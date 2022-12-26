 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Hikers reminded to always keep their dogs on leashes because some trekkers go armed into isolated wilderness to protect themselves from wildlife, criminals, untrained canines   (ksl.com) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.


nowhere in the article does it say the dog was aggressive or "ran up" on anyone.

/dog owners carry guns too and it's awfully hard to find a dead cranky old man in the deep woods
 
untoldforce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: studebaker hoch: Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.

nowhere in the article does it say the dog was aggressive or "ran up" on anyone.

/dog owners carry guns too and it's awfully hard to find a dead cranky old man in the deep woods


It only took 3 posts to find the entitled dog owner who thinks that rules don't apply to him.

Bonus implication of killing a person!
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only innocent in this situation was the dog, the others are mentally cyclists just with a different reason to be assholes.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As someone who now has two metal plates and 12 screws in his leg thanks to a stupid dog running in front of his bike I totally agree....
 
adj_m
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Giant Clown Shoe: studebaker hoch: Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.

nowhere in the article does it say the dog was aggressive or "ran up" on anyone.

/dog owners carry guns too and it's awfully hard to find a dead cranky old man in the deep woods

It only took 3 posts to find the entitled dog owner who thinks that rules don't apply to him.

Bonus implication of killing a person!


Eh, defending yourself against a dog attacking you, sure. Shooting a friendly dog with a wagging tail because it ran up to you? Well, unlikely anyone is going to miss someone like that.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: studebaker hoch: Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.

nowhere in the article does it say the dog was aggressive or "ran up" on anyone.

/dog owners carry guns too and it's awfully hard to find a dead cranky old man in the deep woods


I found the ITG!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Giant Clown Shoe: studebaker hoch: Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.

nowhere in the article does it say the dog was aggressive or "ran up" on anyone.

/dog owners carry guns too and it's awfully hard to find a dead cranky old man in the deep woods

It only took 3 posts to find the entitled dog owner who thinks that rules don't apply to him.

Bonus implication of killing a person!


You don't sound like a dog hater. Nope not one bit. That post was as unemotional, logical, well reasoned and balanced as it gets

Takes your farking pills and chill the fark out. For our sake as well as yours please
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

malle-herbert: As someone who now has two metal plates and 12 screws in his leg thanks to a stupid dog running in front of his bike I totally agree....


Ya, blame the farking dog. I used to criterium racer as well as mountain biker and if you don't have situational awareness or know how to properly take a fall THAT'S ON YOU

But ya, go ahead and blame the farking dog because you suffer from tunnel vision and were so inept at tumbling that you  planked

Would it have been ok if it were a deer or other bit of wildlife? Or would it have been "that farking deer"? seeing as how you blame others rather than yourself we already know the answer
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Bonzo, come! Bonzo, COME! BONZO!
BONZO!
Don't worry, he's friendly! He really loves people! Sorry!"
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

adj_m: untoldforce: Giant Clown Shoe: studebaker hoch: Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.

nowhere in the article does it say the dog was aggressive or "ran up" on anyone.

/dog owners carry guns too and it's awfully hard to find a dead cranky old man in the deep woods

It only took 3 posts to find the entitled dog owner who thinks that rules don't apply to him.

Bonus implication of killing a person!

Eh, defending yourself against a dog attacking you, sure. Shooting a friendly dog with a wagging tail because it ran up to you? Well, unlikely anyone is going to miss someone like that.


When I was a kid, the neighbor 3 houses down had a daughter who was absolutely terrified of dogs. Any dogs, any breed, any size, any demeanor. I never found out the reason for this, but it was quite real. So what should someone like that, if armed, do if "attacked" by a tail-wagging Fido? She's in fear for her life. Is she morally allowed to defend herself? Legally? I wonder what a court would say if she gunned the dog down?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: malle-herbert: As someone who now has two metal plates and 12 screws in his leg thanks to a stupid dog running in front of his bike I totally agree....

Ya, blame the farking dog. I used to criterium racer as well as mountain biker and if you don't have situational awareness or know how to properly take a fall THAT'S ON YOU

But ya, go ahead and blame the farking dog because you suffer from tunnel vision and were so inept at tumbling that you  planked

Would it have been ok if it were a deer or other bit of wildlife? Or would it have been "that farking deer"? seeing as how you blame others rather than yourself we already know the answer


Did you actually smart yourself? Really?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harlee: The Exit Stencilist: malle-herbert: As someone who now has two metal plates and 12 screws in his leg thanks to a stupid dog running in front of his bike I totally agree....

Ya, blame the farking dog. I used to criterium racer as well as mountain biker and if you don't have situational awareness or know how to properly take a fall THAT'S ON YOU

But ya, go ahead and blame the farking dog because you suffer from tunnel vision and were so inept at tumbling that you  planked

Would it have been ok if it were a deer or other bit of wildlife? Or would it have been "that farking deer"? seeing as how you blame others rather than yourself we already know the answer

Did you actually smart yourself? Really?


There's trolling because one gets an election from anonymity, and then there's that assclown
 
Klyukva
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harlee: adj_m: untoldforce: Giant Clown Shoe: studebaker hoch: Allowing your aggressive dog to run up on somebody is asking for trouble.

nowhere in the article does it say the dog was aggressive or "ran up" on anyone.

/dog owners carry guns too and it's awfully hard to find a dead cranky old man in the deep woods

It only took 3 posts to find the entitled dog owner who thinks that rules don't apply to him.

Bonus implication of killing a person!

Eh, defending yourself against a dog attacking you, sure. Shooting a friendly dog with a wagging tail because it ran up to you? Well, unlikely anyone is going to miss someone like that.

When I was a kid, the neighbor 3 houses down had a daughter who was absolutely terrified of dogs. Any dogs, any breed, any size, any demeanor. I never found out the reason for this, but it was quite real. So what should someone like that, if armed, do if "attacked" by a tail-wagging Fido? She's in fear for her life. Is she morally allowed to defend herself?


If it's off-leash in a place where it's required by law to be leashed? Absolutely. Obviously the owner is negligent and we can assume from there the dog is ill-trained. It won't be missed if it's shot. Neither will the owner if he steps in to protect his poor pibble.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm blaming the owner of the dog... not the dog itself.... He should have kept it on a leash....
 
