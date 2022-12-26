 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bomber bases in Russia are no longer safe from attack. "If the Russians thought that the war would not affect them deep in the rear, they were wrong"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How deep?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, "in the rear" heh heh
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without lube
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is getting pounded in the rear.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare those evil Ukrainians fight back in our country.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure that's how it sounds when translated, but it is 100% apt.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: How deep?


Ok I'm 12 but damn I'm giggling.  Yes, yes their statement sums things up pretty well
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sd.keepcalms.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians thinking about getting farked in the rear:

'In the Ass?' - The NewlyWed Game - UNCENSORED : Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Youtube evtj6D0VVq8
 
fredirc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...


So far they've been hitting military targets, and all their messaging (that I've seen at any rate) is anti-putin-and-occupying-forces, and somewhat conciliatory to the general russian population stuck in a dictatorship.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comrade Lemmiwinks is giving this report a thorough probing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: How deep?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nursetim: I'm not sure that's how it sounds when translated, but it is 100% apt.


There's too much of that sort of thing coming out of Ukraine to just be accidents of translations/wording.  Whoever is in charge of messaging for them is an evil genius.  It's seriously one of their biggest strengths in this whole war so far
 
galahad05
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...


In principle I agree with this statement, but it seems to be implying that you think hitting a military base that is sending bombers to attack you is inhumane?!?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

galahad05: Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...

In principle I agree with this statement, but it seems to be implying that you think hitting a military base that is sending bombers to attack you is inhumane?!?


More along the lines of "Please don't resort to bombing population centers, even though russia has no scruples about it". Military targets have always been fair game in war...
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>>"If the Russians thought that the war would not affect them deep in the rear, they were wrong."

Giggity
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Vlad squeal like a pig?
 
vespertilio-fecal psychosis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to the book about this by Chuck Tingle.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: How deep?


"So deep I put her ass to sleep." - Ice Cube
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MTG and Boebert will move for the US to declare war on the Ukraine for attacking a sovereign nation.
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: MTG and Boebert will move for the US to declare war on the Ukraine for attacking a sovereign nation.


And Tucker "Kremlin Rose" Carlson will make his concerned/outraged face.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: How deep?


[Ice Cube]

♫ ....deep, so deep, so deep
Put Russia's ass to sleep ♫

[/Ice Cube]

/It was a good day
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When danger reared its ugly head, the VKS turned and bravely fled.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If the Russians thought that the war would not affect them deep in the rear, they were wrong"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Comrade Lemmiwinks is giving this report a thorough probing.


The Catatafish shall guide him. 
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Smoking GNU: How deep?

[Fark user image image 500x281]


Sometimes Vlad gets nervous on airplanes.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: Smoking GNU: How deep?

"So deep I put her ass to sleep." - Ice Cube


*shakes AK-47 at Kuroshin*
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rann Xerox: Smoking GNU: How deep?

[Ice Cube]

♫ ....deep, so deep, so deep
Put Russia's ass to sleep ♫

[/Ice Cube]

/It was a good day


Ukraine's gonna mess around and get a triple double.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Comrade Lemmiwinks is giving this report a thorough probing.


No sparrow prince or catatafish? Paris Hilton?

🎵 A greeaaaat adventure, is waiting for you ahead... 🎵
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 640x640]


AKA "The many faces of Tucker Carlson."
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Kuroshin: Smoking GNU: How deep?

"So deep I put her ass to sleep." - Ice Cube

*shakes AK-47 at Kuroshin*


You put in extra effort, so let's split this one.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Rann Xerox: Kuroshin: Smoking GNU: How deep?

"So deep I put her ass to sleep." - Ice Cube

*shakes AK-47 at Kuroshin*

You put in extra effort, so let's split this one.


*fistbump* ;)
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: galahad05: Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...

In principle I agree with this statement, but it seems to be implying that you think hitting a military base that is sending bombers to attack you is inhumane?!?

More along the lines of "Please don't resort to bombing population centers, even though russia has no scruples about it". Military targets have always been fair game in war...


US is now sending Ukraine JDAMs.  GPS guided bombs.  Pretty sure that a lot of Russian hardware parked on military bases is gonna get poofed and they have no intention of bombing cities.

And the object of bombing civilian populations is to demoralize and divide a population on war's merits.  I'd argue that the baseline attitude of the Russian population is abject demoralization.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: galahad05: Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...

In principle I agree with this statement, but it seems to be implying that you think hitting a military base that is sending bombers to attack you is inhumane?!?

More along the lines of "Please don't resort to bombing population centers, even though russia has no scruples about it". Military targets have always been fair game in war...


I haven't heard of any cases where civilians or non-military infrastructure have been deliberately targeted by Ukraine. Are there any I've missed, or are you just making a general admonishment to not let it happen? I'd certainly agree with that, and, at least so far, there's no signs that it will. Along those lines, I wish the US would give UKR the longer-range ATACMS missiles so they could make all of Crimea an unsafe zone for the Russian army. We keep saying we're afraid they'd be used to strike within Russia, but the Ukrainians have been abiding by our restrictions in that regard, and I think the worry is misplaced.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hammettman: Somaticasual: galahad05: Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...

In principle I agree with this statement, but it seems to be implying that you think hitting a military base that is sending bombers to attack you is inhumane?!?

More along the lines of "Please don't resort to bombing population centers, even though russia has no scruples about it". Military targets have always been fair game in war...

US is now sending Ukraine JDAMs.  GPS guided bombs.  Pretty sure that a lot of Russian hardware parked on military bases is gonna get poofed and they have no intention of bombing cities.

And the object of bombing civilian populations is to demoralize and divide a population on war's merits.  I'd argue that the baseline attitude of the Russian population is abject demoralization.


One thing I don't understand about sending JDAMS is that you need to use aircraft to deliver them, and I thought each side was pretty much unable to fly near the other for fear of getting shot down by MANPADS or other air defense systems.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The lower organs of the party must increase their efforts to penetrate the more backward elements of the proletariat."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chuck Tingle / Tom Clancy crossover fan fiction?
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kar98: jlee4677: MTG and Boebert will move for the US to declare war on the Ukraine for attacking a sovereign nation.

And Tucker "Kremlin Rose" Carlson will make his concerned/outraged face.


Cucker Tarlson needs to be treated like the traitor he is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...


there's been no indication they've been hitting anything other than military targets, which cannot be said of the russians.
 
beth_lida1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hear you have a beautiful subway system in Moscow. It would be a shame my dear Russian friends if anything should happen to it. Just saying.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: How deep?


1000logos.netView Full Size


/bottom out deep
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hammettman: Somaticasual: galahad05: Somaticasual: Dear Ukraine,
Please don't lose your humanity in the process, but it'd be hard to blame you...

In principle I agree with this statement, but it seems to be implying that you think hitting a military base that is sending bombers to attack you is inhumane?!?

More along the lines of "Please don't resort to bombing population centers, even though russia has no scruples about it". Military targets have always been fair game in war...

US is now sending Ukraine JDAMs.  GPS guided bombs.  Pretty sure that a lot of Russian hardware parked on military bases is gonna get poofed and they have no intention of bombing cities.

And the object of bombing civilian populations is to demoralize and divide a population on war's merits.  I'd argue that the baseline attitude of the Russian population is abject demoralization.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
