does everything now have to be a video call? Just have a regular phone calls most of the time. Geez.

I don't need to see you, and you don't need to see me.


The worst is people walking down the street or being on the bus doing a video call, with the speaker no less. Not necessary. I don't need to be trapped on the bus with you hearing both sides of your call.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.

Clearly, you are talking to the wrong people on the phone.

Prefer a phone call for anything serious for one huge reason - emotional shading/humor indications.  Text is just like chat, WAY too farking easy to type something that's meant to be funny or whatnot, and even would be if they could hear you say it, but just dry text with no indicators is gonna get taken way wrong.  Emojis/emoticons kinda sorta work but still people tend to read whatever in the voice they feel like assigning to it, even with those.  Talk to someone that's already pissy?  They're gonna take every single communication in the worst way possible - and that ain't gonna do anyone much good.  Texting/etc. is fine for random communication, but for anything serious or important where there's even a possibility of someone taking what you said other than how you meant it?  I'd recommend picking up the phone

/seriously, seen fights started by "You said said X" when people were texting
//when X is something both people regularly say to each other live, jokingly
///text allows the recipient to assign their own tone and 'voice' to the message - and they will too
////for anyone that disbelieves, how many Fark posts have you seen with someone obviously doing exactly that in a reply?


Text and email are better for documentation. But if you need something actually done...call them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Buried In Cyberspace
Youtube NHwR0ZH4ixo
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Text and email are better for documentation. But if you need something actually done...call them.


Also fine for just mindless chit chat sort of stuff, or basic information like, "What time do you want to come over Saturday?" or whatever
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Generation thread?
[Fark user image image 425x409]


As usual, Gen-X is ignored.

/ We're used to it, and now prefer it that way.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.

Clearly, you are talking to the wrong people on the phone.

Prefer a phone call for anything serious for one huge reason - emotional shading/humor indications.  Text is just like chat, WAY too farking easy to type something that's meant to be funny or whatnot, and even would be if they could hear you say it, but just dry text with no indicators is gonna get taken way wrong.  Emojis/emoticons kinda sorta work but still people tend to read whatever in the voice they feel like assigning to it, even with those.  Talk to someone that's already pissy?  They're gonna take every single communication in the worst way possible - and that ain't gonna do anyone much good.  Texting/etc. is fine for random communication, but for anything serious or important where there's even a possibility of someone taking what you said other than how you meant it?  I'd recommend picking up the phone

/seriously, seen fights started by "You said said X" when people were texting
//when X is something both people regularly say to each other live, jokingly
///text allows the recipient to assign their own tone and 'voice' to the message - and they will too
////for anyone that disbelieves, how many Fark posts have you seen with someone obviously doing exactly that in a reply?


I can't believe you said that. Wow, man.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Algebrat: Generation thread?
[Fark user image image 425x409]

As usual, Gen-X is ignored.

/ We're used to it, and now prefer it that way.


That's because you feel neither highs or lows.

Simpsons - The MTV Generation
Youtube G69nsT_WaIo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't need to be trapped on the bus with you hearing both sides of your call.


I love when that happens!

See, I'm a nosy-body, and I love listening in on other people's calls.

If anything I might even interject.

"Jenkins?  That asshole? He couldn't sell his way out of a paper bag! Don't send him to the client and while we're at it? What's up with Stacy in accounting?  I put in my expense report for dinner at Hooters with a client and she keeps rejecting it."

They'll learn not to take calls like that in public.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Algebrat: Generation thread?
[Fark user image image 425x409]

As usual, Gen-X is ignored.

/ We're used to it, and now prefer it that way.


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.

Clearly, you are talking to the wrong people on the phone.

