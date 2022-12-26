 Skip to content
(CNN)   Crikey, all ten Austria avalanche victims found alive, mate   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Rescue workers, English-language films, Monday, avalanche Sunday, Press, What Happened, Skiing, Austria  
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...in the bar
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, none of the kangaroos were found.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What farking mountain in Australia has snow enough for avalanches?  At that point you can just basically confirm the continent is sentient and evil and absolutely trying to kill you.
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put another shrimp on the barbie
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were any drop bears harmed in the avalanche?  🐨
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being assosciated with Australia instead of hitler was the best thing to ever happen to Austria.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:
In Austria avalanches are known as a bongeradoos.
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are we still looking for the roo's; i was hoping to invited to the barby-q
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Were any drop bears harmed in the avalanche?  🐨


Who do you think started it? Sneaky bastards I tell ya'.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: What farking mountain in Australia has snow enough for avalanches?  At that point you can just basically confirm the continent is sentient and evil and absolutely trying to kill you.


Mount Crikey
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Worst Name I Ever Heard: Put another shrimp on the barbie


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: What farking mountain in Australia has snow enough for avalanches?

The Avalanches - Frontier Psychiatrist (Official Video)
Youtube qLrnkK2YEcE
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: What farking mountain in Australia has snow enough for avalanches?  At that point you can just basically confirm the continent is sentient and evil and absolutely trying to kill you.


Australia has multiple areas with a mediterranean climate. It's not all blizzards and heat waves. Sure, the animals in those areas will still try to kill you, but at least you can get a sweet tan by the pool before your funeral.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: What farking mountain in Australia has snow enough for avalanches?  At that point you can just basically confirm the continent is sentient and evil and absolutely trying to kill you.


From a quick search, here's a couple

We have long lived in denial with the belief that avalanches don't happen at home. Traditionally they don't, inbounds, but venture outside the resort boundaries and deaths do occur. In 2008 Tom Carr Boyd died when a cornice collapsed at Mt Twynum and set off an avalanche near Blue Lake. Then in 2014 two snowboarders, Martie Buckland and Daniel Kerr, died in an avalanche on Mt Bogong in the Victorian Alps.

So not every day, I guess, but they happen
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's good to be rich.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alive, but in a basement.

dnevnik.siView Full Size


/god, I wish this guy was more obscure
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: What farking mountain in Australia has snow enough for avalanches?  At that point you can just basically confirm the continent is sentient and evil and absolutely trying to kill you.


Looks pretty flat according to this map
neverpureandrarelysimple.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
