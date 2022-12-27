 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Man murdered on dancefloor, condition of the groove unknown at this time   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Scary, English-language films, statement, venue, staff, incident, event, midnight  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 9:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor
Youtube hAx6mYeC6pY
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groove is in the heart.
 
JRoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call...a killer beat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess this must've been playing
Masters Of The Monotonal Groove - To Kill Or Be Killed [3BTT32]
Youtube g4qmUATmTTE
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did it cause a Panic at the Disco?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seether - Careless Whisper (Official Audio)
Youtube B5lzYG83yVQ
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Man, these new dance moves are unforgiving...
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So they had to Evacuate the Dancefloor?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Madonna - Into The Groove (Album Version)
Youtube F8U22JtfuXs
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
non zero chance it was this guy.
https://www.fark.com/goto/12691194/www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/22/im-an-older-man-and-i-love-to-dance-whats-wrong-with-t
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last night, a dj didn't save his life.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Massive Attack - Unfinished Sympathy
Youtube ZWmrfgj0MZI
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson - Blood On The Dance Floor (Official Video)
Youtube c3_NntYhzV4


/Child molestation on the dancefloor as well
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Groove is in the heart.


Yeah, but so is the blade.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Specials - Ghost Town [Official HD Remastered Video]
Youtube RZ2oXzrnti4
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about The Funk?

We want The Funk!

Gotta have THAT Funk!
 
Cormee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hang the DJ
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor (Official Video)
Youtube pK7egZaT3hs

May not apply in this particular situation.
 
R2112
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Midnight Star - No Parking On The Dance Floor (Official Music Video)
Youtube gomCkCbKHA4
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was there panic! at the disco?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Must have been parking
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His name was Tony and he always tended bar?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Must have been parking


probably drop
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pulp, Death Goes To The Disco, Countdown 1992-1983
Youtube QNFfuaoY1k0

Oh, you've got such a beautiful body
Oh, you'll make such a beautiful body
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hoobastank - The Reason (Official Music Video)
Youtube fV4DiAyExN0
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Suspect?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Council
Housed
And
Violent
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QNFfuaoY1k0]
Oh, you've got such a beautiful body
Oh, you'll make such a beautiful body


And this. But I hate it because the video has NOTHING to do with the lyrics of the song. (Perhaps because the song is actually depressing.)

Pulp - Disco 2000
Youtube qJS3xnD7Mus
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Was there panic! at the disco?


It would be better for people to resolve their conflicts peacefully, but apparently this individual was a lady's man, and had no time to talk.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: ElPrimitivo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QNFfuaoY1k0]
Oh, you've got such a beautiful body
Oh, you'll make such a beautiful body

And this. But I hate it because the video has NOTHING to do with the lyrics of the song. (Perhaps because the song is actually depressing.)


Everything is depressing.
Get over it.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lady Gaga - Telephone ft. Beyoncé (Official Music Video)
Youtube EVBsypHzF3U


I left your head and your heart on the dance floor
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.