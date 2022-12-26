 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: The Boulevard of Broken Dreams. New hotness: The Museum of the Broken-Hearted   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2022 at 6:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
🎶
The museum of the brokenhearted
Who has love that's now departed?
I know I've got to find
Some kind of peace of mind, baby
/🎶
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
Could be the display in a cardiology department...
 
Truthman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fun date.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now play Jesus of Suburbia.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Truthman: Sounds like a fun date.


Or a good break up spot.

"And this exhibit is where our relationship will be presented..."
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.