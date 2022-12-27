 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Texas power grid fails   (newsweek.com) divider line
37
    More: News, Wind, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, power plants, high winds, Weather, Wind chill, cold temperatures, Power outage  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blaming Democrats in 3...2...
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
article is from 2 days ago.

old news.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas power grid failing is not "news"
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sherlock, his bowels empty.
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is amazing how many unforeseen grid failures keep happening to Texas.  Shocking.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll actually do anything about their grid this time?

Wait, didn't they winterize at least some of their grid after the last chill?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So what is the actual current status of the Texas power grid?
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I wonder if they'll actually do anything about their grid this time?

Wait, didn't they winterize at least some of their grid after the last chill?


I'm guessing primarily around the airports and exit avenues, so the lawmakers can get to their much-needed tropical getaways vacations.

/It is so difficult being rich and powerful, especially in Texas.
//s
///no thir- damnit!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aren't Christians wonderful with their rest-assuredness that their god will take care of anything and Global Warming is fake/nothing to believe in?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But....the coal! Is the coal ok? I need to know!

Also...I thought that what's-his-face totally fixed it THIS time, you guys!

/ stay warm, Texas Farkers.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From Dec 21/22
"The State of Texas is ready to fully and robustly respond to the severe cold weather event expected to impact Texas this holiday week, and our state's electrical grid is absolutely prepared to meet demand over the course of this storm," said Governor Abbott.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I wonder if they'll actually do anything about their grid this time?

Wait, didn't they winterize at least some of their grid after the last chill?


It's Texas, so I imagine they gave the grid a stern talking-to and told it to stop being such a f*cking pussy about a little cold weather.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Texas power grid failing is not "news"


It's not News, it's Fark.com
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ercot (two weeks ago): Everything is fine and nothing to worry about

Ercot (now): Hey, what's that over there? *quickly runs away when you turn to look*
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do Texans realize that the rest of us dislike them?
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Aren't Christians wonderful with their rest-assuredness that their god will take care of anything and Global Warming is fake/nothing to believe in?


Nah. It's 'fark everyone else. I got mine'
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Numberlady2: Texas power grid failing is not "news"

It's not News, it's Fark.com


And this Texan saw it coming a mile away. It's what happens when an entire industry has no oversight and nobody to answer to, and a State Congress and Governor who are paid off to look the other way
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: johnphantom: Aren't Christians wonderful with their rest-assuredness that their god will take care of anything and Global Warming is fake/nothing to believe in?

Nah. It's 'fark everyone else. I got mine'


A coworker of mine says climate change is all "cyclical" so this is normal and fine.

Didn't exactly elaborate on how humanity is supposed to survive it. Of course he's a holier-than-thou Christian, so he probably doesn't care.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Do Texans realize that the rest of us dislike them?


No, they think everything is better in Texas.  If they run into someone that doesn't like them, then that person is a part of a small and jealous minority.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cythraul: NathanAllen: Do Texans realize that the rest of us dislike them?

No, they think everything is better in Texas.  If they run into someone that doesn't like them, then that person is a part of a small and jealous minority.


So basically Texas doesn't need our help?
I'm ok with that.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: Blaming Democrats in 3...2...


If the Democrats had funded that wall all Real Americans want the polar vortex caravan couldn't have come across the border
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The real trigger was that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Suicide Hotline went down.  Unique among hotlines, Patrick's service encourages Grandma and Grandpa to end their lives so the Texas economy can improve.

So it wasn't just Abbott wanting the EPA to bend the rules and let Texas pollute which is the real reason Texas abandoned the national grid system to get away from federal interference.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Texas has incentivized failure.  Power emergencies initiate spot pricing, aka ripping the customer's wallet our of their dead frozen hands.  Their electric suppliers have a vested interest in keeping the grid unreliable.  It's just a small part of what makes Texas a shit hole country.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I wonder if they'll actually do anything about their grid this time?

Wait, didn't they winterize at least some of their grid after the last chill?


They passed a 30 year rate hike to recompense the energy companues for all the money they didn't make while the grid was down because nothing was done to keep it up.  Presumably, they will pass a 50 year price hike this time
 
schlemazal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Texas has incentivized failure.  Power emergencies initiate spot pricing, aka ripping the customer's wallet our of their dead frozen hands.  Their electric suppliers have a vested interest in keeping the grid unreliable.  It's just a small part of what makes Texas a shiat hole country.


Yep, and that's exactly what happened this time. By luck, the minimal winterization after last time combined with the storm not being quite as severe meant that we didn't actually lose much in the way of power generation. Most people who lost power did so because of wind damage to power lines and such.

But the "emergency" was actually about power distributors not pre-buying enough wattage from the suppliers ahead of time, and suddenly having to contend with potentially losing money at spot pricing... or asking the feds to let the power suppliers pollute more to reduce the spot pricing.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Do Texans realize that the rest of us dislike them?


Texans don't care if you like them. No one else should care either.
 
Alebak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I wonder if they'll actually do anything about their grid this time?

Wait, didn't they winterize at least some of their grid after the last chill?


Saying they'll do it is not the same as doing it.

I suspect that this will be a carrot on a string that many politicians down there use to get elected and stay elected, fixing it means they can only run on having fixed it ONCE, but if they lie about how they tried and just couldn't because of those sneaky libs and their wind turbines they can run on that until they retire.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another failure of a Republican state.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

calbert: article is from 2 days ago.

old news.


I mean by Christmas day much of the Siberian air was gone, just the cold temps. Wonder if the fail tag is because they weren't ready from the last one and petitioned the EPA to burn the "good" stuff to keep the lights on.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't it recently come out also that the cost of power shot up some 400% overnight?

And the people of Texas STILL think this is acceptable way to run things?

Oh, that's right.  They have no choice or say in the matter.  What was I thinking?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So what is the actual current status of the Texas power grid?


Currently in Austin there are two power outages affecting a total of two customers according to the Austin Energy power outage tracker map.
 
AnyName
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: "Friday amid strong winds and the brutally cold temperatures, with more than 77,000 customers losing power, according to PowerOutage.us. As of Sunday afternoon, a little more than 5,000 customers were without power."

FTGoogles: "grid operator is regulated by the Public Utility Commis- sion of Texas and the Texas Legislature. ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers"

FTCalculator:  So a peak of 0.29% down to a whopping .019%

Clearly the grid has collapsed!!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

entangl3d: NathanAllen: Do Texans realize that the rest of us dislike them?

Texans don't care if you like them. No one else should care either.


As near as I can tell Texans only care about expanding their hat collection and keeping their cow collection at zero.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Spiritual Pagan: johnphantom: Aren't Christians wonderful with their rest-assuredness that their god will take care of anything and Global Warming is fake/nothing to believe in?

Nah. It's 'fark everyone else. I got mine'

A coworker of mine says climate change is all "cyclical" so this is normal and fine.

Didn't exactly elaborate on how humanity is supposed to survive it. Of course he's a holier-than-thou Christian, so he probably doesn't care.


Self-thought is frowned upon. You're supposed to just blindly parrot whatever the Faux News lie of the day is, facts be damned
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NathanAllen: entangl3d: NathanAllen: Do Texans realize that the rest of us dislike them?

Texans don't care if you like them. No one else should care either.

As near as I can tell Texans only care about expanding their hat collection and keeping their cow collection at zero.


And making sure the collections plates are overflowing
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Adios, Mr. Cruz.
 
gregario
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Texas is a failed state.
 
