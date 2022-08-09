 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 307 of WW3: Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov issues ultimatum to Ukraine to accept Moscow's proposals, or its army would decide "the issue". That's the joke. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
59
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war News, territory Russia controls, FM Sergey Lavrov, Russian army, Moscow's proposals, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Dec 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No morning announcements from my side this morning. Eating sausages potato pancakes and daydrinking glühwein.

Keep calm amd slava ukraini

And did the wagner guys dick fall off yet? Saw the aftermath of the dinner party photos... glad i missed that one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL. "We've been holding back until now!" "Don't make us angry!"

Sergei Lavrov can go diddle himself with a chainsaw.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have body chills and I'm still vomiting. The coffee wouldn't stay down. I'm too disoriented to contribute much this morning. Equilibrium is messed up. I just need more bed rest. I'm going to lurk. I'll try later.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: I have body chills and I'm still vomiting. The coffee wouldn't stay down. I'm too disoriented to contribute much this morning. Equilibrium is messed up. I just need more bed rest. I'm going to lurk. I'll try later.


Hope you feel better soon.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: LOL. "We've been holding back until now!" "Don't make us angry!"

Sergei Lavrov can go diddle himself with a chainsaw.


The whole regime is a laughing stock at this point, more ridiculous than even trump or bojo.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: I have body chills and I'm still vomiting. The coffee wouldn't stay down. I'm too disoriented to contribute much this morning. Equilibrium is messed up. I just need more bed rest. I'm going to lurk. I'll try later.


Christ dude you ok? Hope it's just a 24hr flu... hang in there mate!!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.


Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.


Yeah, executing your own civilian population to maintain order only ends badly for the regime responsible.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Father_Jack: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.

Yeah, executing your own civilian population to maintain order only ends badly for the regime responsible.


The Russian state has many levers of oppression.  Be very curious to see if they can keep it under control. Seems less likely every month but the Russians keep heroically resisting the chance to stand up.

Everyone knows what should happen but yet it doesn't. Like Americans amd gun control
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: I have body chills and I'm still vomiting. The coffee wouldn't stay down. I'm too disoriented to contribute much this morning. Equilibrium is messed up. I just need more bed rest. I'm going to lurk. I'll try later.


I'm very sorry!  I hope you feel better soon.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Weaver95: Father_Jack: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.

Yeah, executing your own civilian population to maintain order only ends badly for the regime responsible.

The Russian state has many levers of oppression.  Be very curious to see if they can keep it under control. Seems less likely every month but the Russians keep heroically resisting the chance to stand up.

Everyone knows what should happen but yet it doesn't. Like Americans amd gun control


Rumor is that Putin has a terminal illness.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: I have body chills and I'm still vomiting. The coffee wouldn't stay down. I'm too disoriented to contribute much this morning. Equilibrium is messed up. I just need more bed rest. I'm going to lurk. I'll try later.


Did you go to the hospital last night?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No criminal link to deaths of Putin critics in India, says Russia"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚠ An air alert has been announced throughout Ukraine - a MiG-31K jet was airborne in Belarus pic.twitter.com/AFLUqGd1E7
- Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) December 27, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Tracianne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Badasses. Heroes. Freedom Fighters.

Whatever you want to call them.

Operating on Russian territory, in Bryansk and Belgorod, assuring serious BAVOVNA, members of this Ukrainian SpecOps unit were killed 3 days ago.
Maksym Mykhaylov,
Yuriy Horovets,
Taras Karpyuk,
Bohdan Lyagov pic.twitter.com/ic1FRla1ZZ
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) December 27, 2022
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You & what army, Lavrov? The army that's losing? That army?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fasahd: I have body chills and I'm still vomiting. The coffee wouldn't stay down. I'm too disoriented to contribute much this morning. Equilibrium is messed up. I just need more bed rest. I'm going to lurk. I'll try later.


Feel better, man!  I'm reassured that your cat is there to take good care of you.  As we all know, cats are renowned for their care and empathy for their humans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

andrewagill: You & what army, Lavrov? The army that's losing? That army?


Turns out that doubling down on threats stops working when everyone knows you can deliver.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: andrewagill: You & what army, Lavrov? The army that's losing? That army?

