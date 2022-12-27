 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   We're gonna have one of these "the Mega Millions lottery has now surpassed XXX dollars" every few weeks from now until the end of time, aren't we?   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Stupid, Mega Millions, Mega Millions lottery ticket, holiday shopping season, Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, Lottery, Powerball, estimated jackpot, New Hampshire Lottery  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 10:20 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, but hopefully I win one of them in the future. Unlikely, but still.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For just 2 dollars, you too can help a struggling redneck.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, technically, the jackpot should be at least $2,000,000,000,000 all the time.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ya gotta keep reminding em that they're temporarily embarrassed millionaires.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes. And its all by design subby.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eh, I chuck a few bucks at the lottery when it gets silly large myself. I mean somebody's gonna win, may as well have some skin in the game.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's the beauty of it, it's built-in advertising. The tickets literally sell themselves in ever greater numbers until someone gets a massive payout
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I won last week.  Why don't you win the lottery, too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$565 million? who cares. let me know when it hits a billion again
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as inflation is a thing, yes.  At least until we start hacking strings of zeroes off our currency.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Eh, I chuck a few bucks at the lottery when it gets silly large myself. I mean somebody's gonna win, may as well have some skin in the game.


I don't play till it hits half a billion dollars or more. I mean, less than that, what's the point? It's not like $471 million dollars is going to change my life.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Until the end of *our* time, yes.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.