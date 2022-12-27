 Skip to content
(PennLive)   A woman, a racoon, and a health official walk into a bar   (pennlive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, they are known carriers of rabies.
But most people in ND are known carriers of guns.

Which is more dangerous in a random sample encounter?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unlawful possession of a live furbearer

I'm out. I can't.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As God is my witness I thought raccoons could drink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"North Dakota's Game and Fish website. Authorities ultimately found and euthanized the raccoon, who tested negative for rabies."

I can't believe North Dakota had a ANNE FRANK incident with a racoon
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocky Raccoon (Remastered 2009)
Youtube sDcDCZGcZj8
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: unlawful possession of a live furbearer

I'm out. I can't.


A brazilian times this. I'm bushed
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"North Dakota's Game and Fish website. Authorities ultimately found and euthanized the raccoon, who tested negative for rabies."

The logic. We think you have rabies so we'll kill you to find out. 😳
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw a couple walking their raccoon on a leash down the sidewalk
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: "North Dakota's Game and Fish website. Authorities ultimately found and euthanized the raccoon, who tested negative for rabies."

The logic. We think you have rabies so we'll kill you to find out. 😳


The good news you no longer need 28 doses of rabies(in a row) into your abdomen
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: As God is my witness I thought raccoons could drink.


I LOL'd.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: unlawful possession of a live furbearer

I'm out. I can't.


By cracky
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
don't try to keep wild animals as pets. "oh but they like me!" no. they're called "wild" for a reason.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: "North Dakota's Game and Fish website. Authorities ultimately found and euthanized the raccoon, who tested negative for rabies."

I can't believe North Dakota had a ANNE FRANK incident with a racoon


Amateurs.  You want authorities to test positive for rabies, you'd need the Michigan Game and Wildlife workers.  You only go to North Dakota's Game and Fish service for STDs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What is this? A joke?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Photo of Miss Racoon Saloon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sure, they are known carriers of rabies.
But most people in ND are known carriers of guns.

Which is more dangerous in a random sample encounter?


Wait, I know - we could ban guns AND raccoons from bars.
Both things, at the same time!!
Now, where's my noble prize?
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: don't try to keep wild animals as pets. "oh but they like me!" no. they're called "wild" for a reason.


Especially when it's an animal that is often smarter than a dull-witted human.
Raccoons are little bears, pure eating machines - just as ruthless, and smarter.
The kindest thing you can do for them is run them off, and try to condition them to fear and flee you.
They do not benefit from association with humans.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What is this? A joke?


To get the proper punch line effect you have to say "some kind of a" joke.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Six months in jail? Jesus! I'm not saying it was a smart thing to do, but she had him restrained, because the bartender said, "He never got loose." If the judge thinks a little jail time is warranted, to make a point, why not 10-14 days? Six months? She didn't take the raccoon in to the cancer ward at the children's hospital. There was probably a more diseased fur bearer in that bar. And then they kill the raccoon in the end? Why couldn't everybody be cool?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Floki: "North Dakota's Game and Fish website. Authorities ultimately found and euthanized the raccoon, who tested negative for rabies."

The logic. We think you have rabies so we'll kill you to find out. 😳


Rabies cannot be detected via blood serum. The only effective method of determining whether an animal has rabies is dissection of their brain.

The animals are euthanized because it's kinda cruel to slice something's brain out while it's still alive. It sucks, but will continue to happen when people do stupid shiat like this. Lady should have called a wildlife rehabilitator instead of DIY Grizzly Adams at the Podunk Biker Bar and Inn and Library and City Hall.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If a raccoon is raised by humans, is it really wild?
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Six months in jail? Jesus! I'm not saying it was a smart thing to do, but she had him restrained, because the bartender said, "He never got loose." If the judge thinks a little jail time is warranted, to make a point, why not 10-14 days? Six months? She didn't take the raccoon in to the cancer ward at the children's hospital. There was probably a more diseased fur bearer in that bar. And then they kill the raccoon in the end? Why couldn't everybody be cool?