Prefer a phone call for anything serious for one huge reason - emotional shading/humor indications.  Text is just like chat, WAY too farking easy to type something that's meant to be funny or whatnot, and even would be if they could hear you say it, but just dry text with no indicators is gonna get taken way wrong.  Emojis/emoticons kinda sorta work but still people tend to read whatever in the voice they feel like assigning to it, even with those.  Talk to someone that's already pissy?  They're gonna take every single communication in the worst way possible - and that ain't gonna do anyone much good.  Texting/etc. is fine for random communication, but for anything serious or important where there's even a possibility of someone taking what you said other than how you meant it?  I'd recommend picking up the phone

/seriously, seen fights started by "You said said X" when people were texting
//when X is something both people regularly say to each other live, jokingly
///text allows the recipient to assign their own tone and 'voice' to the message - and they will too
////for anyone that disbelieves, how many Fark posts have you seen with someone obviously doing exactly that in a reply?

I can't believe you said that. Wow, man.


Reported!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: X-Geek: Algebrat: Generation thread?
[Fark user image image 425x409]

As usual, Gen-X is ignored.

/ We're used to it, and now prefer it that way.

[img.buzzfeed.com image 700x760]


God damn Gen X is hot
 
whidbey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: This might be the thread to ask.

A long time ago, someone posted a cartoon of a "millennial" in the form of (I think) a cat. It was typing away on its phone. Then, the phone actually rings and scares the crap out of it. It jumps and clings to the ceiling in fright, or something.

I've always tried to find it. Anyone have it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: bostonguy: And I have a question since going back to work:

Why does everything now have to be a video call? Just have a regular phone calls most of the time. Geez.

I don't need to see you, and you don't need to see me.

The worst is people walking down the street or being on the bus doing a video call, with the speaker no less. Not necessary. I don't need to be trapped on the bus with you hearing both sides of your call.


Yes, that's stupid and rude.  You need to talk in a situation like that, just answer it audio and talk - quietly.  Way too many people that can't have a phone convo at any less volume than "DID YOU REMEMBER TO GET EGGS ON THE WAY HOME FROM WORK??"  The mic works fine you doofs, stop farking yelling at the phone
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like talking on the phone for work related reasons, because I like the rapid fire exchange that a full duplex conversation affords, especially where it comes to problem solving.

I love emailing and text for the CYA insurance nearly as much.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.

Clearly, you are talking to the wrong people on the phone.

Prefer a phone call for anything serious for one huge reason - emotional shading/humor indications.  Text is just like chat, WAY too farking easy to type something that's meant to be funny or whatnot, and even would be if they could hear you say it, but just dry text with no indicators is gonna get taken way wrong.  Emojis/emoticons kinda sorta work but still people tend to read whatever in the voice they feel like assigning to it, even with those.  Talk to someone that's already pissy?  They're gonna take every single communication in the worst way possible - and that ain't gonna do anyone much good.  Texting/etc. is fine for random communication, but for anything serious or important where there's even a possibility of someone taking what you said other than how you meant it?  I'd recommend picking up the phone

/seriously, seen fights started by "You said said X" when people were texting
//when X is something both people regularly say to each other live, jokingly
///text allows the recipient to assign their own tone and 'voice' to the message - and they will too
////for anyone that disbelieves, how many Fark posts have you seen with someone obviously doing exactly that in a reply?

Text and email are better for documentation. But if you need something actually done...call them.


A guy who was a massive inspiration for me taught me the dark arts of "Desk Sitting."

When all else fails, and you need someone to do something.  Go to their office.  Literally sit on their desk, and interleave "shooting the shiat" comments into requests about the work that is urgent.  DO NOT LEAVE, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE, until the work is done or you have an agreement in "an hour" or whatever.  And then, DO NOT FOLLOW UP WITH ANY OTHER MEANS THAN DESK SITTING AGAIN.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And I have a question since going back to work:

Why does everything now have to be a video call? Just have a regular phone calls most of the time. Geez.

I don't need to see you, and you don't need to see me.


