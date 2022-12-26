 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   Feed your Christmas Tree to goats and other Philly ways to get rid of your tree. Absent from list throwing it under an I-95 bridge or into the Delaware   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Feeding Christmas trees to goats is an awesome way to get rid of your tree. Goats love them. It's like catnip for them. But you should only give your tree to goats if you know for a fact that it was raised without chemical sprays and other "modern" methods that introduce toxins, which can be very harmful to goats. If you don't know that for a fact, don't offer it up to a goat feeding program.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You want me to pay you $20 to feed my $100 tree to goats?

At what point am I getting a handjob for all this money!?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Philly? Don't they grind them up and put the mulch into their beer?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Philly? Don't they grind them up and put the mulch into their beer?


Maybe

beerconnoisseur.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought that the Philly way was to pile them on old couches and burn them in the middle of the street?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like the Hunter Thompson method.

Hunter S. Thompson Burning His Christmas Tree
Youtube 6WR5nAjUmAE
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fire.

media.wbur.orgView Full Size
 
