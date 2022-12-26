 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Hey stupid. Yeah, you. How come you don't work 4 hours per day making $2 million per year? Because you're stupid, that's why   (cnbc.com) divider line
50
50 Comments
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FINALLY! we've found the asshole that keeps spamming FB and youtube comment sections about how they do this 1 trick and make 40k a month.

Burn HIIM!!!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... that moron is on TikTok, so how smart could she really be?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because anyone who does do that is scamming someone else and I have a conscience and can't do that because it's sociopathic behavior?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cute girl makes money posting vidya on the innerwebs? Oh my gosh...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure she's getting views for her Excel expertise, and not her physical appearance.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hit F1, there saved you a trip to YouTube.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Teaching Microsoft Excel on TikTok

$2 million, how much is that in yuan?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've never met anyone who shortens their name to Kat or Cat who wasn't an insufferable dipsh*t.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because the price elasticity of supply for excel courses from some unqualified rando online would crater the selling price if more than a few people ever did it?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 740x416]


That made my table piviot ... if you know what I mean!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gonna be a safe bet to say this biznatch was already born into a filthy rich family and this "job" is just her delusion that she makes her own income instead of only sucking on Daddy's trust fund account.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Step 1. Be Attractive
Step 2. Don't be Unattractive
Step 3. Do something where people look at you
Step 4. Profit

Truly, an inspirational story for chuds everywhere...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My first guess? T&A.

(opens TFA)

Where do I collect my prize?
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 740x416]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure a nice fella could start posting COBOL videos on the Tic Taks? No no... TicToks and make bank like this girl right? Right?!

STOP LAUGHING AT ME!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did I miss the part in the article where she talks about how she developed and grew her business, and how initially she had to make sacrifices to cover her expenses while taking risks?  You would think that would be relevant.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey, I know Excel! Finally, my ticket to fame and fortune!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: I've never met anyone who shortens their name to Kat or Cat who wasn't an insufferable dipsh*t.


I've met one - but she was a Katrinka and people kept farking up pronouncing that so she shortened it.  Not so much a volitional thing

/yes I'd agree, that's not that hard to say - apparently half the country disagrees
//she got Kaytrienka, Catricka, Kachinka once which really confused her
///she wasn't sure if someone was really godawful at pronunciation or trying for a racial slur
////she was mixed Iranian and Kazak so if they were, they really farked that up too
 
jsmilky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
so who are these horny idiots paying for this?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A cute girl makes money posting vidya on the innerwebs? Oh my gosh...


What else is she supposed to do, local weather on TV?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I try hard not to judge, but Excel is a really strange kink to be that popular.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lazy kid.

If she worked 12-15 hours a day, that would be impressive income.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I try hard not to judge, but Excel is a really strange kink to be that popular.


Really, Boss, those videos you are paying me to watch all day at work are teaching me new skills
 
Azz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: fragMasterFlash: A cute girl makes money posting vidya on the innerwebs? Oh my gosh...

What else is she supposed to do, local weather on TV?


I jerk off more watching the weather than I do watching porn
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

monkeypapa: I May Be Crazy But...: I try hard not to judge, but Excel is a really strange kink to be that popular.

Really, Boss, those videos you are paying me to watch all day at work are teaching me new skills


Well, there's that, I guess.  I need to get a more gullible boss.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I mean... that moron is on TikTok, so how smart could she really be?


Smart enough to not use Twitter?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dtbcr: Hey, I know Excel! Finally, my ticket to fame and fortune!



that's what I said back in 1995.
turns out nobody cared
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Excel? That is cutting edge. Is it 1995 already?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow.  That article was just...it wasn't just naval gazing, it was the naval gazing equivalent of deep space research.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 740x416]


Hmm... does she have an OnlyFans?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Family Guy: Asian Infomercial
Youtube 5ysMt_9JnyI
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jsmilky: so who are these horny idiots paying for this?


I haven't watched her videos, so maybe it's otherwise obvious from how their presented, but I would not be surprised if a huge chunk, if not a majority, of her audience is women who find her more accessible or more relatable or something than your standard finance and accounting corporate training.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: REO-Weedwagon: I've never met anyone who shortens their name to Kat or Cat who wasn't an insufferable dipsh*t.

I've met one - but she was a Katrinka and people kept farking up pronouncing that so she shortened it.  Not so much a volitional thing

/yes I'd agree, that's not that hard to say - apparently half the country disagrees
//she got Kaytrienka, Catricka, Kachinka once which really confused her
///she wasn't sure if someone was really godawful at pronunciation or trying for a racial slur
////she was mixed Iranian and Kazak so if they were, they really farked that up too


I'm gonna need pictures to form an opinion on what these people were assigning her incorrect names about
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Starting out with a gift from mommy and daddy not mentioned
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too good to be true article.
Something is being left out.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jsmilky: so who are these horny idiots paying for this?


Most of them are right here on Fark.
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone find her Onlyfans account.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: jsmilky: so who are these horny idiots paying for this?

I haven't watched her videos, so maybe it's otherwise obvious from how their presented, but I would not be surprised if a huge chunk, if not a majority, of her audience is women who find her more accessible or more relatable or something than your standard finance and accounting corporate training.


Way to kill the vibe doof.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wow.  That article was just...it wasn't just naval gazing, it was the naval gazing equivalent of deep space research.



Navel. The phrase is 'navel gazing'. The people engaged in that activity are not watching frigates on maneuvers.

And you got it wrong twice. Go ahead, blame it on autocorrect. That's always good for a chuckle.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whoever coined the phrase "side hustle" needs to be punched in the throat

/repeatedly
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Photo caption in TFA:

I start my day meditating for 25 to 30 minutes with Mike and my parents.


Not pictured: Mike or her parents. Just her. Surprise.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm sure a nice fella could start posting COBOL videos on the Tic Taks? No no... TicToks and make bank like this girl right? Right?!

STOP LAUGHING AT ME!


If you do it in your underwear, well, ya, I'd pay.  You'd have to turn away from the camera most of the time, though.  I'm sort of shy when someone is looking at me.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is the point of writing and publishing this baloney?  Nobody and I mean nobody quits their job and finds instant success doing something else.  CretinBob above mentioned gifts from parents.  This would be the seed capital.  Which was used up in the first 24 months, missing from the article, as are the details of the precise steps required to move from employee to hugely wealthy entry pan whore.

Right wing rubbish on CNBC.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Step by step guide to making a small fortune:

Step one: start with a large fortune (most easily accomplished by being born to multimillionaire parents)
 
munko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A cute girl makes money posting vidya on the innerwebs? Oh my gosh...


how many of us ugly farkers do that?  I bet I know he she can make more.  Doing Ms. Spreadsheet on Only Fans.  Her cuck BF can film her naughty bits.
 
munko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OhioUGrad: Whoever coined the phrase "side hustle" needs to be punched in the throat

/repeatedly


somewhere, there's a guy who'll take care of that for you.  It's his side hustle.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

