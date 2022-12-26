 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Japan goes full Buffalo   (theguardian.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
バッファローバッファローバッファローバッファローバッファローバッファロー
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spicy chicken?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Joe USer: バッファローバッファローバッファローバッファローバッファローバッファロー


I know the translator didn't do this correctly.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guessing some snow monkeys enjoying the hot springs in that mess.

/ Also, snow monkeys are a thing there.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell us all about it...
media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What did the elderly Japanese say to their children?

Bison.

/aisle seat please
 
DrWhy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buffalo in Japan?  I've never herd of such a thing!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unexpectedly Japan is now whiter than the Oscars.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Many of them had fallen while removing snow from roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow that slid off rooftops.

That's gotta suck dying like a cartoon character.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Guessing some snow monkeys enjoying the hot springs in that mess.

/ Also, snow monkeys are a thing there.


Snow Monkeys is my cocaine fueled Barenaked Ladies cover band.

/Haven't you always wanted a snow monkey?
 
1funguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Many of them had fallen while removing snow from roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow that slid off rooftops.

That's gotta suck dying like a cartoon character.


THAT IS ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE!!

Oh...don't get me wrong...I am sooo laughing my ass off RIGHT NOW!

And that's TERRIBLE TOO!

But I am still laughing my ass off.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Never go full Buffalo
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Many deaths caused by people falling from roofs or being buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops"

Roofs. It's the farking roofs.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Many of them had fallen while removing snow from roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow that slid off rooftops.

That's gotta suck dying like a cartoon character.


That happens in the Mighty Sierra occasionally. A-frames get pig piles, junior pulls an icicle, splompf 2 tons of snow. It's heavy. Scary really.

/ Watch that snow pack on the roof and don't go yanking icicles.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Guessing some snow monkeys enjoying the hot springs in that mess.

/ Also, snow monkeys are a thing there.


They went Full Buffalo a while ago
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Many of them had fallen while removing snow from roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow that slid off rooftops.

That's gotta suck dying like a cartoon character.


Like that, yeah, but I've always though that being crushed instantly by a giant safe that fell from a building wouldn't be so bad, as I wouldn't even know about it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thought*
 
Bungles
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is there a major Western country that hasn't has a major weather record this year, be it heat or cold?

Everything isn't fine.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bungles: Is there a major Western country that hasn't has a major weather record this year, be it heat or cold?

Everything isn't fine.


What farking planet do you live on? The Dow was up 176 points today, 176!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Train service was delayed or shut down?  That is a disaster in Japan.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Many of them had fallen while removing snow from roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow that slid off rooftops.

Gonna need confirmation on that one. It just sounds made up.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

August11: "Many deaths caused by people falling from roofs or being buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops"

Roofs. It's the farking roofs.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Clifton Karhu: "Rooftops"
 
