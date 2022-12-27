 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Since Subby hasn't purchased new clothes in decades anyway, it looks like he'll be "on trend" this fashion season   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From nineties grunge denim to pirate chic, study reveals the fashion eras set to make a comeback in 2023

study also finds that prompting and promoting these things across various media, and fast fashion stores suddenly stocking these products, may inexplicably have an effect on these choices.
 
Spego
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'It is perhaps no surprise then, that pirate boots saw a 500 per cent increase in searches by the end of 2022.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pirate chic?

The Puffy Shirt Returns!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Grunge, barbie, whateves.

But I will take corsets all day long, ladies.   They are always right, in every situation, on every body type.  You can't go wrong with one.

/ yowza.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Spego: 'It is perhaps no surprise then, that pirate boots saw a 500 per cent increase in searches by the end of 2022.'

[Fark user image image 500x375]


*shakes fist like a pirate
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope it's pajama pants and old hoodies because I love that shiat.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
After perusing that list I come to the conclusion that wear whatever you like and at some point, for your 15 minutes, at least, you will be the height of fashion.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not that I'm trying to keep up as it stands but I turn 50 soon and that will signal the transition to grandpa overalls with short sleeves. Yes, ladies, I am single.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Screw the fashion, I just saw the side bar article.  LUTHER!!!!
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maille? Really? "I don't hold with ironmongery whether it wears well or no." -- Sam Gamgee's gaffer
 
AnyName
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline is frighteningly accurate if the pic in the article is correct.  I'm currently wearing old baggy Levi Jeans, an old solid color cotton t-shirt and a long sleeve button down shirt that was a tchotchke for an audio chip I worked on in the mid/late 90s.  Chip wasn't even PCI so I may get extra points.

/ Jeans are actually getting those holes people pay extra for but not in the right places
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When does slutty and intoxicated become trend again?
 
