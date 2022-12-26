 Skip to content
(ECDC)   That silly China, let's see how Europe is doing with COVID and show China how it's done.......oh my   (covid19-country-overviews.ecdc.europa.eu) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like it didn't go away magically over a few days.......
it's forever, folks.
get vaccinated, take care of yourselves.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two weeks later:  That silly Europe, let's see how the US is doing with COVID and show Europe how it's done.....
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One Covid thread today wasn't enough for you, subby?
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just wish iat was a little more deadly.  COVID does a great job of being awful enough for people who have a basic grasp of statistics and 'not all that bad' for people who need to remove their socks to count above 10.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm glad I got to see most of my remaining siblings in October. That was the first time I saw any of them since 2019, and with the pandemic flaring up again it seems like its going to be a minute before that happens again.

/time to start hoarding TP and soap again
 
