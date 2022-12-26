 Skip to content
(The Hill)   DoooooooOOOOOOOME   (thehill.com) divider line
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Homer Simpson would approve
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the dome was replaced in 2019
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were on the NYS Thruway today and all the exits had signs telling you the Thruway is closed past exit 46 near Rochester.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nation that doesn't have enough housing does have enough housing for golf.

/ I can't even.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) - A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.

Did it have clearance, Clarence?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size


/Got nuthin'
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they included a helpful picture of what snow looks like rather than, say, pictures of whatever this dome is before and after the storm. Super good journalism.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shostie: I like how they included a helpful picture of what snow looks like rather than, say, pictures of whatever this dome is before and after the storm. Super good journalism.


I think we are a little worn and weary of anymore erectile dysfunction.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
tiger lillies-crack of doom
Youtube 5U319VzSqEU
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 370x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I f*cking knew this would get posted.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No pics or video, didn't happen.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: puffy999: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 370x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

I f*cking knew this would get posted.


As it should be. It's topical and awesome.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And not "awesome" like all the kids use these days 30 years ago, I mean it is awe-some.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Girl Genius did it first & better...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WTF is a golf dome?
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doug Dimmadome? Of the Dimmsdale DImmadomes?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wax_on: WTF is a golf dome?


The article had a picture.  It looks sorta like snow.  I don't know how you use one.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wax_on: WTF is a golf dome?


Two caddies enter, one caddy leaves I guess. Place yer bets!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This one, I think?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/meh
//Inflatable Mothra-dome
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wax_on: WTF is a golf dome?


I don't know but it has a facebook page so it must be important.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In a storm? Must have been a thunderdome.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Richard Cheese - Dome
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought the headline was every adolescent male's fantasy. DoooooooOOOOOOO ME
 
upndn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I played golf in a dome, I'd still manage to lose a ball or two.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's...beautiful!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone else read subby's headline as  "DO ME!"
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 425x239]


The fat guy farts in there.
 
Tater1337
‘’ less than a minute ago  
so in other words, resources for the rich that the homeless could probably use better

stay classy  NY
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x522]
[Fark user image 400x293] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came in here to post this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