She didn't get any jail time, she got probation.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Photo of Miss Racoon Saloon

[Fark user image 850x478]


She looks fun.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: Biscuit Tin: Six months in jail? Jesus! I'm not saying it was a smart thing to do, but she had him restrained, because the bartender said, "He never got loose." If the judge thinks a little jail time is warranted, to make a point, why not 10-14 days? Six months? She didn't take the raccoon in to the cancer ward at the children's hospital. There was probably a more diseased fur bearer in that bar. And then they kill the raccoon in the end? Why couldn't everybody be cool?

She didn't get any jail time, she got probation.


*Reads story again* Oh, a suspended 6 month jail sentence. I missed the "suspended" part. Never mind.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I once saw a couple walking their raccoon on a leash down the sidewalk


....Their hair was perfect.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ND authorities murdered a healthy raccoon. Farking a$$holes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: jso2897: Biscuit Tin: Six months in jail? Jesus! I'm not saying it was a smart thing to do, but she had him restrained, because the bartender said, "He never got loose." If the judge thinks a little jail time is warranted, to make a point, why not 10-14 days? Six months? She didn't take the raccoon in to the cancer ward at the children's hospital. There was probably a more diseased fur bearer in that bar. And then they kill the raccoon in the end? Why couldn't everybody be cool?

She didn't get any jail time, she got probation.

*Reads story again* Oh, a suspended 6 month jail sentence. I missed the "suspended" part. Never mind.


Well, if she screws up again during her year's probation she could be made to do the time. Hopefully, she will stay away from strange mammals for a while.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Floki: "North Dakota's Game and Fish website. Authorities ultimately found and euthanized the raccoon, who tested negative for rabies."

The logic. We think you have rabies so we'll kill you to find out. 😳

Rabies cannot be detected via blood serum. The only effective method of determining whether an animal has rabies is dissection of their brain.

The animals are euthanized because it's kinda cruel to slice something's brain out while it's still alive. It sucks, but will continue to happen when people do stupid shiat like this. Lady should have called a wildlife rehabilitator instead of DIY Grizzly Adams at the Podunk Biker Bar and Inn and Library and City Hall.


Unfortunately IIRC wildlife rescue and rehabilitation is specifically prohibited in ND except for eagles and other raptors. Possession of a "wild" animal, caged or domesticated, injured or orphaned, is prohibited.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: baronbloodbath: Floki: "North Dakota's Game and Fish website. Authorities ultimately found and euthanized the raccoon, who tested negative for rabies."

The logic. We think you have rabies so we'll kill you to find out. 😳

Rabies cannot be detected via blood serum. The only effective method of determining whether an animal has rabies is dissection of their brain.

The animals are euthanized because it's kinda cruel to slice something's brain out while it's still alive. It sucks, but will continue to happen when people do stupid shiat like this. Lady should have called a wildlife rehabilitator instead of DIY Grizzly Adams at the Podunk Biker Bar and Inn and Library and City Hall.

Unfortunately IIRC wildlife rescue and rehabilitation is specifically prohibited in ND except for eagles and other raptors. Possession of a "wild" animal, caged or domesticated, injured or orphaned, is prohibited.


If you are correct, that's outrageous. Prohibiting even wildlife rehabilitation is just a "we really hate animals" policy.
 
Merltech
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: ElwoodCuse: don't try to keep wild animals as pets. "oh but they like me!" no. they're called "wild" for a reason.

Especially when it's an animal that is often smarter than a dull-witted human.
Raccoons are little bears, pure eating machines - just as ruthless, and smarter.
The kindest thing you can do for them is run them off, and try to condition them to fear and flee you.
They do not benefit from association with humans.


Bastards really liked my tomatoes this summer. Although keeping the stupid gate shut would have prevented that.
 
