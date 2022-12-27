 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Can you really claim to be a first world country when something like a snowstorm can wreak enough havoc on your infrastructure that you have a body count in the 50's?   (bbc.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This article apparently submitted by the russians, who built the only leaking parts for the ISS.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Our 'First World' problem is all the folks that die drowning in debt from the medical bills they couldn't pay, since the day they were diagnosed with cancer.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We could easily make sure that everyone in America has enough to eat and a warm, safe place to sleep.
But the conservative christians cannot stand to see the poor getting help, so they block reform legislation while claiming to be more spiritual than anyone else.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, approximately 1 in 7,000,000 Americans died in this cold/snowy spell. Compare that to a heat wave in France...
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigMax: So, approximately 1 in 7,000,000 Americans died in this cold/snowy spell. Compare that to a heat wave in France...


Both sides are bad so we shouldn't do anything to resolve this in the future, nor should we care about someone freezing to death.

/amidoingitright?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The UK putting us down when their roads shut down for one inch of snow and they consider 75 degrees Fahrenheit a sweltering heatwave.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These gentlemen would like you to get off of their frozen lawn...

Nada Surf - Blizzard of '77 (Live on KEXP)
Youtube mbOo20QHDTU
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It's a generational storm," he added.

Oh you sweet winter child.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Stolen from another thread
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Weather forecasts were accurate and people were forewarned.

they went out anyway and some of them froze to death in the completely anticipated and forecast storm there were told to not go out into.

In other news, ice and high winds can bring down power lines.

In other other news, Subby sounds like someone who doesn't know shiat from shineola
 
Merltech
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We could easily make sure that everyone in America has enough to eat and a warm, safe place to sleep.
But the conservative christians cannot stand to see the poor getting help, so they block reform legislation while claiming to be more spiritual than anyone else.


You might or might not have forgotten minorities
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"First World" was defined as the US and its allies during the cold war. The Second World was the USSR and allies. Third World was everyone else.

The US, no matter how far we fall or are surpassed in development, will never be anything but a first world nation.

/pedantic asshole
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We could easily make sure that everyone in America has enough to eat and a warm, safe place to sleep.
But the conservative christians cannot stand to see the poor getting help, so they block reform legislation while claiming to be more spiritual than anyone else.


That only works if they stay home and don't go wandering around and getting stuck in the snowstorm.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

koder: "It should be a generational storm," he added.


FTFY

Its like we all forgot Buffalo had another historic blizzard a little over a month ago.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They just need to let people buy boot straps on EBT cards and the whole problem would be solved.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We could easily make sure that everyone in America has enough to eat and a warm, safe place to sleep. But the conservative christians cannot stand to see the poor getting help, so they block reform legislation while claiming to be more spiritual than anyone else.


Truth.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A body count in the 50s.  Ed Gein would approve.
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JessieL: "First World" was defined as the US and its allies during the cold war. The Second World was the USSR and allies. Third World was everyone else.

The US, no matter how far we fall or are surpassed in development, will never be anything but a first world nation.

/pedantic asshole


I find your post shallow and pedantic
 
Kraftwerk Orange [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tedthebellhopp: They just need to let people buy boot straps on EBT cards and the whole problem would be solved.


Tax the churches.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

asmodeus224: Weather forecasts were accurate and people were forewarned.


But this is America.

We don't listen to scientists.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In northern NY they have people whose job it is to break snowbanks on the side of the freeway to check for cars that have been buried. That's why even in a white out you should always keep driving, because pulling over is far more dangerous. I don't think some of you conceptualize how much snow this is. No one in western/northern NY is that shocked this was catastrophic. It's not something thats the result of being underdeveloped.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JessieL: The US, no matter how far we fall or are surpassed in development, will never be anything but a first world nation.


And that's how you become a third world country - arrogance and the presumption that it can never happen to you.
Because yes it can happen to you, and yes America can fall.
 
