(9News (Australia))   Virus ravaged China will scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming airline passengers, now says all are welcomed to the party   (9news.com.au) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If their vaccine worked, they'd be on the same footing as the US in that regard .

If their vaccine worked.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get plenty of takers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone else to require quarantine on flights from China now?
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because this has worked out so well for every other country that's tried it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm vaccinated, i can go and watch the chaos unfold
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you even go to China at this point?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Why would you even go to China at this point?


I said that pre-COVID
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They are also following DerpSantis' lead and not counting/reporting just like Floiduh which totally had zero deaths and infections and is now "investigating" the CDC.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: [Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
37 million infected in China in one day. Not like we're doing fantastic either; 2900 Americans died last week from Covid. 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-23/china-estimates-covid-surge-is-infecting-37-million-people-a-day

Remember, the vaccine, our vaccines, don't prevent infection, do not prevent transmission and do not convey immunity. Mild cases of Covid are still dangerous and can really screw you up months later. Clots, Organ failure, brain issues, diabetes, the list goes on. 

They're there to hopefully keep you out of the hospital. That's it. Having survived severe Covid in 2020 when there was no vaccine, you DEFINITELY want the shot. 

But because it doesn't stop or arrest transmission, and because it doesn't stop you from getting infected, unless you're quarantining when you have it, we're still a seething cauldron of transmission.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.


Herd immunity isn't really in the cards anyway even with an mrna vaccine. They have bad uptake of vaccines in general especially among the older population

The olds often avoid modern medicine in favor of traditional, with lots of misinformation passed among each other. And there is a huge cultural reluctance to try to force or coerce elderly people into doing anything.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.


I'm sure someone will create an effective, traditional vaccine which China can then steal and make a sh*tty version of.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is no herd immunity with Covid.
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 

Say it with me again. 

The virus is a spectacular example of evolution in that, after infection you're probably OK for about two months, but then that wanes and you're susceptible. After ICU I was told, directly that there was no permanent immunity after having it. 

The other half is the incredible amount of variants out there. Say you catch the OG flavor, you successfully fight it off. Then two weeks later, someone with Omicron out there sneezes in your face. 

Had it been the same variant you fought off, you'd still be in your two month 'grace' period. But because this has a different spike protein, you're screwed.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groppet: Why would you even go to China at this point?


Family members going home for the New Year.

Wonder if other countries will require people returning from China to quarantine rather than let some new variant into their country?
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.

[Fark user image 220x178] [View Full Size image _x_]

They are also following DerpSantis' lead and not counting/reporting just like Floiduh which totally had zero deaths and infections and is now "investigating" the CDC.


Floriduh is our little China.
 
Lexx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I feel it bears repeating that current variants have seemingly complete immune evasion against previous infections and any/all vaccinations.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.

I'm sure someone will create an effective, traditional vaccine which China can then steal and make a sh*tty version of.


Nope. the whole problem is that the traditional, killed-virus type of vaccine is just not very effective against coronaviruses. They need to go with the mRNA model.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.

Herd immunity isn't really in the cards anyway even with an mrna vaccine. They have bad uptake of vaccines in general especially among the older population

The olds often avoid modern medicine in favor of traditional, with lots of misinformation passed among each other. And there is a huge cultural reluctance to try to force or coerce elderly people into doing anything.


They can make one with rhino horn as an adjuvant; it will just require wiping out that species for good.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lexx: I feel it bears repeating that current variants have seemingly complete immune evasion against previous infections and any/all vaccinations.


What current variants?
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.

Herd immunity isn't really in the cards anyway even with an mrna vaccine. They have bad uptake of vaccines in general especially among the older population

The olds often avoid modern medicine in favor of traditional, with lots of misinformation passed among each other. And there is a huge cultural reluctance to try to force or coerce elderly people into doing anything.


The worse you penetration is, the better your vaccine needs to be.
 
munko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Znuh: There is no herd immunity with Covid.
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 

Say it with me again. 

The virus is a spectacular example of evolution in that, after infection you're probably OK for about two months, but then that wanes and you're susceptible. After ICU I was told, directly that there was no permanent immunity after having it. 

The other half is the incredible amount of variants out there. Say you catch the OG flavor, you successfully fight it off. Then two weeks later, someone with Omicron out there sneezes in your face. 

Had it been the same variant you fought off, you'd still be in your two month 'grace' period. But because this has a different spike protein, you're screwed.


alright Greta.  I picture you yelling and being frustrated because the narrative is coming unraveled.  don't you find it odd that only one point of view was allowed to be heard, and the alternative was kept shadow banned, silenced and generally hidden from view?  only the weak among us believed it and fell in line and attempted to shame those who didn't believe in the clot shot.  how long will you keep this charade up?   until you die suddenly?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

munko: Znuh: There is no herd immunity with Covid.
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 

Say it with me again. 

The virus is a spectacular example of evolution in that, after infection you're probably OK for about two months, but then that wanes and you're susceptible. After ICU I was told, directly that there was no permanent immunity after having it. 

The other half is the incredible amount of variants out there. Say you catch the OG flavor, you successfully fight it off. Then two weeks later, someone with Omicron out there sneezes in your face. 

Had it been the same variant you fought off, you'd still be in your two month 'grace' period. But because this has a different spike protein, you're screwed.

alright Greta.  I picture you yelling and being frustrated because the narrative is coming unraveled.  don't you find it odd that only one point of view was allowed to be heard, and the alternative was kept shadow banned, silenced and generally hidden from view?  only the weak among us believed it and fell in line and attempted to shame those who didn't believe in the clot shot.  how long will you keep this charade up?   until you die suddenly?


