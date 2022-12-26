 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Hard-working couple rise early in the morning to head out to work. Stealing holiday tips people leave out for trash collectors   (fox29.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Anne Farrelly, Chester County, Pennsylvania, Adam Thompson, Criminal justice, Chester County, EAST GOSHEN, Police  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bet yah he is an ex worker who decided to stay home and collect meth benefits.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that's the American way. farking over the little guy so you can get yours. DRTA, but I would imagine that a fox affiliate is praising them for their entrepreneurial spirit?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penn state again
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why do I need to tip someone whose base salary is $10,000 (in this here area) a year more than I ever made?
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chopping off their hands is extreme, but what about breaking a hand on each?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there like a Grinch list somewhere? This seems like a pretty despicable thing to do. Sanitation workers getting victimized just seems like a special flavor of heinous.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Now that's the American way. farking over the little guy so you can get yours. DRTA, but I would imagine that a fox affiliate is praising them for their entrepreneurial spirit?


Yeah it does sound very republicany
 
Rucker10
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pershing123: Why do I need to tip someone whose base salary is $10,000 (in this here area) a year more than I ever made?


Who told you that you had to tip them?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pershing123: Why do I need to tip someone whose base salary is $10,000 (in this here area) a year more than I ever made?


nobody said you did?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Now that's the American way. farking over the little guy so you can get yours. DRTA, but I would imagine that a fox affiliate is praising them for their entrepreneurial spirit?


Fox will sign them up for the new Fox program: Bootstrapz!...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pershing123: Why do I need to tip someone whose base salary is $10,000 (in this here area) a year more than I ever made?


Those guys make like $40k and you're upset they get tips one farking time a year?

Damn dude, get in the trades or something. I made twice that roofing houses and some home owners bought us lunch and have us tips.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Pershing123: Why do I need to tip someone whose base salary is $10,000 (in this here area) a year more than I ever made?

Who told you that you had to tip them?


Name names, eh?  Well, movies, books, everyone is tipping the postman, the garbage man, the super, oh, and the elevator guy, or maybe I dreamed that.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.