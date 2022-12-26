 Skip to content
(Defector)   What did we get stuck in our rectums in 2022?   (defector.com) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I first read the site as defecator
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blacknite: I first read the site as defecator


Glad I'm not the only one.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn near killed 'em!
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't get laid enough this year, so nothing fun
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like what DIDN'T we get stuck in our rectums?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"PATIENT SAYS HE WAS PLAYING WITH A CONTAINER OF ATHLETE'S FOOT SPRAY
AND ACCIDENTALLY IT ENDED UP IN HIS RECTUM"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a reason why lube exists.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BILLIARD BALL"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The site's shiatty "subcribe to us" popup kinda ruined the article.
 
rwellor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Me personally?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxyQElJ0oys
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: The site's shiatty "subcribe to us" popup kinda ruined the article.


That's just what someone who got a shiatty popup stuck in their rectum would say.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So many Farkers on that list...
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A car key up the urethra?! That sounds...sharp.

And, also, if the key got stuck,  I assume the head of the car key got swallowed into the penis...which leads me to wonder how small was the head on the car key?

/gives a whole different meaning to turning on the car
//at least he didn't unlock his trunk with it first
///he really engaged the clutch didn't he?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Looks like you got a friend in you."
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

snowjack: "BILLIARD BALL"

[Fark user image image 425x555]


Meh. I had a friend who put three at a time.

The problem with billiard balls is that they don't have a flared base and you can't pull them out. Because of that, you have to push them out with your inner muscles. But, they're also heavy, which means that if you're in a bad position of your intestines move so that the ball isn't lined up with your hole, it becomes very difficult to get it out without somebody else going in and retrieving it.

Lessons:
1. Do not put things up your butt if they do not have a flared base.
2. If you must put things up your butt without a flared base, have a friend who is willing to get their hands dirty and help you out if you get into a bad place.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't even get me started.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good to see the Aunt Jemima Treatment hasn't been lost forgotten and the spatula wasn't lost.
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: A car key up the urethra?! That sounds...sharp.

And, also, if the key got stuck,  I assume the head of the car key got swallowed into the penis...which leads me to wonder how small was the head on the car key?

/gives a whole different meaning to turning on the car
//at least he didn't unlock his trunk with it first
///he really engaged the clutch didn't he?


lol
/ There is I guess the refuse of the Channel Awesome site called Radio Dead air that I still listen via youtube( They haven't been associated with for years) does the snark like  fark. Every year via new years does a recap.
/ I swear to god  most utrethra abuse stories come out of China 9 outta 10. what he hell China!
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remember, the staff has heard every excuse er madr. Nothing "accidently" gets stuck up your ass
 
yms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: snowjack: "BILLIARD BALL"

[Fark user image image 425x555]

Meh. I had a friend who put three at a time.

The problem with billiard balls is that they don't have a flared base and you can't pull them out. Because of that, you have to push them out with your inner muscles. But, they're also heavy, which means that if you're in a bad position of your intestines move so that the ball isn't lined up with your hole, it becomes very difficult to get it out without somebody else going in and retrieving it.

Lessons:
1. Do not put things up your butt if they do not have a flared base.
2. If you must put things up your butt without a flared base, have a friend who is willing to get their hands dirty and help you out if you get into a bad place.


That happened to me once, I was snookered.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Remember, the staff has heard every excuse er madr. Nothing "accidently" gets stuck up your ass


I don't get why so many people feel compelled to come up with an excuse in the first place.

I just wouldn't answer the question with anything more than 'none of your business' because they're just fishing for stories they can tell to their colleagues and friends.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A fun game to play at Goodwill is to walk around the aisles trying to guess what's been in peoples' asses.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Honey? Why does the TV change channels everytime you stand up or sit down? Oh, and have you seen the remote?"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

snowjack: "BILLIARD BALL"

[Fark user image 425x555]


[I'll just skip straight to the punchline.]

Seeing this, the bartender says, "Hey, man - your monkey just stuck a cherry up is butt and then ate it!"

To which the man says, "Oh, yea.  After the billiard ball, he started checking everything for size."
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So we're just gonna green anything with a paywall nowadays orrrr.....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"PUT IN BUTT PLUG THEN FELL ASLEEP, NOW CAN'T FIND BUTT PLUG"

I hate it when I sleep through all the fun.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
PENIS

INFLATABLE SEX TOY

Wait.  I can see it happening the other way around, but...  wow.

How do you get that backwards?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
None of these beats this guy. There are pics out there of it that are SFW but might not be SFL because it's right after extraction.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

snowjack: "BILLIARD BALL"

[Fark user image image 425x555]


Only one?
 
