 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Kos)   Toxic masculinity may be caused by a brain parasite that presumably starves   (dailykos.com) divider line
32
    More: Creepy, Blog, Daily Kos, Trademark, Tag History, Markos Moulitsas, Privacy Policy, Quick Links, Profile  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 8:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The pathogens include processed foods, added sugar, and alcohol.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Soon we'll have a vaccine for assholes but none of those asshole will take it because their assholes.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Toxoplasma gondii

Come to think of it, yeah, I can easily imagine every single right wing nut job I've ever known eating cat shiat from the litterbox as a kid solely because their parents said not to.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think also that middle school plays a big role, and stepdads too.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ooh, and I like anything that reduces the amount of personal responsibility I feel over my own actions.  It's totally been parasites this whole time, officer.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finding a study group was easy. They just put an ad on Facebook for t-shirts with slogans like "The only thing going up my ass is an NRA Life Member medal, because I'm the Alpha Wolf who can only get an erection by listening to Ted Nugent, and if you try to take my daughter out for vegetarian lasagna, I know seven places behind Cracker Barrel to bury your body (but my daughter moved out of state and doesn't talk to me anymore) so fark your feelings, snowflake."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yes, it's called Oxygen.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Blaming brain parasites or viruses or bacteria or whatever else absolves the man in question from owning up to the ramifications of his own shiatty behavior by letting him pass the buck.

"No, I'm not a worthless asshole, I have a parasite. Now, get back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich."

Some people are just dickheads, and there's no medical explanation necessary for why. They enjoy being dickheads, they like the attention they get from being dickheads, and they will continue being dickheads.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I keep wondering if an unknown source of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy entered the global food supply, say eight to ten years ago.

Then I remind myself, no, hominids have been like this *gestures vaguely* for a long, long time. The brief windows of enlightenment are anomalies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Toxoplasma gondii? *Reads Article* Toxoplasma gondii. CLEAN UP AFTER YOUR CATS, YA BUMS!
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So guys who own lots of cats are more likely to be toxic males? Does not seem to line up with my experience.
 
AnyName
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Soon we'll have a vaccine for assholes but none of those asshole will take it because their assholes.


Their assholes what?
 
Veloram
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Soon we'll have a vaccine for assholes but none of those asshole will take it because their assholes.


Vaccine does not go in the booty
 
Cythraul
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or, they, and bare with me here - it's a radical idea, they could just be assholes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

433: I think also that middle school plays a big role, and stepdads too.


I forget who said it...but they posited that incels and men's rights advocates never got over that first rejection in middle school.

And that they think that "nice guys" do not "get" the girl because of one example from...you guessed it...that rejection from middle school.

They do not understand that THAT was all middle school bullshiat. Not something that you should base your entire life on.

/ also....as to the whole "nice guy" thing..... Maybe you should try getting to know your intended significant other before you try to Narfle their Garthok?

// also....women aren't things. You cannot "get" them because they are thinking people. Maybe you should try treating women like they are thinking things...with their own goals / dreams / thoughts.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: So guys who own lots of cats are more likely to be toxic males? Does not seem to line up with my experience.


This was my Weeners to this article. All the cat guys I know are gentle, reflective people.
Asshole guys mostly hate cats - think they are "disloyal" and "disobedient", and much prefer dogs, because they will suffer any abuse from their "master".
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wolves? Cats?

I thought assholes were spread by goats.

/I'll see myself out.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fascinating, as Spock would say.  Had to look it up because infectious diseases are not my cup of tea but ivermectin has actually been utilized in the treatment of T. gondii.  If only all those ivermectin-for-COVID-taking arseholes didn't die from the virus they might've been unknowingly taking a cure for their underlying problem

/Also, does this remind anyone else of that Wyatt Cenac show with the aliens who loved The Cars' "You Might Think" running Washington?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Toxic males do seem like the kind of people to go rooting around in cat shiat.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Veloram: Rage Against the Thorazine: Soon we'll have a vaccine for assholes but none of those asshole will take it because their assholes.