The fark are you talking about?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can't handle a medical emergency? Just declare the emergency doesn't exist.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: munko: Znuh: There is no herd immunity with Covid.
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 

Say it with me again. 

The virus is a spectacular example of evolution in that, after infection you're probably OK for about two months, but then that wanes and you're susceptible. After ICU I was told, directly that there was no permanent immunity after having it. 

The other half is the incredible amount of variants out there. Say you catch the OG flavor, you successfully fight it off. Then two weeks later, someone with Omicron out there sneezes in your face. 

Had it been the same variant you fought off, you'd still be in your two month 'grace' period. But because this has a different spike protein, you're screwed.

alright Greta.  I picture you yelling and being frustrated because the narrative is coming unraveled.  don't you find it odd that only one point of view was allowed to be heard, and the alternative was kept shadow banned, silenced and generally hidden from view?  only the weak among us believed it and fell in line and attempted to shame those who didn't believe in the clot shot.  how long will you keep this charade up?   until you die suddenly?

The fark are you talking about?


Ivermectin, probably.  Or bleach, because that was so effective.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

munko: Znuh: There is no herd immunity with Covid.
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 
There is no herd immunity with Covid. 

Say it with me again. 

The virus is a spectacular example of evolution in that, after infection you're probably OK for about two months, but then that wanes and you're susceptible. After ICU I was told, directly that there was no permanent immunity after having it. 

The other half is the incredible amount of variants out there. Say you catch the OG flavor, you successfully fight it off. Then two weeks later, someone with Omicron out there sneezes in your face. 

Had it been the same variant you fought off, you'd still be in your two month 'grace' period. But because this has a different spike protein, you're screwed.

alright Greta.  I picture you yelling and being frustrated because the narrative is coming unraveled.  don't you find it odd that only one point of view was allowed to be heard, and the alternative was kept shadow banned, silenced and generally hidden from view?  only the weak among us believed it and fell in line and attempted to shame those who didn't believe in the clot shot.  how long will you keep this charade up?   until you die suddenly?


The "clot shot"? That is the dumbest goddamn thing I've heard all day. You also got in an unearned dig at global warming. I'm not sure if you're bad at acting smart or gifted at acting stupid.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: If their vaccine worked, they'd be on the same footing as the US in that regard .

If their vaccine worked.


Our vax is not much better.  Everyone I know that's vaccinated and all were sick in this last wave, some were bad.
It's really hard to tell how well this vaccine is working but I'll keep getting whatever shots they are handing out.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: TheDirtyNacho: jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.

Herd immunity isn't really in the cards anyway even with an mrna vaccine. They have bad uptake of vaccines in general especially among the older population

The olds often avoid modern medicine in favor of traditional, with lots of misinformation passed among each other. And there is a huge cultural reluctance to try to force or coerce elderly people into doing anything.

They can make one with rhino horn as an adjuvant; it will just require wiping out that species for good.


Once they kill off all the rhinos, they'll make one with tiger penis.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
nebraskamed.comView Full Size


Someone asked what other variants are here in the US. As of December, this is where we're at. 

https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/what-covid-19-variants-are-going-around
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.

Herd immunity isn't really in the cards anyway even with an mrna vaccine. They have bad uptake of vaccines in general especially among the older population

The olds often avoid modern medicine in favor of traditional, with lots of misinformation passed among each other. And there is a huge cultural reluctance to try to force or coerce elderly people into doing anything.


Every old person I know has been fully vaccinated and jumps at the chance to get another.  They see the grim reaper coming and are gladly putting a speed bump in his path.

Maybe your talking about southern old people
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

indy_kid: groppet: Why would you even go to China at this point?

Family members going home for the New Year.

Wonder if other countries will require people returning from China to quarantine rather than let some new variant into their country?


Chinese new year is going to be a massive super spreader event.  It's huge in china, way more than new years in the US
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ctighe2353:

Chinese new year is going to be a massive super spreader event.  It's huge in china, way more than new years in the US

Ding Ding Ding. Correct. 

The newest variant in China that's infecting millions per day is BF7. BF7 has an R0 of 10 to 18, meaning for every person sick with BF7, they'll infect ten to eighteen others. Each of which who will then infect 10 to 18 other people. 

The geometry of this thing is nuts. 

BF7 Info: 
https://www.livescience.com/covid-what-we-know-about-new-omicron-variant-bf-7

37 million infected in China in one day: 
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/china-estimates-covid-surge-is-infecting-37-million-people-day-bloomberg-news-2022-12-23/

So, what can you do? 

If you don't have to be in a place with lots of other people, don't. If you do: 

Vaccinations / Boosters
N95 up. P100s if you can. 
Ventilation and Filtration. Corsi-Rosenthal cubes are awesome at scrubbing the air of pathogens.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: foo monkey: jso2897: Until they start using an mRNA vaccine, it doesn't matter what they do. You can't get enough penetration for herd immunity with a vaccine that's less than 50% effective.
The math isn't complicated.

I'm sure someone will create an effective, traditional vaccine which China can then steal and make a sh*tty version of.

Nope. the whole problem is that the traditional, killed-virus type of vaccine is just not very effective against coronaviruses. They need to go with the mRNA model.


Look bub, I don't come into these threads and shiat on your jokes. I expect the same courtesy.
 
