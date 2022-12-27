 Skip to content
(CNN)   Family stranded in whiteout promises never to make typos again   (cnn.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice they are ok.

Bad weather causes a ripple effect of  "supply chain issues."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how you can tell the blond has been using Microsoft Word?
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby, you mean Tippex®.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The headline is so wrong yet so right.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm shocked it isn't illegal to build a home with only electric heat in Buffalo. Good way to cause people to freeze to death.
 
jman144
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
11.99th-hr candidate for HOTY?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x637]


I bet she wished she was just named Hitler
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I'm shocked it isn't illegal to build a home with only electric heat in Buffalo. Good way to cause people to freeze to death.


I can't imagine building a house with electric heating in the Northeast. Baseboard heating is fine for northwest coastal cold (aka 40s and 50s) but seems insufficient for Northeast sub-zero temperatures.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I'm shocked it isn't illegal to build a home with only electric heat in Buffalo. Good way to cause people to freeze to death.


At least I never worry about my home exploding from a gas leak.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x637]


Is Khayleigh-Huntyr the live-in Yoga instructor / mistress?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
> So, Demetrice and Danielle threw essentials into overnight bags. Everyone packed into their vehicle. And onto the roads they crept.

To go where????????

It's like there's no plan... and four kids. Huh.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: GregInIndy: I'm shocked it isn't illegal to build a home with only electric heat in Buffalo. Good way to cause people to freeze to death.

I can't imagine building a house with electric heating in the Northeast. Baseboard heating is fine for northwest coastal cold (aka 40s and 50s) but seems insufficient for Northeast sub-zero temperatures.


I live in Canada, east of Lake Superior, lived in my house for 32 years with only electric heat.
Has never been an issue.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh and we regularly get temps as low as -25 to -30 C in the winter.
Trick is to insulate well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have doubts it'll happen, but there needs to be changes in the wake of this to make sure that areas that could expect storms like this to be better prepared. Changes to infrastructure, public services, and building regulations. Like how flood prone areas are raising buildings up and California requiring reinforcements and plates to combat earthquake damage.
Events are only going to get worse.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: GregInIndy: I'm shocked it isn't illegal to build a home with only electric heat in Buffalo. Good way to cause people to freeze to death.

I can't imagine building a house with electric heating in the Northeast. Baseboard heating is fine for northwest coastal cold (aka 40s and 50s) but seems insufficient for Northeast sub-zero temperatures.


Even if you have gas, it doesn't do you any good with the electricity out and no power to the logic board, the thermostat, or the blower.

You could have kerosene for a portable heater, but that's completely separate from what's installed in the house.

I guess if you have those old fashioned radiators like the UK, it would be fed by the... water heater?
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I've never seen anything like it," Danielle said Monday.

They must be new to Buffalo if they had never seen anything like this before.

Places like Buffalo need to set up a website that is just jam packed full of information on how to prepare newcomers for their first Buffalo winter, including the locations of places where people without heat can go to stay warm. Ideally they should take the Finland baby box approach and have available Buffalo Blizzard Boxes for their cars that can include things like candles, emergency blankets, etc..

(Note: I am not criticizing Buffalo or this family)
 
