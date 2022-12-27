 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   'Living Nostradamus' issues terrifying prediction that a 'three dimensional underground portal' will open underneath Area 51 in 2023. Subby, who wants to be taken, will be waiting with his tin-foil parachute ready to jump in (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Area 51, Elon Musk, Self-proclaimed, Athos Salom, Occult, Dimension, paranormal miner Athos, Classified information  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 10:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three dimensional?

So, someone's going to open a regular door somewhere in the facility? That's some powerful prognostication.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He claims he has visions every time he's gassed up for more plastic surgery.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Frankly, I think Medvedev's hallucinations might be equally accurate.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Three dimensional?

So, someone's going to open a regular door somewhere in the facility? That's some powerful prognostication.


Nah, somebody's gonna dig a tunnel.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I find three dimensions too scary. Please eliminate one.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can we make the world a better place and send spec ops in to kill everyone in every tabloid office in the world yet?
 
budrojr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hoo boy.  Another attention whore who has no idea what he's talking about.  What's his Fark handle?
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Can we make the world a better place and send spec ops in to kill everyone in every tabloid office in the world yet?


I find your ideas intriguing and wish to subscribe to your tabloid.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that's how JFK Jr. will return and become vice president when Trump is reinstalled in his rightful place as president...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I find three dimensions too scary. Please eliminate one.


2f96be1b505f7f7a63c3-837c961929b51c21ec10b9658b068d6c.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it's an Athos.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As long as there are no invader from Flatland, I'm good.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is that Seann William Scott playing a character?
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For what it's worth, and it's worth nothing, these are two images that AI generated when fed the prompt: "Three dimensional underground portal opens under Area 51."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems legit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustMatt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: NateAsbestos: I find three dimensions too scary. Please eliminate one.

[2f96be1b505f7f7a63c3-837c961929b51c21ec10b9658b068d6c.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com image 528x800]


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Seems legit.

[Fark user image 425x223]


I hope his predictive skills are better than his photoshop skills
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And in the 4th quatrain, Dead Nostradamus predicted that Living Nostradamus would arise to spread manure across the New World
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: As long as there are no invader from Flatland, I'm good.


I remember being a kid when I heard Carl Sagen explaining that on Cosmos.
 
drxym
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder how many kooks & frauds there are in existence at any given point in time who style themselves as a living Nostradamus. My best guess is lots.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a "Three Dimensional Underground Portal" might look like
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: [Fark user image image 653x367]
What a "Three Dimensional Underground Portal" might look like


Ooooh! Vantablack!
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Seems legit.

[Fark user image 425x223]


Sh*t. I thought Unreal Engine 5 was supposed to have better graphics than that.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.