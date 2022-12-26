 Skip to content
(NBC News)   NBC News finds at least a half dozen people in Buffalo who don't know how to prepare for a winter storm when give a week's notice that it's coming   (nbcnews.com) divider line
33
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure dozens dead is really "amusing," Subby.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buffalo is one of those areas where you should just be stocked up on non-perishables by winter.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These folks are the relatives of people who don't evacuate from a hurricane & fail to prep until it's already too late.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Check with your doctor of course but it's not a bad idea to consider doing a 5-7 day fast with electrolytes containing Sodium, Potassium, and Magnesium and putting them in your emergency bugout bags.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Surrounded by snow Sunday night, McCandless ate a bowl of generic cinnamon toast crunch for Christmas dinner. In the morning, he grew concerned as his supply of bread and eggs dwindled and his number of cans of meatball soup fell to three.
"I was just getting low, and I was just getting nervous," he said.

What is this man's diet? How many meatball soups does he need to make it through an average day?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Healthy adults can go more than a month without food without suffering any lasting effects other than weight loss. It really sucks to go without food for a few days but you're not going to die from it.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The "once-in-a-lifetime"blizzard..."

Wanna bet?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would think anyone that's lived in Buffalo for more than three weeks should know that you need to keep a good sized stock of nonperishable food on hand, even if it's just rice, canned soup, and granola bars.
 
stevecore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brother lives in buffalo.  I checked in every few hours.  They were gonna get snow but it wasn't predicted as fast as it came.  So go fark yourself subby.  He's been snowed in since Friday night
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We call these people farking morons. These are the same people that need warnings not to ingest the silica desiccant beads in their shoes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "The "once-in-a-lifetime"blizzard..."

Wanna bet?


Made that bet last year...
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stevecore: Brother lives in buffalo.  I checked in every few hours.  They were gonna get snow but it wasn't predicted as fast as it came.  So go fark yourself subby.  He's been snowed in since Friday night


It's Buffalo. They literally get this every farking year.

Tell him to sack up. My 70 year old dad had no issue digging himself out this weekend.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stores have been closed since Friday. Snowstorm or no, if you're already running out of food, you're terrible at shopping. Always have enough extra to get through a week because you never know when something's going to prevent you from shopping for a few days.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Stores have been closed since Friday. Snowstorm or no, if you're already running out of food, you're terrible at shopping. Always have enough extra to get through a week because you never know when something's going to prevent you from shopping for a few days.


Especially after two years of covid you'd think people would have learned to keep a few days worth of supplies around.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm not sure dozens dead is really "amusing," Subby.


Get farked. None of them starved to death.

If you don't read/hear the news about a "once-in-a-generation" winter storm and get groceries, I have zero sympathy for the recently divorced 50-something in his efficiency apartment who ran out of Chef Boyardee canned ravioli and couldn't find an open grocery in the midst of a raging blizzard.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crack open the skulls of your neighbors and feast on the goo inside.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: NeoCortex42: Stores have been closed since Friday. Snowstorm or no, if you're already running out of food, you're terrible at shopping. Always have enough extra to get through a week because you never know when something's going to prevent you from shopping for a few days.

Especially after two years of covid you'd think people would have learned to keep a few days worth of supplies around.


I got in that habit just living by myself for a while. Never know when you're going to catch a bug or have your back go out or whatever and just not be physically able to get groceries on your own for a bit.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Surrounded by snow Sunday night, McCandless ate a bowl of generic cinnamon toast crunch for Christmas dinner. In the morning, he grew concerned as his supply of bread and eggs dwindled and his number of cans of meatball soup fell to three.
"I was just getting low, and I was just getting nervous," he said.

What is this man's diet? How many meatball soups does he need to make it through an average day?


Still he ended up better off than the last McCandless who got stuck in the snow with not enough food
 
docegg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: stevecore: Brother lives in buffalo.  I checked in every few hours.  They were gonna get snow but it wasn't predicted as fast as it came.  So go fark yourself subby.  He's been snowed in since Friday night

It's Buffalo. They literally get this every farking year.

