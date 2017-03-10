 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   NYC Catholic priest and brother of mob boss died in October, leaves $7 million estate to his son. Wait, what?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The IRS doesn't care about that.
But that deduction you made? Hoo boy are you in trouble
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least this one didn't try to make his kid into the pope. Clergy with secret kids ain't exactly a new scandal. This has been happening since christians were a thing that exists.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: At least this one didn't try to make his kid into the pope. Clergy with secret kids ain't exactly a new scandal. This has been happening since christians were a thing that exists.


Catholic priests being required to be celibate only comes from about the 10th-11th centuries.  Before that, it was encouraged but not a requirement.  Especially in small villages, the pristhood was often passed down as a family trade.  So, it wasn't "For all timez", but "since last Thursday".
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Weaver95: At least this one didn't try to make his kid into the pope. Clergy with secret kids ain't exactly a new scandal. This has been happening since christians were a thing that exists.

Catholic priests being required to be celibate only comes from about the 10th-11th centuries.  Before that, it was encouraged but not a requirement.  Especially in small villages, the pristhood was often passed down as a family trade.  So, it wasn't "For all timez", but "since last Thursday".


Did you just not hear about the Medici family? Or the the Borgias?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosebud_the_sled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Did you just not hear about the Medici family? Or the the Borgias?


My favorite time in history. Pope Alexander was pounding the locals all the time.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a distant uncle that's been divorced twice, has four kids and is now a catholic priest - why yes, he's a rich conservative, why do you ask?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AwfulObject: I have a distant uncle that's been divorced twice, has four kids and is now a catholic priest - why yes, he's a rich conservative, why do you ask?


The only hard part of that are the divorces, each of which would require dispensations. I've known a couple of RC clergy that were ordained after being widowed.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosebud_the_sled: Weaver95: Did you just not hear about the Medici family? Or the the Borgias?

My favorite time in history. Pope Alexander was pounding the locals all the time.


Catholic clergy having kids and then promoting the male kids to high level church positions was something that happened for a couple centuries.
It even cause a schism and created the protestant faith.
So a Catholic priest having a kid and leaving the kid a ton of money isn't all that shocking.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: At least this one didn't try to make his kid into the pope. Clergy with secret kids ain't exactly a new scandal. This has been happening since christians were a thing that exists.


One of the potential origin points of 'White Jesus' is Cesare Borgia; illegitimate son of Rodrigo Borgia (Pope Alexander VI) and direct inspiration for Machiavelli's 'The Prince'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: phalamir: Weaver95: At least this one didn't try to make his kid into the pope. Clergy with secret kids ain't exactly a new scandal. This has been happening since christians were a thing that exists.

Catholic priests being required to be celibate only comes from about the 10th-11th centuries.  Before that, it was encouraged but not a requirement.  Especially in small villages, the pristhood was often passed down as a family trade.  So, it wasn't "For all timez", but "since last Thursday".

Did you just not hear about the Medici family? Or the the Borgias?


Victor Borge - William Tell Backwards
Youtube jPwNwNdE7pE
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how the article ends...

In 2021, Father Gigante was accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy and girl in the 60s and 70s. He said he was innocent, but died before the case progressed.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Weaver95: At least this one didn't try to make his kid into the pope. Clergy with secret kids ain't exactly a new scandal. This has been happening since christians were a thing that exists.

One of the potential origin points of 'White Jesus' is Cesare Borgia; illegitimate son of Rodrigo Borgia (Pope Alexander VI) and direct inspiration for Machiavelli's 'The Prince'.

[Fark user image image 250x379]


And a direct ancestor of Donny 2-Scoops, as evidenced by his tiny hands
 
danvon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: In addition to his work in the priesthood, Gigante ran a development company that built affordable housing buildings and helped him rake in millions. He left his fortune to Luigino, 32, after his death last month... The priest founded the South East Bronx Community Organization in 1968 - known as SEBCO - which revitalized rundown portions of the Bronx with affordable housing buildings.

I see that we're focusing on the fact that a Catholic priest had a child, but I find the fact that a priest had a side hustle that was able to net him an estate in the millions much more newsworthy.

Evidently, there's lot of money to be made from the poor. And, apparently, it doesn't require you to put in full-time hours.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: Weaver95: At least this one didn't try to make his kid into the pope. Clergy with secret kids ain't exactly a new scandal. This has been happening since christians were a thing that exists.

Catholic priests being required to be celibate only comes from about the 10th-11th centuries.  Before that, it was encouraged but not a requirement.  Especially in small villages, the pristhood was often passed down as a family trade.  So, it wasn't "For all timez", but "since last Thursday".


I don't speak Latin but apparently the pope might be okay with married priests
https://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/europe/pope-married-men-priests/index.html
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

danvon: FTFA: In addition to his work in the priesthood, Gigante ran a development company that built affordable housing buildings and helped him rake in millions. He left his fortune to Luigino, 32, after his death last month... The priest founded the South East Bronx Community Organization in 1968 - known as SEBCO - which revitalized rundown portions of the Bronx with affordable housing buildings.

I see that we're focusing on the fact that a Catholic priest had a child, but I find the fact that a priest had a side hustle that was able to net him an estate in the millions much more newsworthy.

Evidently, there's lot of money to be made from the poor. And, apparently, it doesn't require you to put in full-time hours.


That would be an excellent laundering hub for the Family enterprise. The authorities wouldn't look to close since would be almost an in-kind tax benefit to the city.
 
brilett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Reverend Gigante amassed a $7m fortune from running a development firm"

He's Catholic. The correct honorific is Father Gigante.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brilett: "Reverend Gigante amassed a $7m fortune from running a development firm"

He's Catholic. The correct honorific is Father Gigante.


In this case, doubly so.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And nobody saw nuthin'.
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drink!
 
