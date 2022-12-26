 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Authorities crush teen entrepreneur's dreams of self sufficiency after he learned form design, QR codes, web design, and spent days on the streets putting the business plan into operation   (ktvu.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those are amazingly realistic looking.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not even mad...

/cuz I don't pay parking tickets
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should have tried it someplace like Chicago or Philanthropic, where the tickets are legendary.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'm not even mad...

/cuz I don't pay parking tickets


Bozeman can suck my dick. Limited parking for a construction site and the ONE curb they didn't paint red.

I'll pay that when I get around to my tolls in PA and TX.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The government doesn't like competition, kiddo.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The coastal city of Santa Cruz is about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Thanks KTVU, that's the kind of attention to relevant details we needed in this story.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inventive, creative, unscrupulous, sophisticated.   He should be a leader in a corporation somewhere.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The coastal city of Santa Cruz is about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Thanks KTVU, that's the kind of attention to relevant details we needed in this story.


At least they told us where the hell this happened.

A lot of local news stories don't even reference the state name, assuming that either a) no one outside of Bugtussle AR will read the article; or 2: Everybody knows where Bugtussle is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well its not like you can live in SC on a paycheck from Kinko's, not unless you have like 30 roommates in a two-bedroom apartment.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only he hadn't used Comic Sans, I would have believed it.  Otherwise, it looks so legit.
 
