(The News & Observer (NC))   Duke Energy sucks   (newsobserver.com) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gosh, it's almost like the free hand of the market somehow isn't magically solving all their problems. But that can't be true; Libertarian Jesus wouldn't abandon Texas.

Farker Soze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Irony:  An article which I presume is being critical of capitalism from the above post is unreadable as I'm directed to a subscribe to continue reading page.
 
95629
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Duke Energy has been doing rolling blackouts, taking heat away from people in frigid temperatures in the Carolinas for the last few days.

All while their headquarters skyscrapers, empty due to the holidays, have every floor lit up bright as could be.

Its not a good look and they should be ashamed of themselves.
 
