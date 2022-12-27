 Skip to content
(WNEP Scranton)   Sure they broke into our restaurant and stole 'about $1,000' but they didn't damage our stove or the orders we had ready for Christmas Eve says glass half full restaurant owner   (wnep.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Christmas, Christmas dinner, Joseph Macciocco, Christmas Eve, Christmas worldwide, Saturday morning, Nativity of Jesus, Twelve Days of Christmas  
posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 1:20 AM



foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll make it all back from hosting this year's Dundees.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone I know who owns retail businesses just keeps some cash in the drawer, or in an envelope or whatever so that if anyone does break in, they'll hopefully take the money and not tear the place up looking for it. Lots of businesses make more than $1k in a day, particularly around the holidays, so they'd rather be out some cash than have to spend a day or two cleaning up and getting everything back together.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stopped at the local Chinese place about 5:30pm, the only restaurant open on Christmas Day in the vicinity. 30 minute wait for the order, about a dozen orders on the table waiting to be picked up. Most of those >$30. No seating, just pick up. I placed my order, went home and came back 30 minutes later. Still 6-8 orders on the table. They were doing some pretty brisk business.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Games of skill."  Yeah you put gambling games into your resto and you're on a whole nother level of criminal target in my book.  Not saying you deserve it, but if you've got Keno and video poker going, people know you've got money on the premises.  Also, you kinda deserve it by "serving your community" with a gambling addiction hotspot.
 