Vaccine does not go in the booty


That depends entirely what you're immunizing against. Certain diseases of the derriere may require very special and direct applications, applied directly. Gently, at first...
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember reading sometime about a theory that the difference between us and our primate cousins is that our beta ancestors killed the most extreme alphas in their sleep.

Not sure if that is true, but it kinda makes some sense. Like the story of some rebel group in Africa that didn't have enough troops in a certain area and decided to give a chimpanzee an AK at one of the undermanned checkpoints.

I mean, any half way civilized species who came to our planet would probably decide to nuke it from orbit as a mercy killing.

Yeah in a dark mood.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can they change the virus' name to Andrew Tate?
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: So guys who own lots of cats are more likely to be toxic males? Does not seem to line up with my experience.

This was my Weeners to this article. All the cat guys I know are gentle, reflective people.
Asshole guys mostly hate cats - think they are "disloyal" and "disobedient", and much prefer dogs, because they will suffer any abuse from their "master".


I know this is off-topic, but when I hear about people abusing their pets, it makes my blood boil. We have a dog and a cat, and as annoyed as I can sometimes get with them, the idea of physically hurting them is so far from my brain, it's in another galaxy somewhere. I just cannot understand how you can look at your dog, who only ever wants to please you and be by you and get love from you...and then abuse them. I just...I don't farking get it.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
farking off leash pets again.

People cry about when mittens goes missing in our neighborhood where coyotes have started patrolling. They pretend the leash law only says "dogs"
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Finding a study group was easy. They just put an ad on Facebook for t-shirts with slogans like "The only thing going up my ass is an NRA Life Member medal, because I'm the Alpha Wolf who can only get an erection by listening to Ted Nugent, and if you try to take my daughter out for vegetarian lasagna, I know seven places behind Cracker Barrel to bury your body (but my daughter moved out of state and doesn't talk to me anymore) so fark your feelings, snowflake."


I would have added "where's the tylenol", in keeping with the season
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Toxoplasma gondii? *Reads Article* Toxoplasma gondii. CLEAN UP AFTER YOUR CATS, YA BUMS!


People like that don't have cats, but they DO work in the garden and yard (it's manly!) and then don't wash their hands before eating (it's manly!!)  and that's a major route to toxoplasmosis.

I've watched these redneck bastards in redneck stores where I'm doing my merchandising work. They never wash their hands, because "washing hands is gay."  They exit the bathroom stall, having just dropped a load off that could kill an elk, and they walk right past the sinks and soap and out the door, where they walk up to their wife and kids and put their hands on them and the food they're buying. So yeah, I'm entirely certain every f#cking redneck in the country has toxoplasmosis.

HOWEVER, that doesn't explain conservative women being just as toxic, evil, and selfish as conservative men. All one need do is look at Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Kari Lake, Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter, Tomi Lahren, Sarah Palin, or any of the ladies who were at the January 6th attempted coup to see that there's not much difference here between them and their men.

I believe the toxoplasmosis makes the men worse than they already are, but I firmly believe that conservativism is the result of three other things:

1. Lead poisoning. It makes people slow, stupid, irrational, impatient, and intellectually compromised.

2. Enlarged amygdala and medulla oblongata. Studies show conservatives tend to have greatly enlarged amygdalas, the part of the brain that processes fear and threatening stimuli and the reaction to it -- the also-enlarged medulla oblongata, which controls aggression -- turns their constant fear of damn near everything that isn't 100% familiar to them into hatred and anger at the cause of their fear. In short, they have defective brains that make them cowardly and angry, and that causes them to see everything entirely the opposite of how other, healthy-brained humans see things. Good becomes evil. Selfishness and greed become virtues. Compassion and empathy is regarded as a "trick" or "always insincere" because they, themselves, can't feel genuine compassion or empathy for other humans (because their amygdala makes them fear everyone else taking what's "theirs" and hurting them somehow, so everyone who isn't 99% identical to them must be regarded as an interloper and enemy.)

