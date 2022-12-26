 Skip to content
(The Daily Item)   When removing a beaver dam, you could just throw some dynamite at it, or you could ask the Feds to do it the official way... which is also to throw dynamite at it, and causes nearly $1M in damage   (dailyitem.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Flood, Beaver, Blandin Paper Co., Federal government of the United States, Dam, paper company, USDA employees, Water  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could leave the dam beavers alone and enjoy your new waterfront property.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Beavers farked, film at 11...
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Their first mistake was hiring these two:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think the Blandin Paper Company should be allowed to blow up the homes owned by those two USDA employees.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I knew a guy that removed one with a few pounds of Tannerite.
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Their first mistake was hiring these two:

[Fark user image 275x183]


...REAL GOOD!
 
Hinged
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hoover dam Clip
Youtube SnmX4f6VBRw
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alcohol dynamite:  the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like a keystone, beaver dams have a "keystick" that when removed causes the entire dam to collapse.
The problem is that keysticks are near impossible to find - unless you're a beaver.
We need to delve further into the beaver mind and think like they do.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We're from the Government and we're here to help."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was there not a South Park episode?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Like a keystone, beaver dams have a "keystick" that when removed causes the entire dam to collapse.
The problem is that keysticks are near impossible to find - unless you're a beaver.
We need to delve further into the beaver mind and think like they do.


I volunteer as tribute to study beavers.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a Scandanavian conglomerate outsourcing their forest management at the expense of US taxpayers and I'm supposed to feel sorry?  fark em.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2019

Once the two USDA contractors

I'm sure the rubes will ignore that this happened under Republican leadership who frequently and blatantly gave contracts to massively unqualified donors. Trot out their tired reagan quote.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I don't know why we aren't blowing up a beaver dam right now."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hinged: [YouTube video: Hoover dam Clip]


They used to tour the power floor, but after 9/11 they wouldn't let us down there.
 
scanman61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Alcohol dynamite:  the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems.


There are very few problems in life that cannot be solved through the proper application of high explosives
 