Tell him to sack up. My 70 year old dad had no issue digging himself out this weekend.


No, we don't. What a dumb, thoughtless comment. This broke records, we haven't had this much snow since 1977 and we've never had it with hurricane force winds. The people who 'sacked up' are dead and frozen on the street right now. Get out.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Still he ended up better off than the last McCandless who got stuck in the snow with not enough food


OH YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

I'll bet he's tried to drive through a flooded river too, at some point in his life.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Surrounded by snow Sunday night, McCandless ate a bowl of generic cinnamon toast crunch for Christmas dinner. In the morning, he grew concerned as his supply of bread and eggs dwindled and his number of cans of meatball soup fell to three.
"I was just getting low, and I was just getting nervous," he said.

What is this man's diet? How many meatball soups does he need to make it through an average day?


I have a rather embarrassing amount of beffaroni in the cupboard.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spent my teen years in western NY. About an hour south of Buffalo. Not uncommon to get nailed at least once a year by a decent sized storm.

This one may have been a bit worse than everyone was used to. In any case, the most you would need in an urban area is a few days worth of food which most people have anyways. As long as you have a loaf of bread and some stuff in the fridge you aren't gonna starve. All the talk about electrolytes seems over the top.

The bigger issue is power loss obviously. Always a good idea to have some basic camping stuff on hand. Manual can opener. Decent sleeping bag. Candles. Propane cookware (if you have a way to provide ventilation). Bottled water. Stuff to hold you over for a few days. I have a small Yeti battery bank that could easily keep a couple phones charged over 3-4 days.

For urban dwellers that's all you really need for blizzard preparedness.

People are always going to die during these events. Mostly medical or uninformed/dumb things. Nobody is going to starve to death.

Rural life? Never lived in the country but I would probably want 30-days at a minimum of food, liquids and options on hand.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

docegg: Flushing It All Away: stevecore: Brother lives in buffalo.  I checked in every few hours.  They were gonna get snow but it wasn't predicted as fast as it came.  So go fark yourself subby.  He's been snowed in since Friday night

It's Buffalo. They literally get this every farking year.

Tell him to sack up. My 70 year old dad had no issue digging himself out this weekend.

No, we don't. What a dumb, thoughtless comment. This broke records, we haven't had this much snow since 1977 and we've never had it with hurricane force winds. The people who 'sacked up' are dead and frozen on the street right now. Get out.


This was only a couple years ago, bruv. You're talking to a Buffalo native.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In 1906, Alfred Henry Lewis stated, "There are only nine meals between mankind and anarchy."
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As long as they can get beer they can survive another week
 
docegg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: docegg: Flushing It All Away: stevecore: Brother lives in buffalo.  I checked in every few hours.  They were gonna get snow but it wasn't predicted as fast as it came.  So go fark yourself subby.  He's been snowed in since Friday night

It's Buffalo. They literally get this every farking year.

Tell him to sack up. My 70 year old dad had no issue digging himself out this weekend.

No, we don't. What a dumb, thoughtless comment. This broke records, we haven't had this much snow since 1977 and we've never had it with hurricane force winds. The people who 'sacked up' are dead and frozen on the street right now. Get out.

This was only a couple years ago, bruv. You're talking to a Buffalo native.

[static01.nyt.com image 850x566]


Yeah, so are you jackass. Is that 2014? Not the same. I'm sure that looks impressive to people who haven't been here 40+ years or live in the suburbs but again, you're talking garbage. I don't know who you think you're impressing with that shiatty attitude and lack of empathy but mostly you sound like a reactionary fool.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A case of ramen in a cupboard is cheap insurance. Even if the power is out, you can just eat them dry.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'n'
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm not sure dozens dead is really "amusing," Subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Even if the power is out, you can just eat them dry


Do not eat any food if you don't have at least 3-4x the weight of the food in water to consume with or soon after eating the food.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