Turns out that doubling down on threats stops working when everyone knows you can deliver.


*can't.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia is the sort of fellow who one ups everyone at a dinner party and claims he can buy your house from out from under you; but the waiter at the end of the night says to him, 'Sir, there's a problem with your card.'
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fasahd: I have body chills and I'm still vomiting. The coffee wouldn't stay down. I'm too disoriented to contribute much this morning. Equilibrium is messed up. I just need more bed rest. I'm going to lurk. I'll try later.


y.yarn.coView Full Size


Good luck. We're all counting on you.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
it's been a year, and they are getting their asses kicked.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An intriguing possibility regarding the Engels airbase attacks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's been a year, and they are getting their asses kicked.


And right now a bunch of Russian troops are freezing to death because they weren't ready for a winter conflict.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.


They're incapable of doing anything except doubling down.  Institutional change will only follow complete failure and disintegration.  I wouldn't be surprised to see China move into southern Siberia to "maintain order" before the end of 2023.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, kock it off, all of you.  This time they are serious.  Seriously.
 
mederu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Engels Ruzzian Airfield on Fire Again | Humiliation of the Ruzzian military
Youtube AVCB0jTQKQY

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
26 Dec: Nice. Russian STRATEGIC BASE WAS DISMANTLED | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 6lzRt04sWRQ

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent ultimatum to Ukraine was not, as some Western pundits might claim, simply a delusional outburst from a man blinded by his own Ministry's propaganda and unwilling to face the fact that the Glorious Russia Armed Forces have been reduced to scratch formations of rebellious conscripts equipped with antiquated gear who are marching towards a futile annihilation. Rather, Minister Lavrov's unfortunate lycanthropic condition has caused him to shapeshift into a were-sloth for the week, and as all know, sloths have poor memory and eyesight which prevents them from noticing the parallels between the current moment and the 1917 Russian Army collapse which led to the Bolshevik Revolution. Lavrov will be attended by his physicians and fed a supply of tree leaves until he slowly recovers.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled 'Miri' has been called an avant-garde masterpiece and awarded the Ministry of Truth's highest award for creative fiction. Many viewers were confused at how the Tsar Ship Suvrovov could find an island off the coast of Portugal that was identical to Moscow in every way and inhabited by feral children, a major plot point that was never actually explained but was the impetus for Captain Kirkovitch to shrug and move on due to the lack of anything worth looting on the island. As this only took five minutes of screen time, the rest of the episode was filled with surreal imagery after the crew dropped acid and wandered around the ship masturbating constantly. The writers group plans to celebrate by dropping even more acid to write next week's script.

* In followup news, the log flume ride stolen from BlyaatLand has been recovered and will be put back into operation as soon as it can be repaired. Sadly, however, all of the tools required to repair the machinery have now been stolen. An investigation is ongoing, and suspicion currently rests on the police officers who originally responded to the report of the stolen log flume ride. The police investigating the stolen tools have taken notes and quite a few other things which didn't belong to them, prompting another call to the police. We will update this story as it continues.

* In further corrections to previous corrections to official Russian government statements, it turns out that it was Dmitry Rogozin and not Valery Gerasimov who suffered the unfortunate artillery-based penis removal. In an attempt to set the record straight and demonstrate this channel's dedication to bringing you the truth, an artillery shell will now be detonated between Gerasimov's legs in a medical procedure designed to bring order to the cosmos. We apologize for any inconvenience.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

They're incapable of doing anything except doubling down.  Institutional change will only follow complete failure and disintegration.  I wouldn't be surprised to see China move into southern Siberia to "maintain order" before the end of 2023.


The Russian Far East is woefully underpopulated. So for years now, in order to generate income, Russia has turned a blind eye to Chinese labor being used to extract forestry and mining resources.

Russians have always been jittery about having too many Chinese migrants. These laborers are supposed to only stay temporarily. But Russian companies and the Chinese have been ignoring that. The numbers of people staying keep growing.

China could try to go in there to 'protect its citizens' if something big like Russia breaking up happened. But they are happy with status quo.