Human communication uses more than sound.  Facial expressions and body language tell a lot, and beyond that even if you're not a lip reader being able to see someone's lips makes it easier to understand a word that didn't come through quite clearly enough.

Basically, a video call gives more bandwidth for more effective communication... and engages all the social bits of your primate brain.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gen X, I don't like talking on the phone either. I will, I just don't like it.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: nobody likes talking on the phone.  because its horrible.


It used to be very popular

/I prefer it to texting, which is a very slow way to communicate and can be taken wrong because you cannot hear intonation on a written phrase.

//but I agree many people are bad at it, especially these days
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fooshards: guy who was a massive inspiration for me taught me the dark arts of "Desk Sitting."


good luck finding a place to sit on this desk...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
99 percent of the time there is no need to talk on the phone. Send a brief text. If I don't respond it means I have no need to communicate with you
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I prefer it to texting, which is a very slow way to communicate and can be taken wrong because...


...people read their own emotions into flat text and it's usually wrong.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: steklo: [Fark user image 850x425]

the good news?  It's quite when going out to eat now.

you don't even hear forks and knives clinking.

He was right !

[Fark user image 392x600]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Send a brief text. If I don't respond it means I have no need to communicate with you


Oh I thought it meant you didn't get my text and not available to answer it.

Which is fine. I didn't want to communicate either.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1) Texting is for sending information that can be read and re-read at the recipient's leisure, but you are hoping they receive it sooner rather than later.

2) Email is for sending more complex information, intended to be viewed on a larger screen with more or less unlimited bandwidth for attachments and following links.  People often treat it as if it is near-instant as SMS usually is, but it's not and you should generally not depend on email arriving (or being checked) by most people on less than daily intervals.  And for people who live off of texting, maybe even less frequently than that.

3) Phone calls... this is where current generations seem to give up.  Phone calls are for instant confirmation that information has been successfully delivered, and/or for full conversations that are not predictable enough to deal with delays between questions and follow-up questions.  A 2 minute phone call can easily replace an hour or more of texting back and forth.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Plumber friend was working at a lady's house where the 2nd floor heat didn't work.. called me, I found air in the hydronic system in the attic.. easy fix, heat worked..  called her phone several times, she didn't answer.. plumber friend said she only texted, would not do voice communication.. quandary there, as I have a flip phone and don't text, so I visited her house and she wouldn't answer the doorbell... easy fix : disabled the boiler in the utility room with an unlocked access door and left the bill, payable only in cash, saying "call me for heat"...  she texted the previous company, they got there, saw the note , and left... plumber friend called, said cash was laying on the bill, so I went back, got my money and turned the heat back on..  she sold the house and moved about 2 months later, as no service company wanted to deal with her bullshait..  she was in her 30s...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x425]

the good news?  It's quite when going out to eat now.

you don't even hear forks and knives clinking.


And the help is even "quiet quitting" now.  Which is nice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JessieL: OlderGuy: steklo: [Fark user image 850x425]

the good news?  It's quite when going out to eat now.

you don't even hear forks and knives clinking.

He was right !

[Fark user image 392x600]

[i.pinimg.com image 850x587]


Very cool. But I noticed they were all smiling. They must've been reading good news.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: bostonguy: And I have a question since going back to work:

Why does everything now have to be a video call? Just have a regular phone calls most of the time. Geez.

I don't need to see you, and you don't need to see me.

The worst is people walking down the street or being on the bus doing a video call, with the speaker no less. Not necessary. I don't need to be trapped on the bus with you hearing both sides of your call.


Anyone doing a video call is just *begging* for you to join in...
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: X-Geek: Algebrat: Generation thread?
[Fark user image image 425x409]

As usual, Gen-X is ignored.

/ We're used to it, and now prefer it that way.

[img.buzzfeed.com image 700x760]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: And the help is even "quiet quitting" now.  Which is nice.


Quiet quitting? Is that the same as ghosting your place of employment?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh.  Emails and texts only produce evidence.
 
