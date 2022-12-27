 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Polaris was abandoned at SFO by an international traveler, but thanks to the combined efforts of the SF SPCA and an airline, he now has a forever home with a pilot and his family. Please welcome them all to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Polaris knows full well how fragile and capricious an owner can be. These guys, not so much.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

August11: [Fark user image 425x318]
Polaris knows full well how fragile and capricious an owner can be. These guys, not so much.


♥♥
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Zekes of the week:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Guy Brings Christmas Gifts To The Shelter | The Dodo
Youtube szjcxizSWVQ
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dyson the destroyer of all nice things, strikes again.  He just took toys off the coffee table.  They are his toys and he can do as he pleases!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zekes of the week:
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x566]


♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


Dyson the destroyer of all nice things, strikes again.  He just took toys off the coffee table.  They are his toys and he can do as he pleases!!!


♥♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zekes of the week:
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
HAPPY BIRFDAY, @ SHERPA18!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: LucklessWonder: Zekes of the week:
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 850x1128]


Zeke did get a Pumpkin Spice Latte flavored dog biscuit about 30 seconds after that photo was taken...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Happy Birthday, sherpa!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
SHERPA-
dpegb9ebondhq.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


yep!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Andrew celebrating Boxing Day a day late
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Happy birthday, sherpa18!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]
Andrew celebrating Boxing Day a day late


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]
Andrew celebrating Boxing Day a day late

[i.imgflip.com image 663x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't know why he's planning, but my son just messaged me asking that I send him my favorite photos of Salem.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I don't know why he's planning, but my son just messaged me asking that I send him my favorite photos of Salem.


I'm sure it will be something wonderful!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good morning and happy Wednesday all!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

....And the bells get put away until next season...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Merry Crushmas!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
