 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Russian sausage king falls from window. Goodnight Abe Fromanski   (bbc.com) divider line
82
    More: News, Russian tycoons, Life, Afterlife, Death, Suicide, millionaire's death, Russian media, Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma of Odisha police  
•       •       •

1793 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh well Anyway
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity is the #1 enemy of Russian billionaires it seems.

/that and bullets of course
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You? The sausage king of Russia?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes. That's me.
Fark user imageView Full Size


That can't be. You fell off from a hotel window.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's offal
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians just need to install those windows that dont open far enough to fall out like alot of hotels here have, and their nation of people with poor balance can live alot longer.
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he fall on any bullets on the way down?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
collierautomedia.comView Full Size


But he was still in the car.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defect while you can, or live and die by the Putin
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet it was a faulty window casing.

/shows self out
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defromanestration?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Russians sure are clumsy.  Always falling out of windows onto polonium bullets.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Defect while you can, or live and die by the Putin


Plus hire security guards, if you can afford it, after defecting.
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Dean ~ Dear Ivan
Youtube gAfD70saC-4
/from one sausage king to another...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they running out of meat and he didn't want to make sausage from dead Russian soldiers?
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who can not be bothered to read the article .... he wasn't even in Russia ... he was in India.

Oh, and his friend has just died as well.
Coincidence huh ;)
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will he be made into sausage?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin doesn't seem to have the arrogance yet to admit that criticism of him or his actions by his rivals shall be met with death. He probably wants to keep that off the record until they're all dead.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: whither_apophis: Defect while you can, or live and die by the Putin

Plus hire security guards, if you can afford it, after defecting.


Also make sure you can pay those security guards more than Putin can
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KITH Sausages
Youtube 3ChvxsVgT8c
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having just watched Glass Onion, this caper is relevant to my interests.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude looks like a generic version of a bond villain.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He left before anyone could get snooty.  Snooty?  Snotty.  Snotty?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma of Odisha police said Mr Budanov was found to have suffered a stroke while his friend "was depressed after his death and he too died".

This actually makes sense.  In basic life-saving class, they taught us the acronym "BE FAST", to identify someone having a stroke.

B - Balance. The person may suddenly have trouble with balance or coordination.
E - Eyes. They could experience sudden blurred, double or total loss of vision.
F - Fall out of window. Do you notice the person falling out a window?
A - Arms.
S - Speech.
T - Time to get help.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tourist guide Jitendra Singh told reporters that Mr Budanov may have "consumed a lot of alcohol as he had liquor bottles".

Wait a second.  A Russian with liquor bottles?  In a hotel room?  Next you'll tell me there were hookers and tiny giraffes there too.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was knocked out and then it got wurst. We don't know if it was done by  an Italian or the Polish but there was blood and his liver was wurst also and toulouse. He was found near a window. It was curtains for him. Vienna curtains.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Leather jacket, white t-shirt, sweater vest?  No
Devestatingly handsome?   Perhaps.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When haven't I been depressed and also died.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A WhatsApp message on Antov's account described how the family were pulled out of the rubble: "It's extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror."


It's extremely difficult to call these deaths anything but assassinations.  Enough with the defenestrations!  It's become a hackneyed cliche'.  Get creative:  a little botox in his borscht, a car accident, bump him off a train platform in front of a train, toss him into one of his sausage grinders.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: He was knocked out and then it got wurst. We don't know if it was done by  an Italian or the Polish but there was blood and his liver was wurst also and toulouse. He was found near a window. It was curtains for him. Vienna curtains.


He would've been smoked if the gun hadn't jammed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians are the clumsiest people on the planet apparently
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't negotiate with terrorists. We just buy their oil at the agreed on price.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to keep funding the Special Military Clusterfark
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reports in Russian media said Mr Antov, 65, had fallen from a window at the hotel in the city of Rayagada on Sunday. Another member of his four-strong Russian group, Vladimir Budanov, died at the hotel on Friday.

Lol

Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma of Odisha police said Mr Budanov was found to have suffered a stroke while his friend "was depressed after his death and he too died".

Lmao

The Russian consul in Kolkata, Alexei Idamkin, told the Tass news agency that police did not see a "criminal element in these tragic events".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's how it is in their family.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it's entirely possible that he committed suicide out of despair once he realized that Ukraine was a bigger Russian meat grinder than anything his sausage factory had.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a Russian that hated Putin or had spoken out against him, I'd only stay on the ground floor.
 
Animatronik [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: A WhatsApp message on Antov's account described how the family were pulled out of the rubble: "It's extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror."


It's extremely difficult to call these deaths anything but assassinations.  Enough with the defenestrations!  It's become a hackneyed cliche'.  Get creative:  a little botox in his borscht, a car accident, bump him off a train platform in front of a train, toss him into one of his sausage grinders.


Except that the obviousness is the point, to remind anyone else who even thinks about stepping out of line: They can get you anywhere.
No doubt the other fellow had a stroke-inducing poison slipped into his food or drink. They have more labs developing those than vaccines.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllerJeez: For those who can not be bothered to read the article .... he wasn't even in Russia ... he was in India.

Oh, and his friend has just died as well.
Coincidence huh ;)


He was asked to, kindly, do the needful?
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian oligarch/tycoons seem to be predisposed to a weak knees disease when walking near high windows. Since they also seem to be extremely flexible as they are able to commit suicide by shooting themselves in the back 4 times, I thought it could give them an advantage with the landing part.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We joke about Russians falling out of windows, and as soon as we decide it's just a joke...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The millionaire's death is the latest in a series of unexplained deaths involving Russian tycoons since the start of the Russian invasion...

Dead Russian oligarchs? Gosh, you hate to see it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [collierautomedia.com image 435x250]

But he was still in the car.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/assassination planning run through.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are you sitting down?  Annual deaths worldwide from falls is 424,000.  A four story fall is the LD50, meaning your odds of dying are 1:1.  Seven stories and your odds of dying are 9:1.

I fell 120 feet down a cascading waterfall, which was actually a series of shorter drops, and landed in water with a bunch of broken bones, chipped teeth, torn ligaments, lacerations down to the chin and cheek bones, and a massive concussion/contusion swollen to the size of half a grapefruit.  As my hairline recedes, it's starting to expose my Gorbachev mark.  The scar on my chin is hidden by my beard and the doc did a fantastic job on my cheeks, which is only visible when I am tanned.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russian history says that when an aristocrat died, there are no heirs -- it didn't go to the family.  The Czar took the property.   It was a remarkedly different system from the West.

Who knows what customarily happens to a rich person's fortune in Russia these days?  Putin may view this as just cashing a check or using an ATM to withdraw some money.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Leather jacket, white t-shirt, sweater vest?  No
Devestatingly handsome?   Perhaps.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In fairness, it's not totally unthinkable that a guy might get drunk and take a leap after a close friend dies.  It's just not especially likely.  At a minimum, the Russian consul is clearly aware that assassination is at least a possibility, because they seem to be eager to write it off without looking too deeply.  Sounds like they might not want to know the answer themselves.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.