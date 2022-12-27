 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Western New York storm death toll up to 28. And you thought The Day After Tomorrow was just a bad movie   (apnews.com) divider line
2
    More: Scary, Water, Storm, Blizzard, Western New York, Snow, Buffalo, New York, New York, Precipitation  
•       •       •

48 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 7:17 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Its getting a lot more difficult to turn climate change into a joke. It's only going to keep getting worse.
I'm sure someone will be along shortly to change the subject tho.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Its getting a lot more difficult to turn climate change into a joke. It's only going to keep getting worse.
I'm sure someone will be along shortly to change the subject tho.


Did anyone die by following directions of staying off the roads and inside? No?
Personally I welcome this new era of Darwin awards giving.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.