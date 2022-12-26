 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   TSA finally catches someone. Was it a terrorist? Nope. Was it some jackass with a switchblade? Nope. Was it a flight attendant? Yup. Wait... wut?   (abc7.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Pleas, Southwest Airlines, Plea, SAN DIEGO, Terese L. White, plea agreement, off-duty flight attendant, San Diego International Airport  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 8:35 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I don't want to watch your video at the top of my screen as sure as fark don't want to watch it in a baby window in the lower corner.  Just stop that shiat already.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like a novel solution to the rise in violent passengers.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, everyone didn't drop dead?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Wait, everyone didn't drop dead?


You only drop dead if you look at the fentanyl. Just shield your eyes and you should be fine.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And you just know that flight attendant was going to bring it to my neighborhood and hand it out as Halloween candy next year.

Bastards.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember feeling ill around that time. Now I know it was because a flight attendant was smuggling fentanyl on the other side of the country.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When she found out she was scheduled for regular passenger boarding she was too stupid to just leave?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Delawhat: I remember feeling ill around that time. Now I know it was because a flight attendant was smuggling fentanyl on the other side of the country.


No, it was because I "forgot" to use hand sanitizer before and after touching anything
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Exile On Beale Street: Wait, everyone didn't drop dead?

You only drop dead if you look at the fentanyl. Just shield your eyes and you should be fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Limper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those flight attendants are wily and shifty - you really have to keep a close eye on them.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They got Jackie Brown!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know it's supposed to be security theater and everything, but I keep reading about all the handguns seized at PIT and other airports.
 
The_Limper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Limper: Those flight attendants are wily and shifty - you really have to keep a close eye on them.


But don't look at the Fenanyl - it will kill you and your family and the cops who come to find your bodies.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.