China gets all the raw materials, laborers who at home might be unemployed/restless are elsewhere working, these people send remittances. And Russia can't crack down to deport because they can't afford to offend Beijing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: An intriguing possibility regarding the Engels airbase attacks:

[Fark user image 600x318]


Detecting a small aircraft and then reporting it up the chain of command is only the start of the interception.  The information has to travel to somewhere that an action can be initiated.   Say they scramble a fighter.  Going 400 knots or so.  Your drone is doing 50 knots at 50 feet of altitude.  And making turns here and there.  I doubt an airborne targeting radar could pick it out of the ground clutter, and detecting it by eye is hopeless in a jet.  Then if you do see it, none of your weapons will lock on (too close for a radar guided shot), and shooting at it with bullets will cause you to just run out of bullets.  Autonomous drones are very difficult to defend against.  You can protect individual facilities, but that's expensive on a large scale.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukrainian kamikaze drone chasing a Russian BMP.
Full video - https://t.co/fnGh5K9YVO pic.twitter.com/XevrAlKxxQ
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 27, 2022
 
usahole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

They're incapable of doing anything except doubling down.  Institutional change will only follow complete failure and disintegration.  I wouldn't be surprised to see China move into southern Siberia to "maintain order" before the end of 2023.


I suppose it's within the realm of possibility that an imploding Russia will invite the US into Siberia to stop China from taking them over
 
jumac
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Besides using nukes.  How much more can Russia use before they start risking having to move troop from hot spots in Russia itself.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: No morning announcements from my side this morning. Eating sausages potato pancakes and daydrinking glühwein.

Keep calm amd slava ukraini

And did the wagner guys dick fall off yet? Saw the aftermath of the dinner party photos... glad i missed that one.

[Fark user image 425x191]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Ukranians should pull a South Korea, make it back to the Russian border and start blasting Swan Lake on loop over loud speakers into the Motherland.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: At least three Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed by the Ukrainian "Omega" unit using Stugna-P and FGM-148 Javelin ATGMs near Avdiivka, #Donetsk Oblast.

Footage also shows the work of FPV-drones armed with HEAT munitions - 4 BMP were damaged. pic.twitter.com/LEUiLoMs8e
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) December 27, 2022
booms
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Father_Jack: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.

Yeah, executing your own civilian population to maintain order only ends badly for the regime responsible.


Works pretty well for Ian and North Korea.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia must really be feeling the pressure of continuing losses because there's been a lot of talk about negotiations lately. Of course the bellicose nature of the talk makes negotiation unlikely to succeed but apparently they think that it projects strength and will give them a better outcome but everyone sees through their lies and it just makes them look weak.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A press release from tintar:"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger."

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 17 to December 23 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've spent the past four days cleaning up everything in our home, for our Boxing Day Christmas party yesterday. I've woken this morning to my body being one solid ache and even more cleaning.

I'm going to drown my aches in turkey and stuffing.

/Slava Ukraini!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Weaver95: Father_Jack: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.

Yeah, executing your own civilian population to maintain order only ends badly for the regime responsible.

Works pretty well for Ian and North Korea.


If you actually believe that, then you're an idiot.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Many years ago, we were at DisneyWorld, in line for some show, and the kids ahead of us were terrors. Every once in a while, one of their parents would say, "If you don't stop that right now, we're leaving THIS MINUTE." The kids would keep doing exactly what they were doing--they didn't even pause.

After a while, our son (who was about three), turned to us and said, "Why don't they go home?" The people behind us laughed.
 
usahole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Weaver95: Father_Jack: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.

Yeah, executing your own civilian population to maintain order only ends badly for the regime responsible.

Works pretty well for Ian and North Korea.


Well, Ian's an asshole
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: KangTheMad: Weaver95: Father_Jack: Weaver95: Making threats when nobody believes you can deliver on them just makes you look weak.
Nobody believes Russia can win this war. Not even the Russians think they can win.

Untrue comrade.

Russians who think glorious mother russia will not win glorious military operation gloriously are those defeatist western corrupted nonpatriotic suicidal vermin who say such things as commiting suicide by hurling selves down stairs while cutting selves up and putting body in various duffelbags to be found in city park. And fed to dog.

Yeah, executing your own civilian population to maintain order only ends badly for the regime responsible.

Works pretty well for Ian and North Korea.

If you actually believe that, then you're an idiot.


Last I checked their governments were still in power.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.