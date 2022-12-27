 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Southwest Airlines officially loses all bowel control   (ktla.com)
17
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No bailouts. None.
Y'all won't cancel student loan debt, then when airlines screw up they can get farked like everyone else.
No.
Bailouts.
 
95629
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rumor has it Southwest in Denver has some pretty heavy handed attendance policies and it resulted in a little mini-superspreader event.

Not to mention going to work when its below zero, apparently dozens upon dozens quit.

Southwest senior management responded this way.  So much for being one happy family like they try to say they are.  Short staffed?  Threaten to fire everyone.  That'll solve the problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weaver95: No bailouts. None.
Y'all won't cancel student loan debt, then when airlines screw up they can get farked like everyone else.
No.
Bailouts.


That's... a fundamental misunderstanding of the problem.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fantastic headline, Subby.I'm actually sitting at the gate waiting for my non-Southwest flight and I nearly spit out my overpriced coffee.  Well done.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Daer21: Weaver95: No bailouts. None.
Y'all won't cancel student loan debt, then when airlines screw up they can get farked like everyone else.
No.
Bailouts.

That's... a fundamental misunderstanding of the problem.


Just making sure everyone is on the same page.
Because we know that whenever a big company screws up and is about to go under, they ask for a federal government bailout.
 
cefm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

95629: Rumor has it Southwest in Denver has some pretty heavy handed attendance policies and it resulted in a little mini-superspreader event.

Not to mention going to work when its below zero, apparently dozens upon dozens quit.

Southwest senior management responded this way.  So much for being one happy family like they try to say they are.  Short staffed?  Threaten to fire everyone.  That'll solve the problem.[Fark user image image 714x900]


So requiring a doctor visit (in person, refusing to accept virtual options) the week of Christmas while a hazardous weather condition exists. When someone is too sick to go to work they're usually too sick to go to a doctor.
A very well thought out policy indeed.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cefm: 95629: Rumor has it Southwest in Denver has some pretty heavy handed attendance policies and it resulted in a little mini-superspreader event.

Not to mention going to work when its below zero, apparently dozens upon dozens quit.

Southwest senior management responded this way.  So much for being one happy family like they try to say they are.  Short staffed?  Threaten to fire everyone.  That'll solve the problem.[Fark user image image 714x900]

So requiring a doctor visit (in person, refusing to accept virtual options) the week of Christmas while a hazardous weather condition exists. When someone is too sick to go to work they're usually too sick to go to a doctor.
A very well thought out policy indeed.


Especially since it usually takes a couple weeks to get an appointment with your PCP.
 
95629
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: No bailouts. None.
Y'all won't cancel student loan debt, then when airlines screw up they can get farked like everyone else.
No.
Bailouts.


The airlines don't really control anything about their industry.  Massively regulated, employees are unionized, costs are out of their control (fuel), ticket prices are out of their control (they're mostly a supply/demand commodity), world events have a major effect on them.

Its hard to make money being an airline, and that doesn't attract the best and brightest management.  If you're a skilled CEO you're going to go into another industry.  So airlines end up with the leftovers.

Plus they are an absolutely essential part of the economy.  If the airlines shut down, the whole country shuts down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Because we know that whenever a big company screws up and is about to go under, they ask for a federal government bailout.


I like to call that, "Company Welfare" If individuals can ask for it and receive it, seems like companies can do it too.

I guess the ball is in the government's court now. Let's see how they play.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Link to the shiatstorm discussion on Reddit, was on Business but replaced by this link
 
callmeox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cefm: 95629: Rumor has it Southwest in Denver has some pretty heavy handed attendance policies and it resulted in a little mini-superspreader event.

Not to mention going to work when its below zero, apparently dozens upon dozens quit.

Southwest senior management responded this way.  So much for being one happy family like they try to say they are.  Short staffed?  Threaten to fire everyone.  That'll solve the problem.[Fark user image image 714x900]

So requiring a doctor visit (in person, refusing to accept virtual options) the week of Christmas while a hazardous weather condition exists. When someone is too sick to go to work they're usually too sick to go to a doctor.
A very well thought out policy indeed.


Not to mention that with flu and COVID, doctors don't want you in the office for a visit and they rely on telemedicine.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

95629: Plus they are an absolutely essential part of the economy.  If the airlines shut down, the whole country shuts down.


I.
Don't.
Care.
No bail outs. None.
The airlines screw up, it's on them. We can help the next generation build a better airline out of the wreckage.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I fly SWA whenever possible, so my best possible outcome is that half their customers leave and never come back. I'm tired of fighting all you people for an aisle seat.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

95629: Rumor has it Southwest in Denver has some pretty heavy handed attendance policies and it resulted in a little mini-superspreader event.

Not to mention going to work when its below zero, apparently dozens upon dozens quit.

Southwest senior management responded this way.  So much for being one happy family like they try to say they are.  Short staffed?  Threaten to fire everyone.  That'll solve the problem.[Fark user image 714x900]


Jesus H Christ in a chicken basket that's farked up.

In TFA a stranded customer said:

"They don't care," Rayo said. "It's poor business, never again will I ever fly with these guys."

If I owned their stock I would sell it right now.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Colorado has a paid sick leave law.  Anyone using paid sick leave can only be required to provide a doctor's note for an absence of 4 or more days, so this policy looks illegal.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

95629: Rumor has it Southwest in Denver has some pretty heavy handed attendance policies and it resulted in a little mini-superspreader event.

Not to mention going to work when its below zero, apparently dozens upon dozens quit.

Southwest senior management responded this way.  So much for being one happy family like they try to say they are.  Short staffed?  Threaten to fire everyone.  That'll solve the problem.[Fark user image image 714x900]


Requiring an in-person doctor visit? That means finding an "urgent care" clinic in a holiday week, because there's almost no way to see a regular PCP. Then watch the management get all huffy because the note is signed by a PA or NP, not an MD.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
