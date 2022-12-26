 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   After freezing temperatures result in higher electricity demands, rolling power outages across north Alabama, utility companies now want homeowners to stop dripping faucets to prevent frozen pipes   (whnt.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Valve, days of bone-chilling weather, Tennessee Valley, public water systems, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, outdoor faucets, Tap, water supply  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nestlé and Coca-Cola like this 👍
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That should be start dripping faucets, no?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who sets their faucet to drip when it is above freezing? Seems like an unnecessary request. Here in E TN, where I live, I set my faucet to drip when it was 6 degrees, wind chill -15, and it formed an icicle from the faucet to the sink. Never had that before.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Who sets their faucet to drip when it is above freezing? Seems like an unnecessary request. Here in E TN, where I live, I set my faucet to drip when it was 6 degrees, wind chill -15, and it formed an icicle from the faucet to the sink. Never had that before.


I always just drained the line after shutting it off in early December. Voila, no burst pipes.  This was in occasionally-sub-zero Monroe county.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Biscuit Tin: Who sets their faucet to drip when it is above freezing? Seems like an unnecessary request. Here in E TN, where I live, I set my faucet to drip when it was 6 degrees, wind chill -15, and it formed an icicle from the faucet to the sink. Never had that before.

I always just drained the line after shutting it off in early December. Voila, no burst pipes.  This was in occasionally-sub-zero Monroe county.


Yep, and you can also buy some nifty insulation wrap for pipes.  I can't help if the pipes freeze in the yard, but once it gets inside, any exposed pipes get a sleeve.

Anytime we've had a plumbing upgrade done, we always have the plumber take a break and let us run a sleeve as far into the wall as possible before finishing.

Dripping water bugs me, so anything I can do to avoid hearing it is something worth trying.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Won't anyone think of the fluoride producers?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Won't anyone think of the fluoride producers?


America's wang has no shortage of fluoridians.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what happens when Big Water, Big Electricity and Big Plumbing Supplies conspire against little consumer.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We get down to -15 in NE Ohio, I've never had to drip my outside hose hookups, is that because I have a basement instead of a crawl space?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Won't anyone think of the fluoride producers?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.