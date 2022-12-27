 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "National Costume" for Ms. Ukraine in the Miss Universe pageant is exactly as badass as we've come to expect from her country. Sla-VA   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's pretty badass.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Needs more flamethrowers to be a sister of battle, but it's badass none the less.

/Does the Miss Universe competition have a marksmanship segment?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Frikken-A
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Badass. I love those people.

/she's very pretty, btw
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They just keep getting more and more badass.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll be in my bunker.  Love that country, I hope to visit one day.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Coming in hot. Damn. That's beautiful.
 
hoohoodilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For the talent portion of the show, she decapitates Ms. Russia.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Walk in on her, Donnie. See what happens.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She'd kick the snot out of Miss Russia:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I'm there for that.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Megathuma: She'd kick the snot out of Miss Russia:

[Fark user image image 810x540]

And I'm there for that.


Ms. Russia died while smoking. 
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She could make a slava out of me anytime.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Megathuma: She'd kick the snot out of Miss Russia:

[Fark user image image 810x540]

And I'm there for that.


Some places, folks would pay a pretty penny to see that fight.

Roman places, mainly.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My God is a vengeful God. My God is Her.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When the winged hussars arrive
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: That's pretty badass.


Seriously?  Those people.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Walk in on her, Donnie. See what happens.


MY FIRST THOUGHT! LOL!!!!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


warhammer 40k looks lit
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a bad Celestine at all.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy Saint Javelin, that's hot!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a goddamned shame this image will be yoinked and horribly photoshopped to turn her into some MAGA t-shirt fodder without even a modicum of irony.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. I still think the adeptus mechanicus is the better choice but whatever.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, arrange a sword fight with either Tyrus Flare or Red Sonja.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's a goddamned shame this image will be yoinked and horribly photoshopped to turn her into some MAGA t-shirt fodder without even a modicum of irony.


A crappy NFT with Donnie's head photoshopped on
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool!!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The pageant should invite some celebrity judges: Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin, and Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, they'll need someone to replace them after the first round.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd um, annex her South-East region?
 
buntz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: That's pretty badass.


Correction: That's pretty, badass.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Needs more flamethrowers to be a sister of battle, but it's badass none the less.

/Does the Miss Universe competition have a marksmanship segment?


I'm thinking a couple of dragoon hand cannons with dragon heads at the muzzle
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x1062]

warhammer 40k looks lit


God damn it. WARHAMMER 40K IS NOT A HOW TO MANUAL!

Warhammer 40k is set in an extremely distant future where the human race is controlled by a fascist mostly dead god-dictator who ONLY sits on a magic medical chair that keeps him alive.
 
fireclown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Badass. I love those people.

/she's very pretty, btw


I spent a few weeks in The Ukraine a while back.  The women there fall into two categories:  Four foot tall babushka wearing crones, and six foot tall miniskirted supermodels.  There are no 4s, 5s, or 6s in the whole country.
 
bisi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: When the winged hussars arrive


Those were Polish, thank you very much.
They were pretty farking badass, but considering the history of Ukraine under Polish-Lithuanian rule, I don't think they would appreciate this comparison very much.

I'm not exactly clear on the symbolism of the wings on that costume, but this is their own thing.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More evidence that russia isn't going to win this war. When your supermodels have turned themselves into warriors.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fireclown: MrBallou: Badass. I love those people.

/she's very pretty, btw

I spent a few weeks in The Ukraine a while back.  The women there fall into two categories:  Four foot tall babushka wearing crones, and six foot tall miniskirted supermodels.  There are no 4s, 5s, or 6s in the whole country.


Where do you think those babushkas came from? There must be some Ukrainian equivalence to the aging asian woman trope.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like the Nuns with Guns have a new order - The Order of Saint Javelin?

Hmmm....can we ship a few crates of plasma weapons to Ukraines, the SoBs tend to be light on anti-armor.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Looks like the Nuns with Guns have a new order - The Order of Saint Javelin?


Also: The paint scheme is obvious, Blue/Yellow/White, but good luck painting those wings.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x1062]

warhammer 40k looks lit

God damn it. WARHAMMER 40K IS NOT A HOW TO MANUAL!

Warhammer 40k is set in an extremely distant future where the human race is controlled by a fascist mostly dead god-dictator who ONLY sits on a magic medical chair that keeps him alive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Warhammer 40k is set in an extremely distant future where the human race is controlled by a fascist mostly dead god-dictator who ONLY sits on a magic medical chair that keeps him alive.


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmm....look at that base layer. Are the Custodes slipping them some help on the sly?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Megathuma: She'd kick the snot out of Miss Russia:

[Fark user image 810x540]

And I'm there for that.


Ms Russia looks like she smells like cigarettes. Let's check in on her in 5 or 6 years, after the Babushka Gene kicks in.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone else slightly aroused? OK, a little more than slightly? OK, me neither then.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WickerNipple: Not a bad Celestine at all.


i cannot believe I'm gonna do this.

AKCTUALLY that would be Saint Katherine, Celestine is CLEARLY a brunette.
 
