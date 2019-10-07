 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Thundersnow fears in the UK as US farts huge winterstorm in their general direction (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the US weather has been all over the news here (britland).  If it does kick off here, I wonder if any US outlets will report it.

Fox might blame it on our gun laws I suppose.  or free healthcare.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This would be a good time for the snow removal guys to call a strike.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: This would be a good time for the snow removal guys to call a strike.


as would be their right

-fight the power-
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow warnings for ice are in place across most of Scotland

You shouldn't pee on the snow, but wearing a kilt with no underwear makes it oh so easy, so I see why they had to issue the warning
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lady J: the US weather has been all over the news here (britland).  If it does kick off here, I wonder if any US outlets will report it.

Fox might blame it on our gun laws I suppose.  or free healthcare.


Surprisingly the news here mentioned the snowstorm that Japan had.

So if your country gets buried in snow just enough...
 
GodComplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
First comes thundersnow, then locusts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lady J: the US weather has been all over the news here (britland).  If it does kick off here, I wonder if any US outlets will report it.

Fox might blame it on our gun laws I suppose.  or free healthcare.


The only UK news we get in the US is if a member of the Royal Family is in some scandal.
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The first time I experienced thundersnow was about 5 years ago it was really cool to see.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.hpm.ioView Full Size
And on the last day, there was thunder, lightning, and snow - together! And I hadn't done drugs.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thundersnow?  You actually said Thundersnow? That my friend is an electrically charged winter precipitation event.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does the UK have snowplows with clever names?!?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: the US weather has been all over the news here (britland).  If it does kick off here, I wonder if any US outlets will report it.

Fox might blame it on our gun laws I suppose.  or free healthcare.


If the UK gets any deaths from this storm I think we all will know the cause, Brexit
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better than Thundercanoes.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Does the UK have snowplows with clever names?!?


They're all from Scotland.

/McPlow
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time to burn a wicker man!
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Does the UK have snowplows with clever names?!?


FTFM
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: Nick el Ass: Does the UK have snowplows with clever names?!?

They're all from Scotland.

/McPlow


How about "Ya Wee Snow coont"

/Too much?
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GodComplex: First comes thundersnow, then locusts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Beethoven died during a thundersnow.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Does the UK have snowplows with clever names?!?


Sir Digby of Snowed-In
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Beethoven died during a thundersnow.


He died in silence.
Beethoven thundersnow death;
flashing of the flakes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thundersnow isn't scary, you whinging gits.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what they get for letting the queen die.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Beethoven died during a thundersnow.


He never heard it coming
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: the US weather has been all over the news here (britland).  If it does kick off here, I wonder if any US outlets will report it.

Fox might blame it on our gun laws I suppose.  or free healthcare.



Something something socialism!
 