3. Strong evolutionary link to Neanderthals, with some vestigial Neanderthal traits (the enlarged amygdala and medulla oblongata, for example). In short, these are the people who have more mixed-in Neanderthal traits than the rest of us. In most of us, the vestiges of our Neanderthal ancestors (because there was some interspecies breeding going on) are recessive traits. In conservatives, they're dominant traits. And it's not just internal brain-related stuff, but actual physical traits. You can see it. Take a look at any group of MAGA conservatives and note the number of sloped, thick brows, jutting jaws, tendency to be hirsute, small or narrow eyes, and thick jaws. They get called "stupid cavemen" because they look like cavemen. Because they are more likely to show Neanderthal traits (though technically, Neanderthals weren't "cavemen", but we all know what the term implies.)


And I'm sure some conservative or centrist is going to come along and compare the above to the way Nazis described other ethnic groups, but this is not an ethnicity thing. It's not exclusive to one ethnic group. Nobody's saying that conservatives are the Untermensch here. I'm merely saying they're different from the other two-thirds of humanity because they're predisposed to it, and the choices that predisposition causes them to make (not washing their hands, eating/touching lead, not educating themselves, not opening themselves to new experiences) further pushes them to the ideological right-wing.

But yes, I am saying that conservatives are frightened, angry descendants of Neanderthals with lead-poisoned, parasite-infected brains making them hate anything that isn't a mirror image of themselves.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The pathogens include processed foods, added sugar, and alcohol.


Puritan like typing detected.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I believe the toxoplasmosis makes the men worse than they already are, but I firmly believe that conservativism is the result of three other things:

1. Lead poisoning. It makes people slow, stupid, irrational, impatient, and intellectually compromised.

2. Enlarged amygdala and medulla oblongata. Studies show conservatives tend to have greatly enlarged amygdalas, the part of the brain that processes fear and threatening stimuli and the reaction to it -- the also-enlarged medulla oblongata, which controls aggression -- turns their constant fear of damn near everything that isn't 100% familiar to them into hatred and anger at the cause of their fear. In short, they have defective brains that make them cowardly and angry, and that causes them to see everything entirely the opposite of how other, healthy-brained humans see things. Good becomes evil. Selfishness and greed become virtues. Compassion and empathy is regarded as a "trick" or "always insincere" because they, themselves, can't feel genuine compassion or empathy for other humans (because their amygdala makes them fear everyone else taking what's "theirs" and hurting them somehow, so everyone who isn't 99% identical to them must be regarded as an interloper and enemy.)

3. Strong evolutionary link to Neanderthals, with some vestigial Neanderthal traits (the enlarged amygdala and medulla oblongata, for example). In short, these are the people who have more mixed-in Neanderthal traits than the rest of us. In most of us, the vestiges of our Neanderthal ancestors (because there was some interspecies breeding going on) are recessive traits. In conservatives, they're dominant traits. And it's not just internal brain-related stuff, but actual physical traits. You can see it. Take a look at any group of MAGA conservatives and note the number of sloped, thick brows, jutting jaws, tendency to be hirsute, small or narrow eyes, and thick jaws. They get called "stupid cavemen" because they look like cavemen. Because they ar ...



Let's not forget:
4. Religion
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: jso2897: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: So guys who own lots of cats are more likely to be toxic males? Does not seem to line up with my experience.

This was my Weeners to this article. All the cat guys I know are gentle, reflective people.
Asshole guys mostly hate cats - think they are "disloyal" and "disobedient", and much prefer dogs, because they will suffer any abuse from their "master".

I know this is off-topic, but when I hear about people abusing their pets, it makes my blood boil. We have a dog and a cat, and as annoyed as I can sometimes get with them, the idea of physically hurting them is so far from my brain, it's in another galaxy somewhere. I just cannot understand how you can look at your dog, who only ever wants to please you and be by you and get love from you...and then abuse them. I just...I don't farking get it.


people do it to their own children
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
contracted by farking pigeons
Dead Milkmen - Right Wing Pigeons
Youtube r3AO8hUwQpE
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.